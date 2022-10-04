Most executives rather have Jordan Poole over Tyler Herro?

Poole busted out in the middle of his second season and rolled that momentum over enough into a third season that had some league insiders posing a popular behind-the-scenes question: Herro or Poole — who would you rather have moving forward? If you answered Poole, that once would’ve placed you in the ambitious minority. After this past season — when Poole led the NBA in 3s the final two months and then averaged 17 points per game on 50/39/91 shooting splits in the playoffs — you’d probably be in the majority. “Better creator, stronger going to the rim, should hold up more defensively if he just tries because he plays a little bit bigger,” one league executive said this week.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Timberwolves 93, Heat 83. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 22 points. – 9:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves 93, Heat 83 heading into fourth. Herro and Adebayo each with 22. – 9:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo from 3
Herro and Bam out there hands up
Place goes crazy – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro up to 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Bam Adebayo with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Caleb Martin with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. – 9:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro really doing a good job defensively tonight
Yes I know it’s preseason
Yes I know the starters are out for Minnesota
Did I cover it all? lol – 9:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels shaken up after that last sequence guarding Tyler Herro. Herro was also shaken up and was on the floor afterward. McDaniels was a little gimpy as he went back to the bench. – 9:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK. pic.twitter.com/4tELTLBxKf – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro down holding his right knee, but limps off without needing much help. He looks to be shaking it off after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Jaden McDaniels. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro with knee to knee contact and is helped off court, but appears to be moving well. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro opens second half for Heat at point guard, and looks quite comfortable in the role. Lowry’s night seeming over after 16:18 of action. – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Kyle Lowry to start second half
Tyler Herro pull-up three to kick things off – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters to open the second half: Strus, Martin, Herro, Yurtseven, Adebayo.
Looks like Lowry is done for the night. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Timberwolves 64, Heat 52. Bam Adebayo with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds. Tyler Herro with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam to Yurtseven in the corner for a 3 right before the half. Probably the most promising part of the first half for the Heat. That and Herro getting to the rim and Bam making 5 of 11 shots. – 8:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro has had three nice takes to the basket, including that one where he stayed on his line and finished through contact. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves 26, Heat 24 at end of one. Adebayo seven points, Herro 6. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro and Bam trying to force stuff early, which makes sense in opening preseason game
They will settle down
Tyler showing off the finishing, and some good defensive possessions – 8:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Miami Heat Lookahead w/ @AllanaTachauer
—Tyler Herro (4:55)
—The 4 (14:09)
—Bam (31:32)
—Concerns, rotation, W-L, more (39:07)
🎧 https://t.co/1dQf41nl2z
🍎 https://t.co/t1xoGlpihP
✳️ https://t.co/ZnowdxCTvd
📺 https://t.co/WK6CzLXSbm
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Y4FUVkUcF – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro saw the DPOY incentive
Charge on first defensive possession – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Adebayo, Yurtseven, Martin, Herro and Lowry, with Butler being given the night off. – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Heat’s starting lineup for the preseason opener will be Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo.
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for rest. – 7:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So what might the starting lineup look like tonight?
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
That’s my guess – 7:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro warming up for Miami’s first preseason game of the year pic.twitter.com/Sjau3IkP24 – 6:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole rocking the WNBA tank at practice today. pic.twitter.com/67rXQZ2m1N – 3:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up: ‘I had a dream of getting paid by the Heat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Heat paid Tyler Herro and reset the Jordan Poole price tag for the Warriors to meet. An updated look at the situation with two weeks before the deadline. theathletic.com/3653513/2022/1… – 11:26 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up: ‘I had a dream of getting paid by the Heat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:51 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s intrasquad scrimmage: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. A lineup hint, perhaps.
2. Tyler Herro gets start after getting payday.
3. Everyone shooting 3s (including centers).
4. An event with meaning.
5. And now three exhibitions in four days. – 8:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. A lineup hint, perhaps.
2. Herro gets start after getting payday.
3. Everyone shooting 3s.
4. An event with meaning.
5. And now three exhibitions in four days. – 9:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro said, after signing his extension, that Caleb Martin told him he needs to buy the team Rolex watches.
“I shut that down real quick,” he said. – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro:
“Caleb said I had to buy the whole team Rolex’s. I shut that down real quick.” – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on the extension:
“It’s a really good feeling. When I came here I had a dream of getting paid by the Heat and being here for a while, and bringing a championship to Miami.” – 8:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Herro extends, plus a Charlotte Hornets Outlook with @bgeis_bird.
Join us and get the one-time only @John Hollinger presale rate duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 8:16 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Who is the better player?
Tyler Herro 20.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg, 44/40/86%
Jordan Poole 18.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4 apg 44/36/92% – 1:35 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jordan poole seeing the tyler herro extension pic.twitter.com/nPJhuS1IJi – 6:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
A look back at the Warriors’ trip to Japan: Steph Curry and Sumo wrestlers, the Jordan Poole-Klay Thompson dynamic and more theathletic.com/3648134/2022/1… – 9:49 AM
More on this storyline
He can talk all day about Moody and Kuminga and Poole. He’s already taken a liking to DiVincenzo. “He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.” -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
Both sides believe a deal can realistically be reached in the next two weeks or an in-person meet-up would be unnecessary. Just about any Poole deal has the chance to become a bargain as he ages into his prime. -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson after winning the Tokyo 3-point contest with Steph Curry “It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 3, 2022
Anil Gogna: Tyler Herro’s Incentives: • $1M if he wins MVP • $1M if he wins DPOY • $1M if he earns All-NBA 1st Team • $1M if he earns All-NBA 2nd Team • $500K if he earns All-NBA 3rd Team *Must play in 75% of Regular Season Games *Incentives are capped at a max of $2.5M per season -via Twitter @AnilGognaNBA / October 4, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “To be locked in for the next five years means a lot to me, because the goal is still to win a championship and we feel like we can do that.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / October 4, 2022
Bobby Marks: Tyler Herro extension 23/24: $27M 24/25: $29M 25/26: $31M 26/27: $33M Includes unlikely bonuses that can reach $130M The first year is 20.15% of the 2023-24 salary cap. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 3, 2022
