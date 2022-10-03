Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Kyrie Irving: 'He'd be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren't for his influence over young people'

Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.
Source: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @ Substack
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Kyrie Irving over Alex Jones video #Nets nypost.com/2022/10/03/kar… via @nypostsports – 1:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kareem rips Kyrie as ‘destructive and insensitive’ over Alex Jones video, says sponsors should drop him nj.com/nets/2022/10/k… – 11:29 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving getting some post work done during Nets shootaround pic.twitter.com/8DT7pdK1it – 10:41 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I almost never step out to wager on NBA Exhibition games – rotations are unpredictable, you never know who will be out there late – but a few of Sunday’s scores are interesting: HOU 134 SA 96, TOR 114 UTAH 82, BOS 134 CHA 93. Nets host 76ers tomorrow..KD, Kyrie, Simmons to play.. – 9:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and TJ Warren are both out for tomorrow preseason opener against Philly. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are good to go. – 6:12 PM
More on this storyline
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Irving does not seem to have the capacity to change, but we have the capacity to keep fighting against his brand of destructive behavior. One way to do that, beyond shaking our heads and nasty tweets, is to write to his sponsors and tell them to drop Irving—or you will drop them. Nike has likely decided not to renew his contract past this season. But he is still sponsored by Pepsi and 2K Sports. (Don’t feel bad for Irving: his career earnings at the end of the 2022-’23 season will be $230 million. That buys a lot of Yes-people.) -via Substack / October 3, 2022
Clutch Points: Kyrie Irving’s daughter giving her daddy some motivation heading into the new season 💯 (via @Kyrie Irving/ IG) pic.twitter.com/CB5kigH2NT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 3, 2022
As for the prospect of adding Kyrie Irving via free agency next summer, sources say he’s currently not a part of the Lakers’ long-term plans. There is an undeniable advantage to waiting here. Not only do the Lakers get a chance to see Westbrook in Ham’s system before making a more educated decision about the Pacers trade, but they keep the door open for other trade opportunities as well. Every season, high-level players become available closer to the February trade deadline when their teams underperform. All the while, the Lakers will be watching Westbrook closely while continuing to ponder what comes next. -via The Athletic / October 3, 2022
