Warriors, Ty Jerome in talks on training camp deal

Anthony Slater: The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings.
The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings. – 12:15 AM
As expected, the Rockets have waived Ty Jerome, one of the players acquired in the deal with OKC. Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless were expected to arrive in town today, Derrick Favors tomorrow. – 4:19 PM
The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 10:13 PM
ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith: The Houston Rockets have waived Ty Jerome. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 1, 2022
JD Shaw: The Thunder have officially acquired Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba from the Rockets for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations. Oklahoma City also generated two trade exceptions. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 30, 2022
Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022
