Cavaliers not concerned Evan Mobley will miss start of regular season

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff was asked if the team is worried Evan Mobley may miss the start of the season with his sprained right ankle: “I mean, not now, obviously we see how he responds and all that. We’ll always be safe with our guys. Right now there isn’t concern.”
#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff was asked if the team is worried Evan Mobley may miss the start of the season with his sprained right ankle: “I mean, not now, obviously we see how he responds and all that. We’ll always be safe with our guys. Right now there isn’t concern.” – 1:08 PM
The NBA has released annual GM survey:
–#Cavs predicted to finish 6th in the East
-Evan Mobley voted most likely to have a breakout season
-Donovan Mitchell offseason acquisition with biggest impact
-Cavs had best offseason
-Cavs voted 2nd most improved.
ICYMI: #Cavs‘ Evan Mobley could miss up to two weeks with right ankle sprain beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
Cavaliers Evan Mobley out 1-2 weeks with sprained ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/03/cav… – 8:39 PM
#Cavs are set to be without Evan Mobley for the next week or two, putting his status for the start of the season in jeopardy. More on that, plus Dylan Windler feeling the best he’s been in awhile and breaking Isaac Okoro out of the box. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/oct/… – 8:38 PM
#Cavs‘ Evan Mobley could miss up to two weeks with right ankle sprain beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:39 PM
Evan Mobley sprained his right ankle during training camp & will miss Wednesday’s game against the #Sixers.
Timetable for return is approximately 1-2 weeks, #Cavs say. – 7:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers say Evan Mobley will be sidelined 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
#Cavs announce C/F Evan Mobley will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain – 6:51 PM
#Cavs youngster Evan Mobley will not play Wednesday night because of a right ankle sprain. He will be out 1-2 weeks. Sources tell me he stepped on a player’s foot at practice. – 6:51 PM
#Cavs announce that big man Evan Mobley will miss the next 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
Cavaliers say Evan Mobley will miss one-to-two weeks with a right ankle sprain. – 6:50 PM
Chris Fedor: In the NBA’s Annual GM Survey, #Cavs are ranked 6th in the East. They topped the list for best offseason & most promising young core. Also Evan Mobley came in 1st for the player most likely to have a breakout season & Donovan Mitchell the acquisition who will make biggest impact -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 4, 2022
