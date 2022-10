Rockets agree to four-year deal with Bruno Fernando

Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal. – 5:40 PM

I did not see the Bruno Fernando 4-year deal coming, but good for him – 5:45 PM

