Rockets agree to four-year deal with Bruno Fernando

Rockets agree to four-year deal with Bruno Fernando

Main Rumors

Rockets agree to four-year deal with Bruno Fernando

October 2, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets notes: Bruno Fernando gets four-year contract houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:56 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Rockets Signing Bruno Fernando To Four-Year Deal hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/rocket…5:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I did not see the Bruno Fernando 4-year deal coming, but good for him – 5:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal. – 5:40 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of two-ways for Bruno Fernando w/the Houston Rockets sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw…5:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets convert Bruno Fernando’s contract to a 2-way deal ift.tt/Ye0VSJ810:18 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Rockets have converted Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract. Houston originally signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal. – 6:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Houston Rockets are converting Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:27 PM

More on this storyline

Mark Berman: More from agent Mark Bartelstein who confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Rockets agreed to a 4-year/$10.9 million deal with center Bruno Fernando.Bartelstein tells FOX 26 the 1st year is guaranteed for $2.9 million, adding there are options for the Rockets:”It’s the ultimate win..” pic.twitter.com/yRULznrP5F -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / October 2, 2022
Keith Smith: Fun cap process for Bruno Fernando and Houston. Was on a camp deal. That can’t be reworked without waiving. So, Rockets convert to a Two-Way, then sign the new deal from the Two-Way. This keeps Fernando from being exposed to waivers, where he could have been claimed. Good work. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 2, 2022
Adam Spolane: Bruno Fernando has been “phenomenal” this summer, according to a source -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 2, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home