Kyrie Irving not in Lakers' long-term plans

As for the prospect of adding Kyrie Irving via free agency next summer, sources say he’s currently not a part of the Lakers’ long-term plans. There is an undeniable advantage to waiting here. Not only do the Lakers get a chance to see Westbrook in Ham’s system before making a more educated decision about the Pacers trade, but they keep the door open for other trade opportunities as well. Every season, high-level players become available closer to the February trade deadline when their teams underperform. All the while, the Lakers will be watching Westbrook closely while continuing to ponder what comes next.
Source: Jovan Buha, Shams Charania, Sam Amick @ The Athletic
More on this storyline
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks. -via Substack / October 3, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Seth Curry and TJ Warren are both out for tomorrow preseason opener against Philly. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are good to go. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 2, 2022
Patty Mills already has witnessed a “night and day different feeling” around the Nets from last season, calling the need for a culture shift “the foundation of all successful championship-winning teams.” A former NBA champ with the Spurs in 2014, the 14-year veteran was credited earlier this week by Nets coach Steve Nash and All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving for his role in helping the team get back on track following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. -via New York Post / October 2, 2022
