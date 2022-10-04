Devin Booker on posting the LeBron James press conference: It was more of a life statement

Gerald Bourguet: “It’s more of a life statement.” Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren’t going to take it well pic.twitter.com/cAViVq1GVZ
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
You’ve Been Chosen — a book which chronicles the life of @Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall — has been receiving rave reviews since it was released some three weeks ago. @NBA
https://t.co/BNgdkGm0GQ pic.twitter.com/BgS57qXkGl – 6:00 PM
You’ve Been Chosen — a book which chronicles the life of @Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall — has been receiving rave reviews since it was released some three weeks ago. @NBA
https://t.co/BNgdkGm0GQ pic.twitter.com/BgS57qXkGl – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A lot of criticism comes with playing sport or being on TV. It’s just a perspective thing. Everybody take a look in the mirror. Nobody’s perfect”
Devin Booker on Instagram post of LeBron James photo tagged MOOD after #Suns loss to Adelaide 36ers
“It’s more of a life statement” pic.twitter.com/bb3VKxsYaK – 4:30 PM
“A lot of criticism comes with playing sport or being on TV. It’s just a perspective thing. Everybody take a look in the mirror. Nobody’s perfect”
Devin Booker on Instagram post of LeBron James photo tagged MOOD after #Suns loss to Adelaide 36ers
“It’s more of a life statement” pic.twitter.com/bb3VKxsYaK – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s more of a life statement.”
Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren’t going to take it well pic.twitter.com/cAViVq1GVZ – 4:07 PM
“It’s more of a life statement.”
Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren’t going to take it well pic.twitter.com/cAViVq1GVZ – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s an honor, but we’ve got to win some games.” Devin Booker on being named best shooting guard in https://t.co/px9UbdiRPN GM survey.
#Suns look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Adelaide 36ers tomorrow against #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/pWtVg9l0SQ – 4:07 PM
“It’s an honor, but we’ve got to win some games.” Devin Booker on being named best shooting guard in https://t.co/px9UbdiRPN GM survey.
#Suns look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Adelaide 36ers tomorrow against #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/pWtVg9l0SQ – 4:07 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
In the NBA’s survey of GMs, Luka Doncic is rated 2nd-best point guard behind Steph Curry, 2nd-best shooting guard behind Devin Booker and 3rd-best small forward behind Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.
I think he may have gotten a few votes in the NHL and MLB GM surveys, too. – 1:42 PM
In the NBA’s survey of GMs, Luka Doncic is rated 2nd-best point guard behind Steph Curry, 2nd-best shooting guard behind Devin Booker and 3rd-best small forward behind Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.
I think he may have gotten a few votes in the NHL and MLB GM surveys, too. – 1:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Lakers’ first defensive possession of the preseason wasn’t exactly encouraging in regard to LeBron making the next rotation on defense more than he did last season. pic.twitter.com/ILLUM9n2P7 – 12:10 PM
Lakers’ first defensive possession of the preseason wasn’t exactly encouraging in regard to LeBron making the next rotation on defense more than he did last season. pic.twitter.com/ILLUM9n2P7 – 12:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM
So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron laughed when he was asked about shooting 0-for 7 from the field: pic.twitter.com/9r8yLzWmPw – 1:51 AM
LeBron laughed when he was asked about shooting 0-for 7 from the field: pic.twitter.com/9r8yLzWmPw – 1:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Keegan Murray on matching up against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/6Z0scr1fSf – 1:13 AM
Keegan Murray on matching up against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/6Z0scr1fSf – 1:13 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 105-75 game to Kings. AD had 11 points, 11 rebounds. LeBron James 4 points, but missed all seven of his field goals. Russell Westbrook had 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds. – 12:54 AM
Lakers drop 105-75 game to Kings. AD had 11 points, 11 rebounds. LeBron James 4 points, but missed all seven of his field goals. Russell Westbrook had 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds. – 12:54 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers drop their preseason opener 105-75 to SAC with Darvin Ham limiting his starters’ playing time. AD 11p 11r in 16 mins; Russ 5p on 2-of-3 3a in 15 mins; LeBron 4p on 0-of-7 2a in 16 mins. Rookie Cole Swider had 10p off the bench. LAL has PHX in Vegas on Wednesday. – 12:53 AM
Lakers drop their preseason opener 105-75 to SAC with Darvin Ham limiting his starters’ playing time. AD 11p 11r in 16 mins; Russ 5p on 2-of-3 3a in 15 mins; LeBron 4p on 0-of-7 2a in 16 mins. Rookie Cole Swider had 10p off the bench. LAL has PHX in Vegas on Wednesday. – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As expected, LeBron, AD and Westbrook are all done for the night having played in the 1st half. Patrick Beverley may also be done for the evening.
Rookies Cole Swider and Max Christie started the 2nd half alongside JTA, Nunn and Jones. – 12:03 AM
As expected, LeBron, AD and Westbrook are all done for the night having played in the 1st half. Patrick Beverley may also be done for the evening.
Rookies Cole Swider and Max Christie started the 2nd half alongside JTA, Nunn and Jones. – 12:03 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Doubt we’re gonna see LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis again tonight.
LeBron was 0-for-7 from the field. If I were a betting woman, I’d place a lot of money that he’s going to go off next game, even though it’s just the preseason. – 12:00 AM
Doubt we’re gonna see LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis again tonight.
LeBron was 0-for-7 from the field. If I were a betting woman, I’d place a lot of money that he’s going to go off next game, even though it’s just the preseason. – 12:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
4 PTS
0-7 FG
0-2 3P
Preseason. pic.twitter.com/EJkpzPn5RG – 11:58 PM
LeBron tonight:
4 PTS
0-7 FG
0-2 3P
Preseason. pic.twitter.com/EJkpzPn5RG – 11:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 46, Kings 41
Anthony Davis has 11 pts (two 3s) and 11 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 5 pts, 3 rebs and 3 asts. Rough shooting half for LeBron (4 pts on 0-of-7 FGs). Impressive play from Wenten Gabriel. The Lakers are a team-high +6 with Kendrick Nunn on the floor. – 11:42 PM
Halftime: Lakers 46, Kings 41
Anthony Davis has 11 pts (two 3s) and 11 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 5 pts, 3 rebs and 3 asts. Rough shooting half for LeBron (4 pts on 0-of-7 FGs). Impressive play from Wenten Gabriel. The Lakers are a team-high +6 with Kendrick Nunn on the floor. – 11:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron is 0 for 7 tonight late in the half.
The last time he was 0 for 7 at halftime of a game was Feb. 19, 2008.
That year, the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series.
LFG. – 11:37 PM
LeBron is 0 for 7 tonight late in the half.
The last time he was 0 for 7 at halftime of a game was Feb. 19, 2008.
That year, the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series.
LFG. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis has controlled the defensive glass thus far with 9 rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s 2 for 5 with a made 3 on the other end.
LeBron has yet to hit a shot, starting 0 for 7 as he looks for his rhythm. He’s 4 for 5 at the FT line, with LAL leading 35-28 midway through the 2nd. – 11:27 PM
Davis has controlled the defensive glass thus far with 9 rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s 2 for 5 with a made 3 on the other end.
LeBron has yet to hit a shot, starting 0 for 7 as he looks for his rhythm. He’s 4 for 5 at the FT line, with LAL leading 35-28 midway through the 2nd. – 11:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has opened the Lakers’ first preseason game shooting 0-for-6 from the field. He was clearly frustrated after missing the last shot he was fouled on, shaking his head as he looked down at the floor. – 11:24 PM
LeBron James has opened the Lakers’ first preseason game shooting 0-for-6 from the field. He was clearly frustrated after missing the last shot he was fouled on, shaking his head as he looked down at the floor. – 11:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James’ stomach hurting a bit after Trey Lyles bumped him during his last drive. – 11:20 PM
LeBron James’ stomach hurting a bit after Trey Lyles bumped him during his last drive. – 11:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
5:58 left, 1Q.
Current Lakers lineup:
Patrick Beverley
Russell Westbrook
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Juan Toscano-Anderson – 10:54 PM
5:58 left, 1Q.
Current Lakers lineup:
Patrick Beverley
Russell Westbrook
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Juan Toscano-Anderson – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Totally understand the arguments for not wanting to start Keegan Murray and have him defend LeBron.
Except this is preseason, which is all about testing and getting experience before the regular season.
Regardless of him starting, I hope Keegan gets a little time guarding LBJ. – 10:34 PM
Totally understand the arguments for not wanting to start Keegan Murray and have him defend LeBron.
Except this is preseason, which is all about testing and getting experience before the regular season.
Regardless of him starting, I hope Keegan gets a little time guarding LBJ. – 10:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Me: Should I buy this book?
@Yaron Weitzman: I would. It’s a book I would re-read.
Me: I have never re-read a book.
@Yaron Weitzman: Me neither. – 9:59 PM
Me: Should I buy this book?
@Yaron Weitzman: I would. It’s a book I would re-read.
Me: I have never re-read a book.
@Yaron Weitzman: Me neither. – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said he’ll likely play 11 or 12 guys tonight, including LeBron, AD and Westbrook. Their minutes will be limited in this preseason opener.
Walker IV is out, but is expected to be cleared to play by tomorrow (next game is Wednesday)
Brown Jr. and Schroder are also out. – 9:03 PM
Ham said he’ll likely play 11 or 12 guys tonight, including LeBron, AD and Westbrook. Their minutes will be limited in this preseason opener.
Walker IV is out, but is expected to be cleared to play by tomorrow (next game is Wednesday)
Brown Jr. and Schroder are also out. – 9:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis running the offense and the dynamic with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/Vpx4XFvTuj – 9:02 PM
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis running the offense and the dynamic with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/Vpx4XFvTuj – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said he’s been amazed at LeBron’s level of “pop” and “quick twitch”, his overall athleticism going into Year 20.
The Lakers have several other explosive athletes (Ham mentioned Westbrook, Damian Jones and Lonnie Walker), but Ham said LeBron has stood out in that way. – 8:59 PM
Ham said he’s been amazed at LeBron’s level of “pop” and “quick twitch”, his overall athleticism going into Year 20.
The Lakers have several other explosive athletes (Ham mentioned Westbrook, Damian Jones and Lonnie Walker), but Ham said LeBron has stood out in that way. – 8:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said the startling lineup (LeBron, AD, Russ, Nunn and Jones) is “totally fluid.” He added that that’s the starting lineup “for tonight.” – 8:57 PM
Darvin Ham said the startling lineup (LeBron, AD, Russ, Nunn and Jones) is “totally fluid.” He added that that’s the starting lineup “for tonight.” – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham confirmed that tonight’s starters will be Westbrook, Nunn, LeBron, AD and Jones.
That remains fluid moving forward, but Ham has liked how that group has fit together in camp thus far. – 8:57 PM
Ham confirmed that tonight’s starters will be Westbrook, Nunn, LeBron, AD and Jones.
That remains fluid moving forward, but Ham has liked how that group has fit together in camp thus far. – 8:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says that his starting unit remains “totally fluid” even though he is beginning with LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Nunn and Damian Jones in tonight’s preseason opener – 8:57 PM
Darvin Ham says that his starting unit remains “totally fluid” even though he is beginning with LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Nunn and Damian Jones in tonight’s preseason opener – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham said his starting lineup “is totally fluid” but Nunn and Jones will start with LeBron, AD and Westbrook tonight – 8:56 PM
Darvin Ham said his starting lineup “is totally fluid” but Nunn and Jones will start with LeBron, AD and Westbrook tonight – 8:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters tonight:
Damian Jones
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kendrick Nunn
Russell Westbrook – 8:56 PM
Lakers starters tonight:
Damian Jones
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kendrick Nunn
Russell Westbrook – 8:56 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook would get “a couple quick bursts” of playing time in tonight’s pre-season opener against Sacramento.
Davis has some back soreness but is expected to play, Ham added. – 8:52 PM
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook would get “a couple quick bursts” of playing time in tonight’s pre-season opener against Sacramento.
Davis has some back soreness but is expected to play, Ham added. – 8:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all play “a couple of quick bursts” before having their nights finish in tonight’s preseason opener against the Kings. – 8:50 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all play “a couple of quick bursts” before having their nights finish in tonight’s preseason opener against the Kings. – 8:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says 11 to 12 players will play tonight. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all playing. – 8:50 PM
Darvin Ham says 11 to 12 players will play tonight. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all playing. – 8:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Poster at my daughter’s school book fair. I’ll keep saying it: give me a Celtics alternate jersey with a splash of orange in it. The orange pops at the Auerbach, the staff have polos with a touch of orange now. It would look great without having to be the dominant color. pic.twitter.com/Zn01fJbX7m – 3:00 PM
Poster at my daughter’s school book fair. I’ll keep saying it: give me a Celtics alternate jersey with a splash of orange in it. The orange pops at the Auerbach, the staff have polos with a touch of orange now. It would look great without having to be the dominant color. pic.twitter.com/Zn01fJbX7m – 3:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
So Gary Trent Jr. is probably going to get 4/$130 too. The Raptors are going to have to open that cheque book very soon – 10:28 AM
So Gary Trent Jr. is probably going to get 4/$130 too. The Raptors are going to have to open that cheque book very soon – 10:28 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul pullup after Ayton transition buckets off Booker feed.
#Suns down three. – 11:42 PM
Paul pullup after Ayton transition buckets off Booker feed.
#Suns down three. – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson got stripped while dribbling and it led to 36ers transition bucket.
#Suns down five as Booker answers with 3-point play. Nearly midway though third quarter. – 11:39 PM
Cam Johnson got stripped while dribbling and it led to 36ers transition bucket.
#Suns down five as Booker answers with 3-point play. Nearly midway though third quarter. – 11:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker clapping.
Williams giving Ayton instructions.
#Suns start 2nd half with defense stop and Paul 3, his first basket of the game.
Down nine. – 11:28 PM
Devin Booker clapping.
Williams giving Ayton instructions.
#Suns start 2nd half with defense stop and Paul 3, his first basket of the game.
Down nine. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to the rim for the flush.
#Suns down nine after 36ers 3. Timeout with 3:26 left.
2nd unit checking in with Biyombo in, Landale out.
Bridges getting coaching from Patrick Mutombo. Locked in. – 11:04 PM
Booker to the rim for the flush.
#Suns down nine after 36ers 3. Timeout with 3:26 left.
2nd unit checking in with Biyombo in, Landale out.
Bridges getting coaching from Patrick Mutombo. Locked in. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mark Bryant not in coach group huddle during a timeout.
Patrick Mutombo, Brian Randle are with Bryan Gates, Kevin Young and Monty Williams.
#Suns down 42-33 as Booker hits FTs. – 10:46 PM
Mark Bryant not in coach group huddle during a timeout.
Patrick Mutombo, Brian Randle are with Bryan Gates, Kevin Young and Monty Williams.
#Suns down 42-33 as Booker hits FTs. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Antonius Cleveland 3.
Booker two
Bridges block, Bridges 3.
#Suns up 9-8. – 10:17 PM
Antonius Cleveland 3.
Booker two
Bridges block, Bridges 3.
#Suns up 9-8. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul to Ayton, Cam Johnson movement across top.
Ayton handoff to Booker, who drives right and scores.
Next offensive trip. Ayton bucket and foul. Missed FT.
#Suns down 5-4 as Daniel Johnson has five quick points for 36ers. – 10:16 PM
Paul to Ayton, Cam Johnson movement across top.
Ayton handoff to Booker, who drives right and scores.
Next offensive trip. Ayton bucket and foul. Missed FT.
#Suns down 5-4 as Daniel Johnson has five quick points for 36ers. – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Staters are as expected: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
Staters are as expected: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bears 21 Giants 17. Book it. Bears will go to a surprising 3-1. #HITS – 8:50 AM
Bears 21 Giants 17. Book it. Bears will go to a surprising 3-1. #HITS – 8:50 AM
More on this storyline
Ball is Life: LeBron James was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “No thoughts & no relationship.” -via Twitter / October 4, 2022
Lakers star Lebron James also put pressure on the team to make the deal, according to sources. They eventually determined the cost would be too great, and decided against it, per sources. Westbrook is set to suit up with the Lakers on Monday for their preseason game against Sacramento. -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron laughed when @Brad Turner asked him about his 0 for 7 preseason night and if he’s still getting his legs under him: “I’ve been 0-fer before. It’s just that I played more. … In 15 minutes, it was over with. But that’s the last thing on my mind, as far as makes or misses.” pic.twitter.com/ukjKrYczFP -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 4, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker was asked about how this team is growing together and he said with a big smile that they will see once they gamble. His game on the plane has some open spots now. Booker made a wise point that you really learn about someone through the roller coaster of a card game. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 4, 2022
Devin Booker nodded his head when being asked about Deandre Ayton saying he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Phoenix lost to Dallas. He’s heard about it, but doesn’t see it as a possible distraction moving forward. “No,” Booker said after Wednesday’s practice. “Guys look good to me.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022
“I didn’t talk to coach much at all this summer, either,” Booker continued. “The times that I did, he stressed the fact that getting away and having that feeling of missing the game and missing your team. It’s a long season. We’re with each other every day. I think it’s fine to get away from each other. “We’re about to spend the next seven, eight months right on top of each other every day. I mean, we see each other more than we see our families. I think it’s always good to get away, get quiet and remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.