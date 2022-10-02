Thunder waive Sterling Brown

Brandon Rahbar: OKC has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Expect more roster churning moves as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets.
Expect more roster churning moves as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season. – 12:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Per Thunder PR; The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 12:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 12:49 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The OKC/HOU trade broke down to OKC trading Mo Harkless (without aggregation) for Sterling Brown and David Nwaba; Maledon for Burke; Chriss acquired via the min exception. Thunder get a TPE for Favors ($10.18m) and Jerome ($4.22m) – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fun note (to maybe only me!):
If OKC waives any of Sterling Brown, Trey Burke or Marquese Chriss, they would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks bc they went to a third team.
Same with Moe Harkless and the Hawks. Or Kings. – 9:07 PM
JD Shaw: The Thunder have officially acquired Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba from the Rockets for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations. Oklahoma City also generated two trade exceptions. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 30, 2022
Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022
