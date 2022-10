The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not won any games while the Denver Nuggetshave not won any games

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Thunder App

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!