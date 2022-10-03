Victor Wembanyama on Scott Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot'

Tim Reynolds: Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: “He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.”
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hoop sensation Victor Wembanyama said if he wasn’t born Scoot Henderson would be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and he is his favorite prospect of this class. Scoot’s G League Ignite host Victor’s France Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nev. with at least 120 NBA folks expected – 7:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP story — French star Victor Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life with games against G League Ignite. apnews.com/article/7cd6f8… – 6:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: “He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.” – 6:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Victor Wembanyama, the likely No. 1 pick in 2023, is about to become a lot more widely known this week when he plays two games on national TV.
He plays like Kristaps Porzingis, so what does the Unicorn think of the next unicorn? I asked him.🦄 nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Everything you need to know for the Metropolitans 92-G League Ignite matchup between the projected top two 2023 NBA draft picks.
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/uRJVag8iNk pic.twitter.com/00gtLv5VOR – 1:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
London Johnson has joined the G League Ignite and is expected to play in the two preseason games this week against Victor Wembanyama and France Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nevada. Johnson is ranked by ESPN as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2023. – 12:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who’s going to Las Vegas next week to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson game? Lakers and Suns play on Wednesday night too. – 3:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Danny Leroux is here!
First, he gives us an in-person scout of Victor Wembanyama.
Then, we set the NBA Trade Market here early in the season, with seemingly no stars available right now.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/UHdzBgwxw1 pic.twitter.com/4RTH8ISXW7 – 8:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Sam Vecenie and I go in-depth on the 2023 NBA Draft class. Victor Wembanyama’s place among elite prospects, Scoot Henderson’s shot at #1, other top prospects and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268814… – 10:45 PM
“He’s one of those type of players, honestly, where you say like there’ll never be like another Shaq or there’ll never be another that,” Ignite coach Jason Hart said. “He’s that. You’ll never see another one of those. The scouting report on him is tough. … I’m honored that I’m getting to play him at 18, because at 24, he’s going to be something different.” -via Associated Press / October 3, 2022
“People always try to compare and contrast whoever. I don’t look at it like that,” Henderson said. “I look at it as two good ballplayers.” -via Associated Press / October 3, 2022
Marc J. Spears: America, say hello to Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ENHQXxwyoo -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 3, 2022
