Kevin Durant likes tweet implying Kareem-Abdul Jabbar is a hypocrite for Kyrie Irving takedown

Kevin Durant likes tweet implying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is hypocritical for calling out Kyrie Irving.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Kyrie Irving over Alex Jones video #Nets nypost.com/2022/10/03/kar… via @nypostsports – 1:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kareem rips Kyrie as ‘destructive and insensitive’ over Alex Jones video, says sponsors should drop him nj.com/nets/2022/10/k… – 11:29 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving getting some post work done during Nets shootaround pic.twitter.com/8DT7pdK1it – 10:41 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
More Vassell: “What we need to take away from it, for real, is if we’re not hitting shots we’ve still got to be competitive. We’ve still got to play on the defensive end. We don’t have KD talent. We can’t sit here and rely on the offensive end.” – 10:35 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I almost never step out to wager on NBA Exhibition games – rotations are unpredictable, you never know who will be out there late – but a few of Sunday’s scores are interesting: HOU 134 SA 96, TOR 114 UTAH 82, BOS 134 CHA 93. Nets host 76ers tomorrow..KD, Kyrie, Simmons to play.. – 9:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and TJ Warren are both out for tomorrow preseason opener against Philly. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are good to go. – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history to average 20 PPG on 50/40/90% shooting in the Finals (min 10 games):
— Kevin Durant
— End of list
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant tired of talking Nets dramatic offseason: ‘I didn’t miss any games’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/01/dur… – 10:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant anxious to ‘move on’ from Nets drama, ‘inaccurate’ rumors #nets #nba nypost.com/2022/09/30/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant on trade drama: ‘Can we move on past that at some point?” nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 5:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD wants to “move past” the off-season. He’s confident this iteration of the Nets can be the type of winning group that can get back to the top of the East if they stay healthy. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:03 PM
Alex Schiffer: Seth Curry and TJ Warren are both out for tomorrow preseason opener against Philly. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are good to go. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 2, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant: “I was upset and as a family, they understood that I was upset. And some of the stuff they agree with. And so we talked about and it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks…we worked it out from there, and I’m here now.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/9BOdRRGg5E -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 30, 2022
Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks. -via Substack / October 3, 2022
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Irving does not seem to have the capacity to change, but we have the capacity to keep fighting against his brand of destructive behavior. One way to do that, beyond shaking our heads and nasty tweets, is to write to his sponsors and tell them to drop Irving—or you will drop them. Nike has likely decided not to renew his contract past this season. But he is still sponsored by Pepsi and 2K Sports. (Don’t feel bad for Irving: his career earnings at the end of the 2022-’23 season will be $230 million. That buys a lot of Yes-people.) -via Substack / October 3, 2022
Clutch Points: Kyrie Irving’s daughter giving her daddy some motivation heading into the new season 💯 (via @Kyrie Irving/ IG) pic.twitter.com/CB5kigH2NT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 3, 2022
