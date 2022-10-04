Jazz vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 4, 2022- by

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Utah Jazz have not won any games while the Portland Trail Blazershave not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress
@AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggles in first preseason game: ‘His head is just spinning’
Sharpe missed all four of his shot attempts but had a spectacular blocked shot in his longest stretch of game action since high school.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1…4:07 AM

