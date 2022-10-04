Karl-Anthony Towns expects to be ready for season opener

Despite all of that, Towns said he expects to be ready to go when the Timberwolves open the season on Oct. 19 against Oklahoma City. He is on the mend, back on the court and starting to ramp things up, and eager to start to build chemistry with Gobert in a frontcourt that everyone will be watching. “So far on the court, the product looks amazing,” Towns said. “Just picking up where I left off from the summer. I really love where I’m at right now. I feel like I just look really good. I feel really good when I’m making my moves.”
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Karl-Anthony Towns joins the Wolves and now the work with Rudy Gobert can begin
Karl-Anthony Towns joins the Wolves and now the work with Rudy Gobert can begin
Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized with throat infection, lost around 7kg sportando.basketball/en/karl-anthon… – 4:06 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized with throat infection, will miss preseason game Tuesday nj.com/nets/2022/10/k… – 6:08 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just cleared to walk Saturday following non-COVID illness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/03/kar… – 6:00 PM
Anthony Edwards was listed at 225 pounds last season, but it has been reported that he gained 10 pounds this offseason.
Karl-Anthony Towns told us today at training camp that he is down to 231 pounds — though Towns should put on some weight as he recovers from his illness. – 3:01 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into details about his illness, but said he was in the hospital. Cleared to just walk again Saturday. When asked if he was worried about missing camp, the season, he said: “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment.” – 2:42 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns said he’s at his lowest weight of his career — as both a product of his offseason workout plan and the illness he’s been dealing. Towns said he’s currently 231 pounds.
Watching him shoot at practice today without a shirt on, I would have guessed less than 230 – 2:42 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns back at Timberwolves training camp today.
Chris Finch said the plan is to ramp Towns back up over the next week. pic.twitter.com/eR1tkA94aM – 2:11 PM
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in the Wolves preseason opener on Tuesday.
Towns is still ramping up from an illness, and Gobert is resting after playing heavy minutes in Eurobasket this September. – 2:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized last week with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / October 3, 2022
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns says he wasn’t cleared to walk until Saturday in his recovery from the illness he has been dealing with. Towns said he is going to keep taking the doctors advice, but said the odds of him being back for the regular season “looks good”. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 3, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into deep detail about what he’s been through, but said he only started walking again after his non-covid illness on Saturday. He’s down to 231 pounds. But says he feels good to be back out on the court and is ramping back up. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 3, 2022
