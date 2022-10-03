Marcus Smart on Udoka situation: We don't know anything, it's not my business and I don't want it to be

But as much as the players are intent on focusing on their work, the Udoka mystery is decidedly NOT a non-issue. “That’s the thing, we don’t know anything,” Marcus Smart told Heavy Sports. “So I don’t know what they can and can’t talk about or what the legal reasons are. That’s not my business, and I don’t want it to be. They made a decision. Whatever they feel, they have every right. That’s why you have your lawyers and things like that. So whatever they can say, they’ll say. “But it’s just tough, because we don’t know what they can say because of that reason. So it’s tough on both sides. But we’re here to play basketball. We’ll let those guys figure it out, and we’ll go from there.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
With Patriots playing Green Bay today, Marcus Smart spots Sam Hauser wearing a Packers jersey in the locker room.
Celtics starters for this afternoon’s Preseason Game 1:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier
“It starts over now. That’s it. It’s a new year, which means all that shit goes out the window and I’ve got to start over. I’ve got to prove myself again.”
Marcus Smart chats with the Globe about his Boston legacy, his dreams, and where he goes from here.
Marcus Smart relishes leadership role heading into his ninth NBA season
Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin:
Smart shrugged and offered half a laugh when it was suggested it might be a little hard that Barnes knows more than he and his teammates. “I mean, it’s just what it is,” he said. “It’s not weird to me, you know? Somebody that’s not close to the situation in terms of being on the team, I guess it’d probably be a little bit easier for him to get more information than us. So I’m not surprised. It’s how these things can go. “So we just have to wait and let it run its course and let everyone do their job and wait until they can tell us what they can tell us.” -via Heavy.com / October 3, 2022
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Celtics guard Marcus Smart has landed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement extension with @Puma 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/lu7PEdnggf -via Twitter @NickDePaula / October 2, 2022
Abby Chin: #Celtics going small to start the preseason: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Coverage now @NBCSBoston! -via Twitter @tvabby / October 2, 2022
