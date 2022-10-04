Jazz vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (0-1) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Utah Jazz 47, Portland Trail Blazers 49 (Q2 02:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Stanley Johnson on defense is better than a lot of what the Jazz have had on the perimeter in a while – 11:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’m surprised at how little of the offense is being initiated by, or run through Collin Sexton.
I kind of like it. It would have been easy for Will Hardy to just give him the ball and say go get yours, but they’re using his floor spacing as a nice weapon. – 10:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝚃𝙷𝚁𝙴𝙴 𝙲𝙾𝚄𝙽𝚃𝙴𝚁 ⏱
Mike: ♩♩
Kelly: ♩♩
Malik: ♩♩ pic.twitter.com/uJgEvj5mJW – 10:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
14-3 run from Utah to regain the lead.
The Conley/Beasley backcourt is pretty darn elite from a shooting point of view, and could allow them to go on runs like this fairly often this season. – 10:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
12-1 Jazz run has been impressive. They’re getting a lot of good looks. – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe coming in at around the same time in the second quarter that he did last night… – 10:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Kelly Olynyk had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 minutes for the Jazz. Responsible for 17 of the Jazz 24 points in the quarter – 10:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Blazers 27, Jazz 24. Utah shoots well (10-20/4-7), but committed 10 turnovers. Olynyk with 8p. – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 27, Jazz 24: end of first quarter. 7 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 1 assist for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points, 2 rebounds/assists/steals for @Justise Winslow. – 10:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s why I like the Walker Kessler short roll:
1. Timing slipping the screen
2. Soft hands on the catch
3. Good feet to stop abruptly
4. Vision to find Olynyk
A lot of good stuff not too many seven-footers have.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#YKWTII ⌚️
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/G5LTRMjZmj – 10:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Blazers capitalizing on Jazz turnovers right now. Kessler lost the ball trying a way-too-deep post-up. 22-17 Portland, 3:03 left 1Q – 10:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Broadcast says no Rudy Gay tonight; it’s THT and Stanley Johnson in tonight’s top-10 over NAW and Gay. – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
1Q look at THT tonight, as well as Stanley Johnson. (No Rudy Gay tonight) – 10:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
How about Walker Kessler getting the short roll accurate pass to the corner! (And then, sure, Lillard stepback 3 over him next possession, but that’s understandable.) – 10:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That catch on the short roll from Walker Kessler and the kick out to Kelly Olynyk is an incredibly good play from a rookie in his second game.
Those are primed for bigs to pick up charges and throw the ball away.
That’s really impressive.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I wonder if Dame knows when he’s welcoming guys to the NBA. Like if he thinks about it when he hits shots in their face ala Walker Kessler – 10:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Good early showing for Justise Winslow in his first few minutes as the starter. He’s everywhere defensively. – 10:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz forced 9 first quarter turnovers against the Toronto Raprors and have already forced 5 Blazers turnovers in the first 6 minutes – 10:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Active hands from Olynyk leads to a steal, a fast break, and an open 3 by JC. 11-11. – 10:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Q: Do the Jazz have anyone capable of slowing a guy like Nurkic?
A: It does not appear so. – 10:20 PM
Q: Do the Jazz have anyone capable of slowing a guy like Nurkic?
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
sharing is caring
Blazers start this one with some nice looking passes – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
9⃣ @Jerami Grant
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters, per NBA.com:
Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk. – 10:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣 ✨
▪️ @Mike Conley
▪️ @Jordan Clarkson
▪️ @Jarred Vanderbilt
▪️ @Kelly Olynyk
▪️ @Lauri Markkanen
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz switching up the starting lineup tonight. It’ll be Conley, Clarkson, Vanderbilt, Markkanen and Olynyk in Portland. – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Starting tonight for the Jazz: Vanderbilt, Markkanen, Olynyk, Clarkson, Conley – 9:40 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers first home preseason game at 7 tonight! Watch Portland vs. Utah on Root Sports Plus 📺 pic.twitter.com/orBDSeZqdI – 9:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A lot of pink sneakers this season. @Damian Lillard in the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 “Sakura” pic.twitter.com/2dXR2SPmWh – 9:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Feels good to be back 🤩
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z1ymQzn9UX – 9:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Deadeye 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/MGwyc1vXB5 – 8:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant pregame at Moda. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/8vOyWKzBnk – 8:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow @Justise Winslow getting the start tonight at small forward – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Justise Winslow will get the start at small forward tonight. – 8:19 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor) are OUT vs Jazz tonight – 8:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says getting Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last month was “a godsend” for Detroit, and said he’s already making an impact lending his advice to the team’s young players. – 5:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We missed you #RipCity 🫶
🆚 @Utah Jazz
🏟️ @ModaCenter
⌚️ 7:00 PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/yiYSNYrgLX – 4:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
After five coaches in four years, Nickeil Alexander-Walker hoping for stability in Utah https://t.co/0dCoL8EVGB pic.twitter.com/fId5u4Peyo – 4:00 PM
