Jamal Murray on injury return: 539 days later, it's about that time!

Jamal Murray: 539 days later… BOUT THAT TIME!!
Source: Twitter @BeMore27
Source: Twitter @BeMore27
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m excited to go prove myself again”
Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM
“I’m excited to go prove myself again”
Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray in 2021:
21.2 PPG
4.8 APG
2.7 3P
48/41/87%
Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM
Jamal Murray in 2021:
21.2 PPG
4.8 APG
2.7 3P
48/41/87%
Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight:
Jamal Murray first game after 539 days.
Kawhi first game after 476 days.
Ben Simmons first game after 470 days.
Dame first game after 276 days. pic.twitter.com/HLGDgMyolK – 12:24 PM
Tonight:
Jamal Murray first game after 539 days.
Kawhi first game after 476 days.
Ben Simmons first game after 470 days.
Dame first game after 276 days. pic.twitter.com/HLGDgMyolK – 12:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
It’s been 539 days since we’ve seen Jamal Murray play in a basketball game for the Denver Nuggets.
It’s been 331 days since we’ve seen Michael Porter Jr play in a basketball game for the Denver Nuggets.
Tonight, that changes. – 11:08 AM
It’s been 539 days since we’ve seen Jamal Murray play in a basketball game for the Denver Nuggets.
It’s been 331 days since we’ve seen Michael Porter Jr play in a basketball game for the Denver Nuggets.
Tonight, that changes. – 11:08 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
If there’s more anticipation than normal for tonight’s #Nuggets preseason opener (there is), it’s because Jamal Murray will play NBA basketball for the first time since April 12, 2021 and MPJ will return for the first time since Nov. 6, 2021. – 10:23 AM
If there’s more anticipation than normal for tonight’s #Nuggets preseason opener (there is), it’s because Jamal Murray will play NBA basketball for the first time since April 12, 2021 and MPJ will return for the first time since Nov. 6, 2021. – 10:23 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A couple really great clips of Jamal Murray attacking the basket hard. pic.twitter.com/AHxtpLvuO5 – 7:57 PM
A couple really great clips of Jamal Murray attacking the basket hard. pic.twitter.com/AHxtpLvuO5 – 7:57 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Scrimmage day today for the #Nuggets, and Jamal Murray was doing stuff like this… pic.twitter.com/gvMqimzLlc – 7:52 PM
Scrimmage day today for the #Nuggets, and Jamal Murray was doing stuff like this… pic.twitter.com/gvMqimzLlc – 7:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray from the corner just now during Denver’s scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/DBNywrQXrm – 5:11 PM
Jamal Murray from the corner just now during Denver’s scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/DBNywrQXrm – 5:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. floater -> stop -> Jamal Murray corner 3. @denvergazsports @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/DvOzqiWJME – 5:11 PM
Michael Porter Jr. floater -> stop -> Jamal Murray corner 3. @denvergazsports @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/DvOzqiWJME – 5:11 PM
More on this storyline
Without divulging specifics, Murray admitted there were still a few physical limitations he was battling in his first official practice after tearing his ACL. But he was still in a light mood, simply happy to be back among his teammates. “I feel rejuvenated in a way,” said Murray. “ … First day of school vibes but it’s my seventh year doing it. I’m getting up there. It’s a lot of fun. I’m just happy to be on the court and back in the mix, not over there somewhere rehabbing, running around. I’m just happy to be finding my routine again.” -via Denver Post / September 28, 2022
Today was the first full practice that Jamal Murray went through since tearing his ACL in April of 2021. The Nuggets star point guard, though he’s entering his seventh season in the NBA, showed some legitimate excitement today. Often, talking to the media can be seen as a drag for NBA players. Instead of being defensive, Murray held court, answering questions openly and thoughtfully about various aspects of his return to the court. “I feel good. I feel rejuvenated,” Murray declared. “Just playing hard. Playing aggressive. Trying to pace myself.” -via Mile High Sports / September 27, 2022
Murray has leaned on the advice of others around him that have sustained major knee injuries, including Nuggets staffer and former Murray teammate Darrell Arthur. “Even when I look good in practice, he just tells me to keep sticking with it,” Murray shared. “When I’m frustrated, and I’m sore and I’m still trying to get through it, ‘stick with it.’ He always tells me to look at how far I’ve come. If I can keep on that same path, keep looking back to two months ago, three months ago, you see the improvement that you keep striving for.” -via Mile High Sports / September 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.