Evan Mobley out 1-2 weeks

There have been comparisons made of Mobley, who has one pro season and averages of 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks under his belt, to Kevin Garnett, who is a member of the 2020 class of the Naismith Hall of Fame. Mobley even mentioned Garnett’s name himself during his Monday availability. Afterward, Mobley told me: “I think it’s a pretty good comparison.” “I try not to compare myself to anybody for real though, because I am my own player,” Mobley said. “I think it’s a good comparison, as well as to every other player that has my same physique.” And when I mentioned to Mobley that Garnett was, in fact, a Hall of Famer, he smiled wide and said, “Yeah, I mean, yeah, he is a great player as well, so I think it’s a pretty good comparison.” -via The Athletic / September 27, 2022