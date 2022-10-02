Hornets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (0-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 0, Boston Celtics 0 (1:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Hornets are taking the court! 😁
📍 – Boston, MA
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 1PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/eNkXtQTiHO – 1:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
On today’s Celtics starter Derrick White, whose shot looked much improved in training camp @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 1:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Today’s starters presented by @DraftKings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DI5tMWzciU – 12:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Celtics guard Marcus Smart has landed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement extension with @Puma 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/lu7PEdnggf – 12:52 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
youtu.be/O880LqI_jxs
This one’s for you, @JournalistJZero @riannbakes #Celtics – 12:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for this afternoon’s Preseason Game 1:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 12:49 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics going small to start the preseason: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.
Coverage now @NBCSBoston! – 12:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Anecdotal, but have noticed Jayson Tatum practicing his floater a lot during pre-game warm ups today – 12:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Looks like Charlotte native @Stephen Curry is playing for the Hornets today. Who’s that Thompson guy, though? pic.twitter.com/MlpE5MC3ew – 12:28 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo working on his midrange game with Marlon Garnett. pic.twitter.com/pTEuYebtL2 – 12:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Will Mason Plumlee unleash his new look left-handed 3-point stroke in game action? pic.twitter.com/229coh5iBF – 12:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Today’s opening lineup includes this guy. The expectation is everyone who’s available will play. Maximum on court time will be in the 20-23 minute range.
#Hornets starters:
LaMelo
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee pic.twitter.com/UqpGJW62B8 – 12:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Just caught up with Luke Kornet who said the swelling’s already down in his left ankle and he’s day-to-day. He turned it at practice on Thursday and is able to move around now. Said it was disappointing with the potential he could’ve been in the mix to start preseason games. – 12:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Gordon Hayward banged his knee in practice and has been limited. Hayward isn’t happy they’re sitting him.
“He wants to play. He’s actually a little upset about it, but it doesn’t make any sense to me and it doesn’t make any sense to (trainer) Joe (Sharpe).” – 11:54 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams working on shooting without dipping the ball. Trying to speed up that release pic.twitter.com/AK9MMnbZmI – 11:44 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No Cody Martin (knee) or Gordon Hayward (knee) for the Hornets. – 11:33 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No Gordon Hayward today for Charlotte…
…for the game with the Celtics at the Garden….
…this is the big game of the day, right? – 11:32 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have just ruled out Gordon Hayward (left knee contusion) for today’s preseason game against Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:31 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward (Knee Contusion) has been added to the injury report and is out for todays game. – 11:29 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla doesn’t seem like the type of coach who’ll announce his starters pregame. Doesn’t have a minute projection for starters either. They’ll feel it out. Luke Kornet is out. – 11:26 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Blake Griffin being in the house, and wearing Celtics gear, I’m guessing the signing is now official, or will be soon. He won’t play this afternoon though. – 11:25 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says there’s no defined minutes limit for the starters. Says they’re looking to accomplish some things, and he’ll figure out how long to play guys based on how he and they feel.
Luke Kornet is out today – 11:19 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Luke Kornet will not be available to play this afternoon. – 11:18 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Mazzulla confirms no Luke Kornet for today’s preseason game – 11:17 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics worked with more traditional defense in early practices, Mfiondu Kabengele told me this week. Teamed up with @AdamTaylorNBA to preview what Boston’s scheme could look like, at least for the preseason @CelticsBlog https://t.co/gnVtmdELRC pic.twitter.com/4g7DdAmYR2 – 11:03 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
2 stops from the Garden. #Celtics games are back! Follow along w/ the preseason opener vs. the #Hornets @CelticsCLNS. Tip off 1PM & we’ll be live on Post Game after – 10:53 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Study up for the first test of the preseason 📝 pic.twitter.com/g3DiqjD0E7 – 10:40 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics warming up. New parquet looks pretty good! pic.twitter.com/f7KYch3Dpi – 10:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Leeds at 11:30 AM ET
Celtics at 1:00 PM ET
Patriots at 4:25 PM ET
If you need me, I’ll be in the recliner in front of the TV today! – 10:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since many have asked: Takeaways will be back on @celticsblog this season! Starting with today, we’ll have Takeaways after each game Boston plays. The goal this year is to get them up quicker, so that you aren’t having to wait until mid-morning the next day. – 10:24 AM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Rod Boone with a preview of this afternoon’s preseason opener at Boston (1 pm ET) ⬇️
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:05 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: New shot guiding Derrick White into second Celtics season
Pregame reading before #Celtics #Hornets as White’s looking comfortable even with Brogdon in as competition: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 9:48 AM
NBA Notebook: New shot guiding Derrick White into second Celtics season
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A little Sunday reading: #Celtics players and coaches listen as group of formerly incarcerated men share their stories bostonglobe.com/2022/09/30/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 9:23 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve been waiting to say this… IT’S GAME DAY. See you at 1pm 💥 pic.twitter.com/QGVpmGf5j1 – 9:00 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT’S GAMEDAY ☘️
📺: @NBCSBoston
🎙: @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/MlLkF766Zo – 8:45 AM
