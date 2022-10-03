Karl-Anthony Towns had throat infection, bed ridden for days

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized last week with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days, sources told ESPN.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized with throat infection, will miss preseason game Tuesday nj.com/nets/2022/10/k… – 6:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Karl-Anthony Towns just cleared to walk Saturday following non-COVID illness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/03/kar… – 6:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards was listed at 225 pounds last season, but it has been reported that he gained 10 pounds this offseason.
Karl-Anthony Towns told us today at training camp that he is down to 231 pounds — though Towns should put on some weight as he recovers from his illness. – 3:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into details about his illness, but said he was in the hospital. Cleared to just walk again Saturday. When asked if he was worried about missing camp, the season, he said: “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment.” – 2:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns said he’s at his lowest weight of his career — as both a product of his offseason workout plan and the illness he’s been dealing. Towns said he’s currently 231 pounds.
Watching him shoot at practice today without a shirt on, I would have guessed less than 230 – 2:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns back at Timberwolves training camp today.
Chris Finch said the plan is to ramp Towns back up over the next week. pic.twitter.com/eR1tkA94aM – 2:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said today that the hope is Karl-Anthony Towns will be back on the floor doing basketball activities early next week — “low-level” activities.
Towns missed the Wolves first week of training camp dealing with an illness. – 6:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said the team is hoping Karl-Anthony Towns will be back doing some “low-level” basketball stuff early next week, based on doctors’ recommendation. He added he didn’t think Towns’ absence so far was setting the Wolves back in terms of what they want to install in camp. – 6:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is in the building for Timberwolves Fan Fest today – 4:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns is here for Fan Fest, but is not in uniform. – 4:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The excitement is through the roof”
Rudy Gobert is fired up to play with Karl-Anthony Towns
Hear the Timberwolves Season Preview show anytime on the SXM App – https://t.co/8U0xHrTuMN
@Grady| @Sarah Kustok| @Minnesota Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/fcDs2kmxwt – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns says he wasn’t cleared to walk until Saturday in his recovery from the illness he has been dealing with. Towns said he is going to keep taking the doctors advice, but said the odds of him being back for the regular season “looks good”. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 3, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into deep detail about what he’s been through, but said he only started walking again after his non-covid illness on Saturday. He’s down to 231 pounds. But says he feels good to be back out on the court and is ramping back up. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 3, 2022
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in the Wolves preseason opener on Tuesday. Towns is still ramping up from an illness, and Gobert is resting after playing heavy minutes in Eurobasket this September. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 3, 2022
