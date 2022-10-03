Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 17, Denver Nuggets 15 (Q1 04:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Thunder are running. Just sprinting up and down the court like they’re completely at home at altitude. Porter and Gordon are throwing down so far though. – 9:23 PM
The Thunder are running. Just sprinting up and down the court like they’re completely at home at altitude. Porter and Gordon are throwing down so far though. – 9:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is on the floor for the first time, as Giddey leaves. Already setting up the offense. – 9:23 PM
Jalen Williams is on the floor for the first time, as Giddey leaves. Already setting up the offense. – 9:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey stops and puts his hands up before lightly brushing a Nugget defender on a dish to JRE… and gets hit with a charge.
Then got hit with a tech for waving his hands.
Jamal Murray misses the freebie.
In Michael Cage’s church league, they call that ball don’t lie. – 9:22 PM
Josh Giddey stops and puts his hands up before lightly brushing a Nugget defender on a dish to JRE… and gets hit with a charge.
Then got hit with a tech for waving his hands.
Jamal Murray misses the freebie.
In Michael Cage’s church league, they call that ball don’t lie. – 9:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey remains unbelievable. Hit ahead pass by Poku turned into a fantastic and strong bounce pass to Kenrich. Ball movement is fun. – 9:22 PM
Josh Giddey remains unbelievable. Hit ahead pass by Poku turned into a fantastic and strong bounce pass to Kenrich. Ball movement is fun. – 9:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
connecting early 🔌
@Tre Mann ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/c6zPJ0PlY4 – 9:21 PM
connecting early 🔌
@Tre Mann ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/c6zPJ0PlY4 – 9:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray stepped up to shoot that free throw and looked at his dad and smiled while he pulled his jersey, joking that he needed a sub 😂 – 9:18 PM
Jamal Murray stepped up to shoot that free throw and looked at his dad and smiled while he pulled his jersey, joking that he needed a sub 😂 – 9:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey carried over his summer league animation. Gets a T early in preseason. – 9:17 PM
Josh Giddey carried over his summer league animation. Gets a T early in preseason. – 9:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
POV: You’re announced as a starter for the Denver Nuggets for the first time in 539 days.
Welcome back, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/sypG7aokbz – 9:17 PM
POV: You’re announced as a starter for the Denver Nuggets for the first time in 539 days.
Welcome back, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/sypG7aokbz – 9:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good finish at the rim by Josh Giddey. Loved the pass fake on the way to the rim. With his playmaking ability that can be a real tool. – 9:17 PM
Really good finish at the rim by Josh Giddey. Loved the pass fake on the way to the rim. With his playmaking ability that can be a real tool. – 9:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Sharing the ball, knocking down the open 3-ball and dunking on people and celebrating.
Nuggets are having fun. – 9:16 PM
Sharing the ball, knocking down the open 3-ball and dunking on people and celebrating.
Nuggets are having fun. – 9:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
J-Will already rubbing off on the guys. Tre Mann drew a charge from Jamal Murray. – 9:14 PM
J-Will already rubbing off on the guys. Tre Mann drew a charge from Jamal Murray. – 9:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Giddey with a new pocket pass for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who finished STRONG. – 9:13 PM
Giddey with a new pocket pass for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who finished STRONG. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ looks off a Joker post up for a contested midrange that he makes.
We truly are back. This is awesome. – 9:12 PM
MPJ looks off a Joker post up for a contested midrange that he makes.
We truly are back. This is awesome. – 9:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting things started from Denver
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MvLFDKWYeJ – 9:10 PM
Getting things started from Denver
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MvLFDKWYeJ – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Folks, starting lineup intros were something else.
Jamal Murray received a big ovation. So did Michael Porter. pic.twitter.com/0bG9v4xKp2 – 9:10 PM
Folks, starting lineup intros were something else.
Jamal Murray received a big ovation. So did Michael Porter. pic.twitter.com/0bG9v4xKp2 – 9:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray introduced last during Denver’s pregame introductions — Nikola Jokic was first like usual — and was mobbed by his teammates after his name was called. After, 18 months, he’s back. – 9:10 PM
Jamal Murray introduced last during Denver’s pregame introductions — Nikola Jokic was first like usual — and was mobbed by his teammates after his name was called. After, 18 months, he’s back. – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray was just mobbed by his teammates after he was announced for pre-game introductions. Really cool moment. – 9:09 PM
Jamal Murray was just mobbed by his teammates after he was announced for pre-game introductions. Really cool moment. – 9:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Nuggets:
Giddey
Mann
Kenny Hustle
Poku
JRE
I repeat… Poku. This is not a drill. – 9:07 PM
OKC starters vs Nuggets:
Giddey
Mann
Kenny Hustle
Poku
JRE
I repeat… Poku. This is not a drill. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters in Preseason Game No. 1
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Kenrich Williams
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:04 PM
Thunder starters in Preseason Game No. 1
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Kenrich Williams
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Cage back on the TV. Feels good. Can’t wait to be back in the compound on Thursday! It’s here! Thunder basketball! – 9:02 PM
Cage back on the TV. Feels good. Can’t wait to be back in the compound on Thursday! It’s here! Thunder basketball! – 9:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First (but not last) tunnel huddle of the year 👊 pic.twitter.com/sqQ86WIL7E – 8:58 PM
First (but not last) tunnel huddle of the year 👊 pic.twitter.com/sqQ86WIL7E – 8:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jamal Murray is back at it in the New Balance Two Wxy 3 🏹 pic.twitter.com/pVBOnNy02k – 8:51 PM
Jamal Murray is back at it in the New Balance Two Wxy 3 🏹 pic.twitter.com/pVBOnNy02k – 8:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting 🖐:
1. @Jamal Murray
2. @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
3. MPJ
4. @Aaron Gordon
5. Joker pic.twitter.com/zv3xaFKBpz – 8:34 PM
Starting 🖐:
1. @Jamal Murray
2. @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
3. MPJ
4. @Aaron Gordon
5. Joker pic.twitter.com/zv3xaFKBpz – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray and Darrell Arthur pregame with Aaron Gordon in the back.
The vibes are crazy. pic.twitter.com/wcLXMuH4zU – 8:23 PM
Jamal Murray and Darrell Arthur pregame with Aaron Gordon in the back.
The vibes are crazy. pic.twitter.com/wcLXMuH4zU – 8:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just wrapped up his workout pregame here at Ball Arena. It looked pretty identical to the workout he typically went through prior to his ACL injury. Lots of shooting and 1-on-1 work. He and Denver’s starters are expected to play 16-22 minutes tonight. – 8:21 PM
Jamal Murray just wrapped up his workout pregame here at Ball Arena. It looked pretty identical to the workout he typically went through prior to his ACL injury. Lots of shooting and 1-on-1 work. He and Denver’s starters are expected to play 16-22 minutes tonight. – 8:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray ahead of his first NBA game in 18 months. pic.twitter.com/2DVPpIxGLP – 8:15 PM
Jamal Murray ahead of his first NBA game in 18 months. pic.twitter.com/2DVPpIxGLP – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coach Daigneault speaks with media ahead of tonight’s preseason opener in Denver 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5Gy8WKKfH8 – 8:12 PM
Coach Daigneault speaks with media ahead of tonight’s preseason opener in Denver 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5Gy8WKKfH8 – 8:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A very smiley Jamal Murray warming up at Ball Arena 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXttx8gPlc – 8:03 PM
A very smiley Jamal Murray warming up at Ball Arena 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXttx8gPlc – 8:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After almost two seasons, Jamal Murray is set to make his NBA return 👏
(via @Jamal Murray) pic.twitter.com/NmSzAyrWXD – 7:25 PM
After almost two seasons, Jamal Murray is set to make his NBA return 👏
(via @Jamal Murray) pic.twitter.com/NmSzAyrWXD – 7:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
According to Coach Malone, the plan for tonight is to play the starters for 16-22 minutes. Continue to build that chemistry for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/uX2O9A3Swy – 7:17 PM
According to Coach Malone, the plan for tonight is to play the starters for 16-22 minutes. Continue to build that chemistry for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/uX2O9A3Swy – 7:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: Nuggets will play their regular starters. Said in the ballpark of 16-22 minutes. Said he wants to get a good look at the second unit. – 7:17 PM
Malone: Nuggets will play their regular starters. Said in the ballpark of 16-22 minutes. Said he wants to get a good look at the second unit. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Plan for the starters tonight, per Michael Malone “to play.” Sounds like 16-22 minutes for the starters tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM
Plan for the starters tonight, per Michael Malone “to play.” Sounds like 16-22 minutes for the starters tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have picked up Bones Hyland’s third-year option, league source tells @denverpost. – 7:14 PM
The #Nuggets have picked up Bones Hyland’s third-year option, league source tells @denverpost. – 7:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic isn’t a fan of the Nuggets’ new shooting shirts. pic.twitter.com/MgqIjFFoj0 – 7:08 PM
Nikola Jokic isn’t a fan of the Nuggets’ new shooting shirts. pic.twitter.com/MgqIjFFoj0 – 7:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are indeed picking up Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source confirms. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
After strong camp, Nnaji has a real opportunity to crack the rotation at backup 5. – 6:23 PM
#Nuggets are indeed picking up Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source confirms. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
After strong camp, Nnaji has a real opportunity to crack the rotation at backup 5. – 6:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp. – 6:21 PM
The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp. – 6:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…
• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers
• Banchero
• Jamal Murray return
• Kawhi Leonard return
• Kent Bazemore return pic.twitter.com/aOC9J7alMX – 6:01 PM
stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…
• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers
• Banchero
• Jamal Murray return
• Kawhi Leonard return
• Kent Bazemore return pic.twitter.com/aOC9J7alMX – 6:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Players I’m most excited to watch and analyze in tonight’s Denver Nuggets preseason debut:
1️⃣ Jamal
2️⃣ MPJ
3️⃣ Bones
4️⃣ Zeke
5️⃣ Braun
What’s your list? – 5:26 PM
Players I’m most excited to watch and analyze in tonight’s Denver Nuggets preseason debut:
1️⃣ Jamal
2️⃣ MPJ
3️⃣ Bones
4️⃣ Zeke
5️⃣ Braun
What’s your list? – 5:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m excited to go prove myself again”
Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM
“I’m excited to go prove myself again”
Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If you could see anything in tonight’s Nuggets preseason game, what would you choose? – 3:30 PM
If you could see anything in tonight’s Nuggets preseason game, what would you choose? – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray in 2021:
21.2 PPG
4.8 APG
2.7 3P
48/41/87%
Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM
Jamal Murray in 2021:
21.2 PPG
4.8 APG
2.7 3P
48/41/87%
Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
168 days later…it’s time to put it all together. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/EkFuhzkG57 – 3:15 PM
168 days later…it’s time to put it all together. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/EkFuhzkG57 – 3:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
David Nwaba makes sense to be the one player from the Rockets trade to stick in OKC.
Hustle☑️
Plays D☑️
High IQ☑️
Hard working☑️
Tradable contract☑️
6’5” with 7’0” wingspan☑️
Named Jalen Williams❎
Roster fluid until the season starts but Nwaba checks most the Thunder boxes. – 3:00 PM
David Nwaba makes sense to be the one player from the Rockets trade to stick in OKC.
Hustle☑️
Plays D☑️
High IQ☑️
Hard working☑️
Tradable contract☑️
6’5” with 7’0” wingspan☑️
Named Jalen Williams❎
Roster fluid until the season starts but Nwaba checks most the Thunder boxes. – 3:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.