Heat extend Tyler Herro for $130 million, 4 years

Heat extend Tyler Herro for $130 million, 4 years

Main Rumors

Heat extend Tyler Herro for $130 million, 4 years

October 2, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In the 40-year history of the 6th Man Award, Herro’s scoring average was 4th best all time among winners last season. Now armed with a lucrative extension, he hopes to be a starter this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e25a24…7:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jordan poole seeing the tyler herro extension pic.twitter.com/nPJhuS1IJi6:52 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Heat paid Herro more than I would’ve. I’d rather have RJ Barrett, for instance, and he got less. But I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad contract in context of the current cap. – 6:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat gives Herro a four year extension worth $120 M guaranteed, with another $10 M in incentives after months of discussions. He very likely cannot be traded this upcoming season, per NBA cap rules: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…6:48 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Heat Agree To Four-Year Extension With Tyler Herro hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/heat-a…6:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro earned the new 4-year/$130M deal with the Miami Heat. The main reason behind it was his consistency last season, as a perminant threat on offense. The Heat have secured their future with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as cornerstones. Big deal! #HEATCulture6:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, Tyler Herro’s gonna start games, right? – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve been saying I believe Tyler Herro will be the starting shooting guard this year for the Heat
And now officially getting this contract tag…
It’s hard for me to see him in a 6th man role again by any means – 6:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro agreeing on a four-year, $130 million contract extension: es.pn/3LZ70tw6:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
$120 million guaranteed, $10 million more in possible incentives for Tyler Herro in a four-year extension with the Heat, source tells AP. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm from within the team that the Heat indeed have agreed upon an extension with Tyler Herro. – 6:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tyler Herro has agreed to a 4-year, $130M contract extension with the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/86Wl2yQTlR6:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro officially gets his extension
$130 million over 4 years – 6:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX6:27 PM

More on this storyline

StatMuse: Tyler Herro last season: 20.8 PPG 46/42/87% That’s more PPG than Manu Ginobili or Jamal Crawford ever had in a season. pic.twitter.com/IIxIRBxwIk -via Twitter @statmuse / October 2, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t mind players like Herro and Strus making it known they want starting roles. Adds that he wants players to be ambitious. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / September 29, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home