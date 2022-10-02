Wizards vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (0-1) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-0) at Saitama Super Arena
Game Time: 1:00 AM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022
Washington Wizards 56, Golden State Warriors 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/fwgWCkTCSz – 2:13 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s halftime for Wizards-Warriors. Wiz lead 56-54. Hachimura and Morris have 11 pts apiece. Curry leads all scorers with 17. – 2:12 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Quick 1st half takeaways of the Washington Wizards’ first half. #NBAJapanGames
• Rui Hachimura has been impressive again. (3 Level Scoring)
• Monte Morris PG play + running the offense has been smooth.
• Johnny Davis’s aggressiveness on the Defense side of the ball. – 2:12 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wizards lead the Warriors 56-54 at halftime. This game has been pretty gross honestly, but Steph Curry has a game-high 17 points and Rui Hachimura has a team-high 11 points for Washington, so the crowd is getting their money’s worth. – 2:12 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#NBAJapanGames Wizards lead the Warriors at halftime.
Washington Wizards – 56
Golden State Warriors – 54
Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris each lead the wizards with 11. #DCAboveAll – 2:11 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dray just knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game. Let’s go home. – 2:08 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs followed his shot
& Steph cashed out 🎯
📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Rbx891g1Ud – 2:07 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has 8 pts and 6 reb in 15 minutes and has made some difficult shots along the way. pic.twitter.com/xzorwgrNvk – 2:02 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
SHEESH, RUI 🤯
#NBAJapanGames | @Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/22abMQZk2J – 1:59 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Hachimura had a whole off-season to work on his game. He told me “strength, mid-range, and three-pointers” was the focus. He could take a giant leap this year. #NBAJapanGames – 1:54 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga getting the Andre Iguodala debrief on the bench after his first stint pic.twitter.com/mmRprI5qQF – 1:53 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Things you love to see:
THIS ☔️ pic.twitter.com/JQCrtUxkA9 – 1:49 AM
Things you love to see:
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Corey Kispert sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and is out for the rest of the game. – 1:48 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Down 1 after 1.
#NBAJapanGames | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/fTSCESvyIP – 1:46 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Corey Kispert (sprained left ankle) is out for the remainder of today’s game. – 1:45 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert has a sprained left ankle and will not return to this game. – 1:44 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play the in the #NBAJapanGames
Washington Wizards – 25
Golden State Warriors – 26
• Monte Morris leads the wizards with 6 on 3/3 shooting. #DCAboveall – 1:41 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wizards Corey Kispert appeared to tweak his ankle on an awkward landing after a layup attempt. He limped back to the locker room during the timeout that followed the play. – 1:34 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is thriving in Japan. This was a tough bucket over Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/XL4loztYhF – 1:33 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert tweaked something on that last sequence before he went up for a layup. Kispert is limping just a bit and is going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 1:32 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TALK TO ‘EM, RUI 🗣
#NBAJapanGames | @Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/tThMxqmzvP – 1:30 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
A positive I see is how comfortable Monte Morris has come in running the point. – 1:25 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
When Will Barton was asked to describe Monte Morris’ game this summer, he said he’s crafty in the midrange, especially with turnaround jumpers. We’ve seen that tonight. He’s got 6 of the Wizards’ first 8 pts. – 1:22 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond, at top of the key, takes a pass from Wiggins and fires a 3. No hesitation. Swish.
If he can make opponents respect that shot at this stage of his career . . . – 1:16 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just said he looks forward to living in Japan one day. – 1:10 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s the reception Rui Hachimura received just now at Saitama Super Arena: pic.twitter.com/94KVtjdlkf – 1:09 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
This time we’ve got Draymond Green and Hachimura for the pregame address. – 1:09 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards and Warriors are getting close to tipping off for their second preseason game in Japan, here at 1 a.m. ET. Updates on the way… – 1:05 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Would love to catch the 1Am b-ball game, but got #Celtics in the AM.
#Wizards #Warriors on NBATV Rn! Night! – 1:05 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following James Wiseman’s 20 point performance in the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Wizards, NBA Twitter chimed in with a flurry of reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
CALL UR FRIEND AND MAKE SURE THEY ARE AWAKE 📲
15 minutes til tipoff on @NBATV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Tu3W6Mzdbr – 12:45 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Make some coffee, #DubNation
We’ve got a game to play. pic.twitter.com/iKVuMCIQ4k – 12:41 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters for their preseason game this afternoon in Saitama, Japan:
G: Monté Morris
G: Will Barton
F: Kyle Kuzma
F: Rui Hachimura
C: Kristaps Porziņģis. – 12:36 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards haven’t announced their starters yet for today’s preseason game, but this is my guess on what Wes Unseld Jr. will do with Bradley Beal out for rest:
G: Monté Morris
G: Will Barton
F: Kyle Kuzma
F: Rui Hachimura
C: Kristaps Porziņģis. – 12:26 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Will Barton will make his preseason debut tonight starting for Bradley Beal who is out due to rest. See you in about 45 minutes on @NBATV – 12:16 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings. – 12:15 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s have some fun.
#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/lH2M2q03oq – 12:08 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
This Is Why We Play
#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/7cqsBOA8fn – 12:03 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Crowds arrive early to games in the States to watch Steph Curry warm up 75 minutes before tipoff. But this crowd here in Japan takes it to another level: pic.twitter.com/kgVRrPi1xW – 11:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Will Barton, who missed the preseason opener with lower back soreness, will play this afternoon, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 11:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
It’ll be a similar rotation and minute allotment for the Warriors tonight in the second preseason game, per Kerr. Starters had two first half stints in the opener, didn’t play second half. No Klay Thompson again. – 11:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation is truly worldwide. pic.twitter.com/hbiggZP3DZ – 11:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Hometown hoops hit different.
#NBAJapanGames x @Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/8E5hsHrTxW – 11:24 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t scrimmage but he’s done some contact work. “He looks good, he feels good, this is all kind of precautionary stuff.” – 11:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
A fan made a mask for Klay and he loved it. He put it over his face and danced around, then he made sure to autograph the cheek. pic.twitter.com/KVl0Zc1G8m – 11:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s late back home
but we’re just getting started in Saitama 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Fe1RRQ1Voe – 10:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are looks inside Saitama Super Arena, where the Wizards and Warriors will play their second, and final, preseason games of their trips to Japan. pic.twitter.com/Ra9aAUfthl – 10:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the Warriors’ 96-87 victory over the Wizards in the preseason opener in Japan, James Wiseman led the way with 20 points and eight boards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/30/jam… – 10:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This gentleman is standing outside Saitama Super Arena, where the Wizards will play the Warriors 3 hours, 20 minutes from now. He said he’s a Kyle Kuzma fan going back to Kuzma’s Lakers days. pic.twitter.com/Kma7sQw9fd – 9:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija (groin) remains out for Wizards-Warriors Game 2 in Japan
Bradley Beal (rest) gets the afternoon off as well
Will Barton (back) is probable to make his Washington debut – 9:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Per Wiz, Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in tonight’s second preseason game in Japan.
Will Barton, who missed the first game with lower back soreness, is probable. – 9:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards say Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in the team’s second (and last) exhibition game here in Japan. Will Barton (lower back soreness), who sat out the preseason opener, is listed as probable to play. – 9:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal (rest) and Deni Avdija (groin) are out for the Wizards’ second preseason game, the Wizards announced. Tipoff is at 1 a.m. ET. – 9:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in tonight’s preseason game vs. Golden State.
Will Barton (lower back soreness) is probable. – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game 2 in Japan
🏀 GSW vs. WAS
🕖 10pm PT
📺 @NBATV
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJj1C56
#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/MhBUJRkHFB – 9:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The atmosphere during our first game in Japan was incredible 🙌
All the sights and sounds from Friday night ⤵ – 8:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
While in Tokyo for the #NBAJapanGames, @Stephen Curry donated yet another new basketball court through his Curry Brand: pic.twitter.com/EouWOnQ1UN – 8:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The best kind of late night TV.
What to watch for during our final game in Japan ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors unveil refurbished youth court in Tokyo, bringing some tears of joy
https://t.co/HphWU4rDrY pic.twitter.com/gbEK8njRgj – 8:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Klay Thompson limited after ‘mental block’ kept him from playing pickup
https://t.co/woON2omoOt pic.twitter.com/AmRgGyzKdG – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Wizards, rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins made their debuts. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/01/roo… – 8:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Really, Sparty?
That Washington win doesn’t look like much right now. – 7:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal teaching Deni Avdija to Griddy last night in Japan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oeZziEgNBg – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
nap. coffee. basketball.
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 1 a.m. ET | 14:00 JST
📺 @NBATV
🎙 @team980 & Wizards App
#NBAJapanGames | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/dq7QkFa30Q – 7:00 PM
