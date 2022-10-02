Warriors, Ty Jerome in talks on training camp deal

Anthony Slater: The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings. – 12:15 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, the Rockets have waived Ty Jerome, one of the players acquired in the deal with OKC. Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless were expected to arrive in town today, Derrick Favors tomorrow. – 4:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets make it official by waiving Ty Jerome. – 4:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 10:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 2nd rounder (from Atlanta). ESPN first to report. – 9:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022

