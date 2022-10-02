Heat extend Tyler Herro for $130 million, 4 years

Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In the 40-year history of the 6th Man Award, Herro’s scoring average was 4th best all time among winners last season. Now armed with a lucrative extension, he hopes to be a starter this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:02 PM
In the 40-year history of the 6th Man Award, Herro’s scoring average was 4th best all time among winners last season. Now armed with a lucrative extension, he hopes to be a starter this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e25a24… – 7:00 PM
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e25a24… – 7:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jordan poole seeing the tyler herro extension pic.twitter.com/nPJhuS1IJi – 6:52 PM
jordan poole seeing the tyler herro extension pic.twitter.com/nPJhuS1IJi – 6:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Heat paid Herro more than I would’ve. I’d rather have RJ Barrett, for instance, and he got less. But I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad contract in context of the current cap. – 6:51 PM
I think the Heat paid Herro more than I would’ve. I’d rather have RJ Barrett, for instance, and he got less. But I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad contract in context of the current cap. – 6:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat gives Herro a four year extension worth $120 M guaranteed, with another $10 M in incentives after months of discussions. He very likely cannot be traded this upcoming season, per NBA cap rules: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:48 PM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat gives Herro a four year extension worth $120 M guaranteed, with another $10 M in incentives after months of discussions. He very likely cannot be traded this upcoming season, per NBA cap rules: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:48 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Heat Agree To Four-Year Extension With Tyler Herro hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/heat-a… – 6:47 PM
Heat Agree To Four-Year Extension With Tyler Herro hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/heat-a… – 6:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro earned the new 4-year/$130M deal with the Miami Heat. The main reason behind it was his consistency last season, as a perminant threat on offense. The Heat have secured their future with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as cornerstones. Big deal! #HEATCulture – 6:45 PM
Tyler Herro earned the new 4-year/$130M deal with the Miami Heat. The main reason behind it was his consistency last season, as a perminant threat on offense. The Heat have secured their future with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as cornerstones. Big deal! #HEATCulture – 6:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve been saying I believe Tyler Herro will be the starting shooting guard this year for the Heat
And now officially getting this contract tag…
It’s hard for me to see him in a 6th man role again by any means – 6:39 PM
I’ve been saying I believe Tyler Herro will be the starting shooting guard this year for the Heat
And now officially getting this contract tag…
It’s hard for me to see him in a 6th man role again by any means – 6:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro agreeing on a four-year, $130 million contract extension: es.pn/3LZ70tw – 6:37 PM
Full ESPN story on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro agreeing on a four-year, $130 million contract extension: es.pn/3LZ70tw – 6:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
$120 million guaranteed, $10 million more in possible incentives for Tyler Herro in a four-year extension with the Heat, source tells AP. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 6:36 PM
$120 million guaranteed, $10 million more in possible incentives for Tyler Herro in a four-year extension with the Heat, source tells AP. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm from within the team that the Heat indeed have agreed upon an extension with Tyler Herro. – 6:33 PM
Can confirm from within the team that the Heat indeed have agreed upon an extension with Tyler Herro. – 6:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tyler Herro has agreed to a 4-year, $130M contract extension with the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/86Wl2yQTlR – 6:31 PM
Tyler Herro has agreed to a 4-year, $130M contract extension with the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/86Wl2yQTlR – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro officially gets his extension
$130 million over 4 years – 6:30 PM
Tyler Herro officially gets his extension
$130 million over 4 years – 6:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX – 6:27 PM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Tyler Herro last season: 20.8 PPG 46/42/87% That’s more PPG than Manu Ginobili or Jamal Crawford ever had in a season. pic.twitter.com/IIxIRBxwIk -via Twitter @statmuse / October 2, 2022
NBA Central: Tyler Herro: “No matter if I play good D people are gonna say I’m not a good defender…If you look through the season, I wasn’t a bad defender at all last year,” (Via @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/H1bHWBJ93s -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 30, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t mind players like Herro and Strus making it known they want starting roles. Adds that he wants players to be ambitious. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / September 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.