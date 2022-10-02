Jazz vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (0-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (0-0) at Rogers Place
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022
Utah Jazz 39, Toronto Raptors 43 (Q2 02:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Really good to see Collin Sexton back in action. He already has some good moments and it’s important confidence wise, after a tough period. #TakeNote – 7:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Markkanen’s offensive skill level at his size is REALLY high.
Not a stretch to say the Jazz have never had a 7′ footer with that type of talent on offense. – 7:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen has 12 points in the first half on 5/8 shooting. He’s perfect from inside the arc. – 7:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
YEAHHH ROOK 🔥
@kolokojunior1 first bucket as a Raptor ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DjrP64Wihg – 6:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sexton pushing the pace, and the Finnisher with the finish. Markkanen has looked good so far. – 6:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Malachi Flynn for 3. Roughly 52 points away from his summertime Pro Am scoring average. – 6:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen will be better this season. He will have more freedom on offense, will take more decisions and he will show his whole skills. Definetely cane make a breakout season at Jazz! #TakeNote – 6:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just one quarter into the preseason and i can tell you already that Jordan Clarkson’s usage this year will blackout the Utah electrical grid. – 6:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Those who have not seen time yet for the Jazz: Agbaji, Butler, Bolmaro, Fontecchio, THT, Johnson, Juzang, Lee, Zeller – 6:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
first NBA bucket for @Walker Kessler 🫶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/fmgeFc1GOs – 6:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It’s the preseason so it has to come with a caveat, but it’s pretty obvious why Walker Kessler was a first round pick.
Great length, good in the dunker spot, can catch the ball in a few areas on the floor, understands spacing and cuts.
Decently advanced stuff for the rook. – 6:45 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler knows how to play. He’s been in the right spots a lot and has 6 points because of it. – 6:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Toronto playing the longest length lineup in NBA history, currently, lol – 6:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler’s hands looked really good on that catch and finish, that’s a good sign.
He showed that at Auburn, but doing it in the NBA in traffic is impressive. His length is for real.
#takenote | @kslsports – 6:42 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler gets an And-1 opportunity and Malik Beasley yells down to him “Welcome to the league big dog, welcome to the league.”
Kessler missed the FT – 6:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Point guard-less lineup to start the 2nd quarter, with VanVleet getting a rest. Siakam and/or Barnes will run the show, with Anunoby-Boucher-Achiuwa out there as well. – 6:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz and Raptors tied at 22 after the first quarter.
Markkanen and Conley lead the Jazz with 6.
Biggest thing is we may have got a glimpse of Will Hardy’s initial rotation:
Conley — Sexton
Beasley — Clarkson
Vanderbilt — Alexander-Walker
Markkanen — Gay
Olynyk — Kessler – 6:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 22, Raptors 22. Markkanen and Conley with 6p each for Utah. Jazz shoot 9-23 overall, 4-13 from deep. Toronto 9-21/3-11. Raptors with a 15-9 reb advantage. – 6:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz and Raps tied at 22 after 1Q.
It was pretty sloppy and preseason-y, it must be said. Not a ton of offensive cohesion, but the defense looks a little better. – 6:38 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
First quarter – Tied at 22
Jazz shooting 39%
4 of 12 from 3
12 of 23 shots are 3s
0 free throw attempts
Jazz forced 9 turnovers
Only 5 points off the turnover – 6:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A very preseason-y start for the Raptors, who had 9 first-quarter turnovers and are shooting 3-for-11 from 3. Some good stuff defensively though, particularly from Barnes and VanVleet. Tied at 22 after 1Q. – 6:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
22-22 after a quarter. Barnes is on the board in all five major stats, and just front-rimmed a dunk that Chris Boucher put back at the deadline. – 6:37 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jordan Clarkson playing hero ball is exactly what everyone wants to see right now lol – 6:37 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Of course the first Jazz bucket I see is from JC and not someone new – 6:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
A little surprised to see NAW in before Agbaji, but he had a nice, active defensive sequence there. Raptors lead Jazz 16-15 with 2:21 left 1Q. – 6:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rotation for the Jazz so far has been
Conley –> Sexton
Beasley —> Clarkson
Markkanen –> Alexander-Walker
Olynyk —-> Gay
Vanderibilt —> Kessler – 6:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝙱𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚝…
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/jUXDITwX2E – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet-Collin Sexton is a thing to watch, has been for a couple of years – 6:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse sticking with his rotation from late last season: FVV-Trent-Barnes-OG-Siakam start, Achiuwa-Boucher-Thad the first off the bench. – 6:27 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson now check in for Olynyk and Beasley. – 6:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣 MOVE OUT THE WAY
@Fred VanVleet ➡️ @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/Gmj05PMaSe – 6:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton has checked in and immediately throws an over the head outlet pass to Lauri Markkanen for a fast break dunk.
Then hits a three on his first shot.
Safe to say Jazz won the trade. 😉
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:25 PM
Collin Sexton has checked in and immediately throws an over the head outlet pass to Lauri Markkanen for a fast break dunk.
Then hits a three on his first shot.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Line change:
Raptors go to Young, Achiuwa, Boucher first of the bench – 6:25 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Sexton is the first one off the bench for the Jazz. In the span of a minute, he records a 3-pointer, two steals and an assist. – 6:25 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz down 14-10 with 6:24 left in the 1st
Markkanen has 4 points, Beasley and Conley both with 3.
Jazz shooting 4/11 from the field, 2/7 from 3. – 6:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 4 at first time out; been to a ton of pre-season games, this one’s got some juice because the fans are really into it – 6:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A very high-energy start from Scottie Barnes, including a turnaround over Vanderbilt and jumping the lane for a steal. – 6:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The Finnisher getting things started in Canada 🇨🇦
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/S60lopLcWH – 6:20 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I haven’t been more intrigued by a Jazz game in years, playoffs included, than I was in today’s. This is horrible – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m certainly not sure about the new Jazz outfits
(Inaugural fashion note o’ the year) – 6:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen scores the first basket of the new @Utah Jazz era.
A turnaround mid-ranger jump shot, just as the analytics call for.
(But seriously he’s got that skill, and the post game is cool.)
#takenote | @kslsports – 6:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There is a lot more wingspan than I’m used to seeing with a Jazz team – 6:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I heard if you complained on twitter about the Jazz new jerseys AT&T Sports specifically blocked you out of preseason game 1 so you have to watch Rockies baseball. – 6:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
First time VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam have started a game together since Game 1 of the Sixers series back on April 16. – 6:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New-look Jazz starting lineup vs. Toronto: Conley, Beasley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk – 6:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Incoming: Preseason NBA tweets. Also, based on this crowd (and the one on Friday night in Victoria), I don’t want to here “Outside of the GTA, Canadians don’t care about the Raptors” ever again. – 6:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kelly Olynyk get the start for the new-look Utah Jazz vs. Raptors here at Rogers Place in Edmonton where they are very crazy for *their* Raptors. Seriously the love for Toronto’s team outside Toronto is something. – 6:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Raptors/Canada national team coach Nick Nurse on NAW: “He’s played very well for us the last two summers, especially this summer he really shot the ball, like, really made the 3-ball… “…. CONT… – 6:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Otto Porter, no Justin Champagnie for Toronto and the usual suspects — VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam — will start. Expect them to watch the second half
This place, as the young ‘uns say, is lit
(If they still say that) – 6:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
We really have to keep watching this baseball game instead of the Jazz game? – 6:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🥹 first walk-in ‘fits of the season 🥹
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ug1OFXKtdM – 5:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz starters, have to keep an eye on how quickly Collin Sexton sees the floor.
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Jarred Vanderbilt
Kelly Olynyk
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 5:53 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will Hardy already with a spicy curveball bringing Sexton off the bench! – 5:51 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
According to the NBA’s boxscore, here is the Jazz’s starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/xZDO2rSper – 5:49 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz going big with starting lineup tonight
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Jarred Vanderbilt
Kelly Olynyk
Raptors starting
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Pascal Siakam – 5:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starting lineup according to NBA.com boxscore:
Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk – 5:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will Hardy on the Jazz young players ahead of first preseason game:”If they want to play & earn a spot in the rotation, they have to do the dirty work. Those guys have to step up to an NBA level of physicality, play defense, try to do all the little things out there.” – 5:34 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Waiting on that Jazz starting lineup like pic.twitter.com/9ZFSiJjOl7 – 5:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are going with last year’s regular starters for tonight’s preseason opener vs Utah: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam.
Porter and Champagnie are out. Young, Birch, Koloko available. – 4:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors will go with the usual starters to open preseason: Fred, Gary, OG, Scottie, and Pascal – 4:53 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors going with Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr.
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam to start preseason tonight. – 4:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Toronto is a unique team on the both ends. Offensively, they run a very low pick and roll volume and more handoffs and isolation. Defensively, they are interchangeable and play with high pressure and enormous amout of switching – 4:40 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Nick Nurse says he will get a brief look at the main guys of the Toronto Raptors. Tip off at 4 pm MTN time on 97.5 FM as well as @Sirius XM NBA or NBA league pass and @Utah Jazz app – 4:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Otto Porter is listed as having a hamstring strain and is out vs. Jazz, as is Justin Champagnie with right hip soreness. – 4:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Otto Porter (left hamstring strain) and Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) will miss the Raptors’ preseason opener vs Utah in Edmonton today. Thad Young (left knee soreness) and Khem Birch (rehabbing from offseason knee surgery) are listed as questionable. – 4:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics commit 25 turnovers.
Celtics commit 29 fouls.
Celtics win by 41.
134-93, Final.
Boston 22-47 from 3.
Brown 24 points in 24 minutes.
C’s host Raptors next on Wednesday. – 3:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
All four preseason games will be carried on @AttSportsNetRM this year 📺
Check in with Boler & Thurl for more info on how you can watch Jazz games throughout the season 🎙
https://t.co/eGGVSOerwb pic.twitter.com/svYhmdCwje – 2:51 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
David and Israel hustled for that one 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Xcln77b1eJ – 2:51 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Second last jersey, Edmonton.
FREDDY…set…go! pic.twitter.com/wbt9k2ot5w – 2:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah opens as a 3.5-point road favorite Saturday afternoon at UCLA. – 2:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Who is going to start? What’s the rotation? Will the rookies play? What does the offense look like?
We look at the major questions the @Utah Jazz will look to answer today when they open the preseason against the @Toronto Raptors.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=493634 – 1:57 PM
Who is going to start? What’s the rotation? Will the rookies play? What does the offense look like?
We look at the major questions the @Utah Jazz will look to answer today when they open the preseason against the @Toronto Raptors.
#TakeNote
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we play Jazz basketball 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 🚨
⏰ 4PM MT
📺 @NBATV | @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @zonesportsnet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Nima6LQA6D – 1:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Very cool by the NBA to give Canadian referee Matt Kallio the Raptors-Jazz game tonight.
The game is in Edmonton.
Matt Kallio is from … Edmonton. – 1:25 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Our guy Taylor is quick! Next jersey drop at 1130am 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqjW2G6QU3 – 12:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
First person to find us at this spot gets a signed O.G. Anunoby jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/WwHbH5ikrD – 12:26 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Good lord, have the Warriors found yet another diamond in the rough low in the draft? Patrick Baldwin Jr. looks like the real deal. Sweet stroke, hits the boards, plays smart. If he keeps it up, he might get some of those Otto Porter minutes, a guy who also was a Jr. – 12:22 PM
