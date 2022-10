Wizards vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The best kind of late night TV.What to watch for during our final game in Japan ⬇️

While in Tokyo for the #NBAJapanGames, @Stephen Curry donated yet another new basketball court through his Curry Brand: pic.twitter.com/EouWOnQ1UN

The atmosphere during our first game in Japan was incredible 🙌All the sights and sounds from Friday night ⤵ – 8:45 PM

Bradley Beal (rest) and Deni Avdija (groin) are out for the Wizards’ second preseason game, the Wizards announced. Tipoff is at 1 a.m. ET. – 9:09 PM

The Wizards say Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in the team’s second (and last) exhibition game here in Japan. Will Barton (lower back soreness), who sat out the preseason opener, is listed as probable to play. – 9:09 PM

Per Wiz, Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in tonight’s second preseason game in Japan.Will Barton, who missed the first game with lower back soreness, is probable. – 9:18 PM

Deni Avdija (groin) remains out for Wizards-Warriors Game 2 in JapanBradley Beal (rest) gets the afternoon off as wellWill Barton (back) is probable to make his Washington debut – 9:19 PM

This gentleman is standing outside Saitama Super Arena, where the Wizards will play the Warriors 3 hours, 20 minutes from now. He said he’s a Kyle Kuzma fan going back to Kuzma’s Lakers days. pic.twitter.com/Kma7sQw9fd

In the Warriors’ 96-87 victory over the Wizards in the preseason opener in Japan, James Wiseman led the way with 20 points and eight boards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/30/jam…

Here are looks inside Saitama Super Arena, where the Wizards and Warriors will play their second, and final, preseason games of their trips to Japan. pic.twitter.com/Ra9aAUfthl

A fan made a mask for Klay and he loved it. He put it over his face and danced around, then he made sure to autograph the cheek. pic.twitter.com/KVl0Zc1G8m

Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t scrimmage but he’s done some contact work. “He looks good, he feels good, this is all kind of precautionary stuff.” – 11:17 PM

It’ll be a similar rotation and minute allotment for the Warriors tonight in the second preseason game, per Kerr. Starters had two first half stints in the opener, didn’t play second half. No Klay Thompson again. – 11:29 PM

Will Barton, who missed the preseason opener with lower back soreness, will play this afternoon, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 11:30 PM

Crowds arrive early to games in the States to watch Steph Curry warm up 75 minutes before tipoff. But this crowd here in Japan takes it to another level: pic.twitter.com/kgVRrPi1xW

The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania . Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings. – 12:15 AM

Will Barton will make his preseason debut tonight starting for Bradley Beal who is out due to rest. See you in about 45 minutes on @NBATV

The Wizards haven’t announced their starters yet for today’s preseason game, but this is my guess on what Wes Unseld Jr. will do with Bradley Beal out for rest:G: Monté MorrisG: Will BartonF: Kyle KuzmaF: Rui HachimuraC: Kristaps Porziņģis. – 12:26 AM

The Wizards’ starters for their preseason game this afternoon in Saitama, Japan:G: Monté MorrisG: Will BartonF: Kyle KuzmaF: Rui HachimuraC: Kristaps Porziņģis. – 12:36 AM

Following James Wiseman’s 20 point performance in the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Wizards, NBA Twitter chimed in with a flurry of reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Would love to catch the 1Am b-ball game, but got #Celtics in the AM. #Warriors on NBATV Rn! Night! – 1:05 AM

The Wizards and Warriors are getting close to tipping off for their second preseason game in Japan, here at 1 a.m. ET. Updates on the way… – 1:05 AM

Draymond Green just said he looks forward to living in Japan one day. – 1:10 AM

Draymond, at top of the key, takes a pass from Wiggins and fires a 3. No hesitation. Swish.If he can make opponents respect that shot at this stage of his career . . . – 1:16 AM

Moses Moody is the first Warrior off the bench again tonight. – 1:17 AM

When Will Barton was asked to describe Monte Morris’ game this summer, he said he’s crafty in the midrange, especially with turnaround jumpers. We’ve seen that tonight. He’s got 6 of the Wizards’ first 8 pts. – 1:22 AM

A positive I see is how comfortable Monte Morris has come in running the point. – 1:25 AM

Corey Kispert tweaked something on that last sequence before he went up for a layup. Kispert is limping just a bit and is going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 1:32 AM

Wizards Corey Kispert appeared to tweak his ankle on an awkward landing after a layup attempt. He limped back to the locker room during the timeout that followed the play. – 1:34 AM

After one-quarter of play the in the #NBAJapanGames Washington Wizards – 25Golden State Warriors – 26• Monte Morris leads the wizards with 6 on 3/3 shooting. #DCAboveall

Corey Kispert has a sprained left ankle and will not return to this game. – 1:44 AM

Corey Kispert sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and is out for the rest of the game. – 1:48 AM

Jonathan Kuminga getting the Andre Iguodala debrief on the bench after his first stint pic.twitter.com/mmRprI5qQF

Rui Hachimura had a whole off-season to work on his game. He told me “strength, mid-range, and three-pointers” was the focus. He could take a giant leap this year. #NBAJapanGames

Rui Hachimura has 8 pts and 6 reb in 15 minutes and has made some difficult shots along the way. pic.twitter.com/xzorwgrNvk

Dray just knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game. Let’s go home. – 2:08 AM

Wizards lead the Warriors 56-54 at halftime. This game has been pretty gross honestly, but Steph Curry has a game-high 17 points and Rui Hachimura has a team-high 11 points for Washington, so the crowd is getting their money’s worth. – 2:12 AM

Quick 1st half takeaways of the Washington Wizards’ first half. #NBAJapanGames • Rui Hachimura has been impressive again. (3 Level Scoring)• Monte Morris PG play + running the offense has been smooth.• Johnny Davis’s aggressiveness on the Defense side of the ball. – 2:12 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.