Thunder waive Sterling Brown

October 2, 2022

Brandon Rahbar: OKC has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Expect more roster churning moves as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season.
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets.
Expect more roster churning moves as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season. – 12:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Per Thunder PR; The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 12:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has waived Sterling Brown, the team announced. – 12:50 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Thunder have waived guard Sterling Brown. He was acquired from the Rockets in a multi-player trade last week. – 12:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. – 12:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 12:49 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The OKC/HOU trade broke down to OKC trading Mo Harkless (without aggregation) for Sterling Brown and David Nwaba; Maledon for Burke; Chriss acquired via the min exception. Thunder get a TPE for Favors ($10.18m) and Jerome ($4.22m) – 9:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 2nd rounder (from Atlanta). ESPN first to report. – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fun note (to maybe only me!):
If OKC waives any of Sterling Brown, Trey Burke or Marquese Chriss, they would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks bc they went to a third team.
Same with Moe Harkless and the Hawks. Or Kings. – 9:07 PM

Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022

