Jamal Murray on injury return: 539 days later, it's about that time!

Murray has leaned on the advice of others around him that have sustained major knee injuries, including Nuggets staffer and former Murray teammate Darrell Arthur. “Even when I look good in practice, he just tells me to keep sticking with it,” Murray shared. “When I’m frustrated, and I’m sore and I’m still trying to get through it, ‘stick with it.’ He always tells me to look at how far I’ve come. If I can keep on that same path, keep looking back to two months ago, three months ago, you see the improvement that you keep striving for.” -via Mile High Sports / September 27, 2022