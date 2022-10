Devin Booker on posting the LeBron James press conference: It was more of a life statement

“I didn’t talk to coach much at all this summer, either,” Booker continued. “The times that I did, he stressed the fact that getting away and having that feeling of missing the game and missing your team. It’s a long season. We’re with each other every day. I think it’s fine to get away from each other. “We’re about to spend the next seven, eight months right on top of each other every day. I mean, we see each other more than we see our families. I think it’s always good to get away, get quiet and remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022