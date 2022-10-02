Spurs vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) play against the Houston Rockets (0-0) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 4, Houston Rockets 8 (Q1 09:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
New #Rockets big Derrick Favors is here on the bench. Going with a jean jacket pic.twitter.com/C4hGqBrq4y – 7:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rockets starting 5!
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pYmE3cJjvX – 7:12 PM
Rockets starting 5!
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The good news for Spurs fans trying to watch the game is @Jeff McDonald has volunteered to give up-to-the-second Twitter PBP.
The bad news is also that, though. – 7:11 PM
The good news for Spurs fans trying to watch the game is @Jeff McDonald has volunteered to give up-to-the-second Twitter PBP.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Lucas, Lionel Hollins and Mike Batiste are the Rockets bench assistants. Rick Higgins, Mahmoud Abdelfattah, and Will Dunn are behind the bench – 7:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 5️⃣
33 | Tre Jones
24 | Devin Vassell
7 | Josh Richardson
31 | Keita Bates-Diop
25 | Jakob Poeltl
#GoSpursGo – 7:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo are here, but not in uniform (injuries).
Gorgui Dieng, who has been limited in camp so far, is dressed out. – 7:09 PM
Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo are here, but not in uniform (injuries).
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
So is anybody able to see this game on League Pass? Or in the Spurs app? Or listen on WOAI?
Because, uh, I am having some issues. – 7:08 PM
So is anybody able to see this game on League Pass? Or in the Spurs app? Or listen on WOAI?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets notes: Bruno Fernando gets four-year contract houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Old friends Eric Gordon and Tony Brothers reunite after a long offseason pic.twitter.com/VvqQZFfUeD – 6:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
That 4-year/$74M Keldon Johnson extension ($80M w/ incentives) looks pretty nice right now. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Alperen Sengun, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones. – 6:32 PM
Rockets starters: Alperen Sengun, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs starters tonight in Houston will include Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl.
“I’ve got to think of one more,” Pop says, noting league rules require five. – 6:26 PM
Spurs starters tonight in Houston will include Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brewers lose. Phillies’ magic number down to 1.
1 victory in Houston or 1 MIL loss vs the D-Backs sends the Phils to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fun cap process for Bruno Fernando and Houston. Was on a camp deal. That can’t be reworked without waiving. So, Rockets convert to a Two-Way, then sign the new deal from the Two-Way. This keeps Fernando from being exposed to waivers, where he could have been claimed. Good work. – 6:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Rockets Signing Bruno Fernando To Four-Year Deal hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/rocket… – 5:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bruno Fernando has been “phenomenal” this summer, according to a source – 5:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Preseason game 1 vs Spurs. #Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Drilling baseline J’s. @SportsTalk790 at 5:30 for pregame, 6p for tipoff. pic.twitter.com/pGubbyJMgV – 5:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I did not see the Bruno Fernando 4-year deal coming, but good for him – 5:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal. – 5:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
first day fits 🔥
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/nUnIuJKYNA – 5:36 PM
first day fits 🔥
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., rookie class ready for NBA debut ift.tt/WzgyfuI – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which Texas team will score first in tonight’s game?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:10 PM
Which Texas team will score first in tonight’s game?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) will not play tonight in the preseason opener vs Spurs. – 4:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Says @Dave McMenamin: “I’m of the opinion that (the Lakers) already should’ve made a (Russ) move. They could’ve traded one first-round pick last year at the deadline (to HOU) and they would’ve had John Wall on their team and the Clippers wouldn’t be as good as they’re looking this year.” – 4:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans remain winless, lose to Chargers 34-24. Houston is 0-3-1. Play at Jaguars (2-2) next Sunday. – 4:03 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Beth Mowins and James Loftin are doing an excellent job on the Charger-Houston game on CBS today. – 3:53 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Rockets are 4-point favorites against the Spurs tonight. Who among you is enough of a degenerate to bet this game?
/looks directly at @bouncepassos – 3:42 PM
Rockets are 4-point favorites against the Spurs tonight. Who among you is enough of a degenerate to bet this game?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝗪𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞
⏰ 6:00 Tip-Off
📺 https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU or Rockets app
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/XMTYyt8mRE – 3:00 PM
𝗪𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞
⏰ 6:00 Tip-Off
📺 https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU or Rockets app
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Texans getting outscored by the Astros today while allowing more points than the Rockets tonight is currently in play – 1:59 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans down 2 TDs now after the Ekeler TD run. it’s 14-0 Chargers. LAC: 89yds, 15 plays (5.9 yds/play)
Hou: 39yds, 15 plays (2.6 yds/play) – 1:45 PM
#Texans down 2 TDs now after the Ekeler TD run. it’s 14-0 Chargers. LAC: 89yds, 15 plays (5.9 yds/play)
