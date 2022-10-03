Evan Mobley out 1-2 weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs‘ Evan Mobley could miss up to two weeks with right ankle sprain beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:39 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Evan Mobley sprained his right ankle during training camp & will miss Wednesday’s game against the #Sixers.
Timetable for return is approximately 1-2 weeks, #Cavs say. – 7:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate. #LetemKnow #Cavs – 6:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers say Evan Mobley will be sidelined 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce C/F Evan Mobley will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain – 6:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs youngster Evan Mobley will not play Wednesday night because of a right ankle sprain. He will be out 1-2 weeks. Sources tell me he stepped on a player’s foot at practice. – 6:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs announce that big man Evan Mobley will miss the next 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers say Evan Mobley will miss one-to-two weeks with a right ankle sprain. – 6:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs announce that Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s preseason game in Philly due to a right ankle sprain. He will be out approximately 1-2 weeks. – 6:50 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Robin Lopez described playing against Evan Mobley in scrimmages as:
“Part fun & part just terror.”
“When he gets a full head of steam headed down the floor, he can either pull up for that mid-range jump shot or he attacks the rim like a bulldog. It is so difficult to guard.” – 8:15 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Re-listening to some of my #Cavs training camp audio & lots of quotes on Evan Mobley stand out…these two in particular…. – 8:14 AM
Serena Winters: Robin Lopez has been a big hit around #Cavs camp. Gotta love this description of RoLo from Evan Mobley: “He’s just like a big jolly guy that’s always happy. A lot of people might think he’s a little scary because he’s tall & big, but he’s really just a nice guy & goofy.” -via Twitter @SerenaWinters / September 29, 2022
Four of the five slots in the starting group are locked in. Mitchell. Darius Garland. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. Four All-Star caliber players. It has the makings of one of the league’s most devastating quintets. But Lauri Markkanen’s offseason departure (traded to Utah as a piece of the Mitchell blockbuster) left a 7-foot hole at the 3 — and blew up the tall-ball experiment that became part of Cleveland’s identity during a turnaround season. So, now what? -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 28, 2022
There have been comparisons made of Mobley, who has one pro season and averages of 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks under his belt, to Kevin Garnett, who is a member of the 2020 class of the Naismith Hall of Fame. Mobley even mentioned Garnett’s name himself during his Monday availability. Afterward, Mobley told me: “I think it’s a pretty good comparison.” “I try not to compare myself to anybody for real though, because I am my own player,” Mobley said. “I think it’s a good comparison, as well as to every other player that has my same physique.” And when I mentioned to Mobley that Garnett was, in fact, a Hall of Famer, he smiled wide and said, “Yeah, I mean, yeah, he is a great player as well, so I think it’s a pretty good comparison.” -via The Athletic / September 27, 2022
