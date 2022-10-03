Magic vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (0-0) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022
Orlando Magic 36, Memphis Grizzlies 54 (Q2 02:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT????
@konchjitty55 | | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/cSlN88tI1a – 9:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Grizzlies lead Magic 50-36 with 3:43 in 2Q.
Memphis has 22 PITP and 14 fastbreak points. Magic’s 13 turnovers aren’t helping matters.
Jamahl Mosley said transition defense has been a focus during camp. I’d imagine it’ll continue to remain a focus, as well as ball retention. – 9:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
This is an oddly specific Urban Dictionary entry. Does anyone know if Santi Aldama plays a musical instrument? #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/GwKSaVK3Oh – 9:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Back to back possessions where Ziaire Williams beat the defense up the floor. I said it last season, and I’ll say it again: He’s already one of the better wings in the game at running the floor in transition. – 9:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mike Miller’s courtside for Magic-Grizzlies.
Paolo Banchero and R.J. Hampton are both clients of his at Lift Sports Management. – 9:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The me of five years ago would be getting way too excited about Santi Aldama. Now, let’s just say I’m intrigued at the possibility of him being a viable option at the 4 until Jaren Jackson Jr gets healthy. – 8:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant really can do a 540.. he made that 360 look too effortless. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We have a preseason headlock situation here between Dillon Brooks and Jalen Suggs.
Villain activity. – 8:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
In honor of Santi Aldama flushing a Ja Morant alley-oop, from my frontcourt column last week. pic.twitter.com/4nlSdSKPHN – 8:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today’s struggles are very valuable for Paolo Banchero, ahead of his rookie season with the Orlando Magic. He neeeds some games to warm his feet and the preseason games are the perfect opportunity. #MagicTogether – 8:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I just witnessed an official violation of the Theo Pinson rule for the first time. Grizzlies bench got a warning for prolonged standing. – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi Aldama receives the no-look dime from Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are up by 10 again.
Aldama leads the team with 14 points in the first half. He looks like the guy Dillon Brooks said would surprise people. Super encouraging. – 8:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get that out, respectfully
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/ayXxPyzhfL – 8:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
dell’s parents pulled up for the game 💙 pic.twitter.com/N7Byxhctl0 – 8:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 25, Magic 21.
Orlando’s starting to find its groove after slow start.
R.J. Hampton (5 points) impressing early with his poise as lead ball handler off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 12 is a wrap.
we lead 25-21 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/7hTBciLnJb – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
human torch. corner pocket. 🔥
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/kphHqeEExA – 8:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1st quarter:
Grizzlies 25 Magic 21
Grizz jumped out to a 12-2 lead. Ja Morant leads the way with seven points. Jake LaRavia only had one make, but he isn’t hesitating at all like he did in Summer League. Four 3-point attempts in the first quarter. – 8:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If this is a preview of default Grizzlies lineups, a couple of other things to note in addition to Aldama starting:
Bane as first perimeter sub out (presumably leading to more minutes later with bench units).
LaRavia over Tillman (or Roddy) as fourth big. – 8:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia is the first rookie to check in. He’s on the floor with Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke. – 8:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic down 12-2 to Grizzlies with 7:49 left in 1Q.
Memphis is doing what it does best: get into the paint. Orlando’s cold shooting (1-7 FGs) hasn’t helped. – 8:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies already talking s— going into that timeout. Game 2 of the preseason. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
12-2 start for Memphis with 7:49 left in the first quarter. Four starters have scored while holding the Magic to 1-7 shooting. – 8:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Magic have so much length. Grizz gotta make quick decisions and get out on the break. – 8:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bell play early for Paolo Banchero 🔔
He knocks the ball away from Adams, no easy task, and it’s @Orlando Magic ball. – 8:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the steal + the finish 🤌
first bucket for @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/NhTN4lSvDb – 8:13 PM
the steal + the finish 🤌
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foot-speed looked pretty solid in the pre-game huddle dance. – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Paolo Banchero makes preseason debut; Franz Wagner sits vs. Grizzlies orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja just caught a pass from Kennedy Chandler in warmups with his left hand and looked like a tornado in midair before missing the dunk. Somebody gotta convince this man to do the dunk contest. – 7:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Former Grizzly Mike Miller (and agent of top Magic pick Paolo Banchero) is in the house and courtside. – 7:43 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re watching the Nets-Sixers game (NBATV) on @RocketsWatch and will probably flip over to Paolo Banchero’s debut at 7pm …
getplayback.com/room/rocketswa… – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tonight’s starting 5⃣ vs. @Orlando Magic
⛷️ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis – 7:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Paolo Banchero’s size and power will be a great first test for Taylor Jenkins to determine which players can handle defensive assignments vs. NBA power forwards. Jenkins said defensive versatility is the biggest factor in determining who starts the season in place of JJJ. – 6:41 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s first five let’s get it
🪄 @Cole Anthony
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr.
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba – 6:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs at Memphis. – 6:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Grizzlies: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
PRESEASON GAME 1 at MEMPHIS
5️⃣F: @Paolo Banchero
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
1️⃣1️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@NBA #LeaguePass
📲N/A
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 6:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced that Admiral Schofield (sore left knee) and Franz Wagner (coach’s decision) will not play at Memphis tonight.
Of course, Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee) will also not play. – 6:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
In addition to Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee), the following will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic at Memphis:
– Admiral Schofield (sore left knee)
– Franz Wagner (coach’s decision)
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 6:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner (rest after EuroBasket schedule) and Admiral Schofield (knee contusion) will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic’s preseason road game against the Grizzlies. Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac are also out. – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the combination of Ja Morant and Steven Adams:
“I think their personalities click. They are definitely different in their own great ways, but the way they communicate with each other on the floor and off the floor has been great to see.”
🥝 x 🥷🏿 – 6:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr, Danny Green and Killian Tillie are the only players who won’t suit up tonight against the Magic. Buckle up. Today’s the first test run for the 2022-23 team. – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says all the healthy Grizzlies players who rested Saturday will be available today. – 6:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kenneth Lofton Jr.‘s life is totally different now that he’s in the NBA. But the rookie is telling himself he was meant to be here.
“I’m at a higher level now, I’m no longer in college. So everything is different. But I was born to play here in the NBA.”dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 3:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero plays basketball today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vxoZHw3SYm – 3:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“(Grizzlies) provide a great example. … We’re looking to do something similar to that here in the Eastern Conference. Playing against them and seeing how they are will be good for us to be able to compare and see where we need to be.” – @Paolo Banchero
STORY: https://t.co/5datYk8cXO pic.twitter.com/uh1quCwwz1 – 2:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
David Nwaba is wearing 11, last worn by Theo Maledon
Trey Burke, not with the team, is wearing 9 which was last worn by Zavier Simpson
Marquese Chriss is wearing 14, last worn by Jaylen Hoard – 2:29 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I’m really excited. Obviously, it’s something I’ve been waiting for, for a while. (I’m) excited to get on an @NBA court in an NBA arena and just play a game. I’ve been waiting for a long time.” – @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero
on.nba.com/3fxmQPX – 2:22 PM
