James Harden on his explosiveness: 'It's getting there'

But some have undervalued him. It could be because they don’t necessary pay close attention to how the Sixers play. Everything goes through Embiid. Harden is a ball-dominant player and Maxey is a bucket maker in the open court. “There’s only one basketball,” Harris said. “We have to find a balance of flow. Sometimes I’m that guy to make that sacrifice. It might be disappointing for people throwing out bets on points . “But at the end of the day, do you want wins? Or do you want us to be our best team? We are not a losing team. We have to play winning basketball.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 29, 2022