Marcus Smart on Udoka situation: We don't know anything, it's not my business and I don't want it to be

But as much as the players are intent on focusing on their work, the Udoka mystery is decidedly NOT a non-issue. “That’s the thing, we don’t know anything,” Marcus Smart told Heavy Sports. “So I don’t know what they can and can’t talk about or what the legal reasons are. That’s not my business, and I don’t want it to be. They made a decision. Whatever they feel, they have every right. That’s why you have your lawyers and things like that. So whatever they can say, they’ll say. “But it’s just tough, because we don’t know what they can say because of that reason. So it’s tough on both sides. But we’re here to play basketball. We’ll let those guys figure it out, and we’ll go from there.”Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com