Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

David Nwaba makes sense to be the one player from the Rockets trade to stick in OKC.Hustle☑️Plays D☑️High IQ☑️Hard working☑️Tradable contract☑️6’5” with 7’0” wingspan☑️Named Jalen Williams❎Roster fluid until the season starts but Nwaba checks most the Thunder boxes. – 3:00 PM

If you could see anything in tonight’s Nuggets preseason game, what would you choose? – 3:30 PM

“I’m excited to go prove myself again”Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.

The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp. – 6:21 PM

Plan for the starters tonight, per Michael Malone “to play.” Sounds like 16-22 minutes for the starters tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM

Malone: Nuggets will play their regular starters. Said in the ballpark of 16-22 minutes. Said he wants to get a good look at the second unit. – 7:17 PM

According to Coach Malone, the plan for tonight is to play the starters for 16-22 minutes. Continue to build that chemistry for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/uX2O9A3Swy

Jamal Murray just wrapped up his workout pregame here at Ball Arena. It looked pretty identical to the workout he typically went through prior to his ACL injury. Lots of shooting and 1-on-1 work. He and Denver’s starters are expected to play 16-22 minutes tonight. – 8:21 PM

Jamal Murray is back at it in the New Balance Two Wxy 3 🏹 pic.twitter.com/pVBOnNy02k

Cage back on the TV. Feels good. Can’t wait to be back in the compound on Thursday! It’s here! Thunder basketball! – 9:02 PM

Jamal Murray was just mobbed by his teammates after he was announced for pre-game introductions. Really cool moment. – 9:09 PM

Jamal Murray introduced last during Denver’s pregame introductions — Nikola Jokic was first like usual — and was mobbed by his teammates after his name was called. After, 18 months, he’s back. – 9:10 PM

MPJ looks off a Joker post up for a contested midrange that he makes.We truly are back. This is awesome. – 9:12 PM

Sharing the ball, knocking down the open 3-ball and dunking on people and celebrating.Nuggets are having fun. – 9:16 PM

Really good finish at the rim by Josh Giddey. Loved the pass fake on the way to the rim. With his playmaking ability that can be a real tool. – 9:17 PM

POV: You’re announced as a starter for the Denver Nuggets for the first time in 539 days.Welcome back, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/sypG7aokbz

Jamal Murray stepped up to shoot that free throw and looked at his dad and smiled while he pulled his jersey, joking that he needed a sub 😂 – 9:18 PM

Josh Giddey stops and puts his hands up before lightly brushing a Nugget defender on a dish to JRE… and gets hit with a charge.Then got hit with a tech for waving his hands.Jamal Murray misses the freebie.In Michael Cage’s church league, they call that ball don’t lie. – 9:22 PM

Jalen Williams is on the floor for the first time, as Giddey leaves. Already setting up the offense. – 9:23 PM

The Thunder are running. Just sprinting up and down the court like they’re completely at home at altitude. Porter and Gordon are throwing down so far though. – 9:23 PM

