Blazers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at Climate Pledge Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 9, Los Angeles Clippers 15 (Q1 05:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall checking in for the Clippers. Pregame Ty Lue said he was excited for Wall to return after a season away. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with 5:36 left in opening quarter, leading 15-9. Probably a good spot to get subs in with Leonard and Jackson missing some wild attempts. – 10:55 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Keon Johnson the first sub tonight.
Shaedon Sharpe fans react! @ChadinRipCity – 10:54 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons has been holding his own in the post against Kawhi Leonard. Process that however you would like to. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
FWIW
No brace on Kawhi. No accessories.
Basically the anti-Reggie 😆 – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well yeah, that’s an 8-0 LAC run and a Portland timeout.
Kawhi added 3 rebounds and a dime to Nico Batum for 3. Paul George has a 3 and a reverse lay.
Clippers up 11-2. – 10:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers began this game 1 of 6 from the field and trail the Clippers, 11-2. Clippers are 4 of 8. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers start the game 1-of-6 and Billups calls time with Portland trailing 11-2 early in the first quarter. – 10:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kawhi Leonard is back! #ClipperNation
pic.twitter.com/npzz9E4jB4 – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
👀👀👀👀
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/vp7JoQt13p – 10:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The first and certainly not the last Josh Hart coast to coast of the new season. – 10:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hart with the rebound and the coast-to-coast finish for Portland’s first point. – 10:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Didn’t take Kawhi long to hit his first basket. Only 15 seconds into the game, he drilled a 3. – 10:44 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard with the first basket of the game. His first shot since June 14, 2021.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s first shot against NBA competition since June 14, 2021, is a three and he splashes it. – 10:43 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kawhi Leonard with a standstill 3 over Jusuf Nurkic on his first possession back in action. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi comes back and immediately splashes a 3 in Nurkic’s contest. – 10:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi introduced in starting lineup for the first time since June 14, 2021 pic.twitter.com/nncMQj2FCt – 10:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann last season➡️ Tre Mann this season pic.twitter.com/IuMt49WkON – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Strong, positive response from the fans here at Climate Pledge during the Trail Blazers’ starting lineup intros – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Seattle.
0️⃣ @Damian Lillard
1️⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1️⃣1️⃣ @Josh Hart
9️⃣ @Jerami Grant
2️⃣7️⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/NtHVvPr6ut – 10:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Only Clippers not dressed tonight are Michael Devoe (training camp deal) and Jason Preston. Devoe recently hurt a leg, is expected to miss a couple weeks. – 10:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Asked Gary Payton II pregame about being part of an NBA game in Seattle (he’s out after surgery): “It’s a big night for me just to come home and see the new arena and reminisce about everything from back in the day when the Sonics were here and I was growing up. It’s special.” – 10:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Few dunks here. Sharpe. Simons. Johnson. Lillard missed a couple. pic.twitter.com/5qbeyQK8N8 – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi getting up shots in front of Lenny Wilkens pregame. pic.twitter.com/4iYSq0HmaN – 10:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Preseason Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @nicolas88batum
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/q7NwCOpaBB – 10:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It’s very amusing to me that this game is classified as a Clippers “home” game, using Clippers game ops, when it’s in Seattle and most of the jerseys in the crowd are either Blazers or Sonics. – 10:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is the player of the half by far. Really improved defensively, effective scoring. Year 2 is off to a great start. – 10:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Fully charged.🔋
🕖 7:30PM PT | 📺 @KTLA pic.twitter.com/cw0XRZXyTl – 10:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Innovative pass there by Tre Mann to Kenrich Williams for the easy under-the-basket layup – 10:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann splashes a 3 from Mile High Stadium.
Mann is the leading scorer tonight for either team. – 9:58 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard signed a few autographs before tonight’s game against the Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/z3dMV82ty3 – 9:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder first quarter observations
– Tre Mann remains fun. And really fought defensively.
– Swarming defense all around, especially by preseason standards.
– Jalen Williams ran point with the second unit.
– Aaron Wiggins can be a steady two-way contributor. – 9:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s about that time ‼️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DEC8L5KK3p – 9:33 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kawhi Leonard warms up for good first game since June 2021. The Clippers face the Blazers in a preseason game tonight in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/M7eCxGfknZ – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I believe that was Tre Mann who on his block just now said “give me that sh—“. I’ll never forget you, old friend. pic.twitter.com/eZmdBAj444 – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann, one of the most buzzed about OKC players during training camp, in the first 8 minutes:
8 points
3-6 shooting
2-3 from 3
1-1 smooth stepback 3s – 9:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Talked about it on Today’s Locked on Thunder, Tre Mann is the best pure scorer OKC has right now without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, can he look effective in that role? So far he is 3-6 with 8 points. – 9:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Tre Mann hype train isn’t losing any steam through the first eight minutes of preseason ball. – 9:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We ready, #ClipperNation!
🕖 7:30PM PT | 📺 @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Wxp1HObola – 9:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
J-Will already rubbing off on the guys. Tre Mann drew a charge from Jamal Murray. – 9:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Nuggets:
Giddey
Mann
Kenny Hustle
Poku
JRE
I repeat… Poku. This is not a drill. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters in Preseason Game No. 1
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Kenrich Williams
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor) are OUT for tonight’s game vs. Clippers. – 8:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Serving up some *preseason* looks. pic.twitter.com/VRLUJSliCA – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he will start John Wall in the Clippers next preseason game on Sunday. Point guard is the only starting spot up for competition between Reggie Jackson and Wall. Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. – 8:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says John Wall will start the next preseason game to give him a look with the starters, as well. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue basically confirming that Marcus Morris Sr. is the starting PF of the LA Clippers. – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum and Ivica Zubac are starting tonight. Batum in for Marcus Morris Sr., who left the team for the birth of his son. John Wall will make his Clippers debut off the bench. – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters for LAC: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac. – 8:48 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, Tap in ‼️
Drop your favorite Clippers GIF. ⬇️ – 8:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Udoka Azubuike (OUT — right ankle surgery) remains the only Jazz player on the injury report for Tuesday’s game at Portland. – 8:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Dok is out again tomorrow vs. Portland, no other injuries to report. – 8:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Blazers Lookahead w/ @tcbbiggs
Clarity (3:39)
Dame (14:36)
Grant/GP2 (19:46)
Simons (29:13)
Sharpe (35:00)
Rotation (39:36)
🎧 https://t.co/WEyMp5jRHT
🍎 https://t.co/YmyynhGn4h
✳️ https://t.co/nM5ObxvfZz
📺 https://t.co/uyJBAUFUSc
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ATCOU0DPgG – 6:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart to start at small forward in preseason opener vs. LA Clippers, competition remains ongoing
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…
• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers
• Banchero
• Jamal Murray return
• Kawhi Leonard return
• Kent Bazemore return pic.twitter.com/aOC9J7alMX – 6:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Light work before the night work. pic.twitter.com/nbEmAGvSj9 – 5:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Preston had 10 assists Friday night in his NBA preseason debut.
8 of them were for 3s. Simple passes for the most part, but precise at the same time. Must be nice to play with prepared pro shooters. pic.twitter.com/XlzUs74QIE – 5:06 PM
