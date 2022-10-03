James Harden on his explosiveness: 'It's getting there'

In regards to his explosiveness, which was lacking last season when he played with a nagging hamstring injury, Harden said, “It’s getting there.” “We’re playing with a full training camp,” he added. “So there’s times and periods that you have dead legs or rough legs. But those are the times when you’ve just got to push through it, those character things like that.” But like last season, Harden is still trying to figure out when to be aggressive. Offensively, the Sixers are trying to play mostly in pick-and-rolls or post-ups. Harden believes game reps and communication will help in his decision-making.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden welcomes ‘fresh start’ at Sixers training camp inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden welcomes ‘fresh start’ at Sixers training camp inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Training camp is over! James Harden and the #Sixers assess the star guard’s play during camp. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey appear to be competing in a game of make it, shoot it again. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ICqnDRI327 – 12:39 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Here’s some James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ZC32fmjIri – 12:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Danuel House Jr. and he opened up to me about his love of music, his own record label, and now he’s gonna fit next to James Harden and the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 8:52 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey and James Harden putting up corner triples today after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/s2UfE10fb2 – 1:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has played it coy when asked about his offseason work. But replicating his regular-season durability, refining details (especially with James Harden) and making teammates better are part of his approach entering another crucial Sixers season.
Joel Embiid has played it coy when asked about his offseason work. But replicating his regular-season durability, refining details (especially with James Harden) and making teammates better are part of his approach entering another crucial Sixers season.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey discusses his growing chemistry with James Harden as the tandem begins their 1st full season together #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/30/tyr… via @SixersWire – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Live microphone catches Doc Rivers’ frank conversation with James Harden at Sixers camp inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… via @phillyinquirer – 9:05 AM
He’s still trying to find the right balance between being a scorer and being a facilitator. “But now, it’s a little bit more different,” he said. “Different because of the time [this summer] I had off to prepare and get my mind and my body right. And it’s just an opportunity with the new people that we have. And, honestly, just the communication with myself and Doc [Rivers] and Joel [Embiid] to know when it’s time for me to be aggressive and for Joel to be aggressive.” Harden averaged 21 points and 10.5 assists in his 21 games as a Sixer. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 3, 2022
But some have undervalued him. It could be because they don’t necessary pay close attention to how the Sixers play. Everything goes through Embiid. Harden is a ball-dominant player and Maxey is a bucket maker in the open court. “There’s only one basketball,” Harris said. “We have to find a balance of flow. Sometimes I’m that guy to make that sacrifice. It might be disappointing for people throwing out bets on points. “But at the end of the day, do you want wins? Or do you want us to be our best team? We are not a losing team. We have to play winning basketball.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 29, 2022
