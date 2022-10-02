Rockets agree to four-year deal with Bruno Fernando

Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets notes: Bruno Fernando gets four-year contract houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:56 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Rockets Signing Bruno Fernando To Four-Year Deal hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/rocket… – 5:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I did not see the Bruno Fernando 4-year deal coming, but good for him – 5:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of two-ways for Bruno Fernando w/the Houston Rockets sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 5:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets convert Bruno Fernando’s contract to a 2-way deal ift.tt/Ye0VSJ8 – 10:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Houston Rockets are converting Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:27 PM
Mark Berman: More from agent Mark Bartelstein who confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Rockets agreed to a 4-year/$10.9 million deal with center Bruno Fernando.Bartelstein tells FOX 26 the 1st year is guaranteed for $2.9 million, adding there are options for the Rockets:”It’s the ultimate win..” pic.twitter.com/yRULznrP5F -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / October 2, 2022
Keith Smith: Fun cap process for Bruno Fernando and Houston. Was on a camp deal. That can’t be reworked without waiving. So, Rockets convert to a Two-Way, then sign the new deal from the Two-Way. This keeps Fernando from being exposed to waivers, where he could have been claimed. Good work. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 2, 2022
Adam Spolane: Bruno Fernando has been “phenomenal” this summer, according to a source -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 2, 2022
