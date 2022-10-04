NBA GM's survey: Luka Doncic the favorite to win MVP award

Luka Doncic was a narrow, but clear, favorite to win this year’s MVP award, as the Slovenian superstar collected 48% of the vote, compared to 34% for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 14% for 76ers star Joel Embiid and a single vote for Warriors star Stephen Curry. It was Antetokounmpo, however, who finished ahead of Doncic in the category of player a GM would most want to build their team around, with Antetokounmpo getting 55% of the vote and Doncic 45%. No other player received a single vote.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
In the NBA’s survey of GMs, Luka Doncic is rated 2nd-best point guard behind Steph Curry, 2nd-best shooting guard behind Devin Booker and 3rd-best small forward behind Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.
I think he may have gotten a few votes in the NHL and MLB GM surveys, too. – 1:42 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
International players dominated in many of the categories in the annual NBA GM’s survey
Luka Doncic was selected as the MVP, while Nikola Jokic was named as the best passer 👇
basketnews.com/news-178829-nb… – 1:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic picked as 2022-23 MVP award winner in NBA GM survey dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:32 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic is picked by NBA GMs to win 2023 NBA MVP
Victor Wembanyama is voted as the best international player outside the NBA by 45 percent of the general managers, surpassing reigning EuroLeague MVP Nikola Mirotic & Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:39 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
In the NBA’s annual GM survey, the #Nuggets were predicted to finish 4th overall. Re. MVP likelihood, Nikola Jokic didn’t even crack the top four this season. That went to Luka, Giannis, Embiid and Curry. – 10:22 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
NBA just released annual GM survey.
Who is the best point guard in the NBA?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 72%
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 14%
3. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 10%
4. Trae Young, Atlanta – 3% – 10:09 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
“I want to become an All-Star and I want to win,” Christian Wood told me two years ago before James Harden left the Rockets.
Now with Luka Doncic in Dallas, he won’t get a better opportunity than this one. New on @ringer: – 9:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 27+ PPG in a season before turning 21:
— Zion
— Luka
— LeBron
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/KY65SoCQhT – 4:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A bunch of Mavs chirping Luka Doncic at the foul line at the end of 5-on-5.
Christian Wood: “Luka, where you from? Germany?” pic.twitter.com/mKVnOZjP7B – 1:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
5 things we learned in Mavs training camp: Josh Green backs up hype next to Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How did Luka lose to this team 3 times. Need to reevaluate his legacy. – 12:25 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Patrick Mahomes is like Luka Doncic. The game comes so easily to him he needs to find different ways to amuse himself – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luka Samanic in for Noah Vonleh.
That’s all 16 healthy Celtics to see action this afternoon. – 3:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career possessions per game:
1. Luka Doncic — 24.9
2. Allen Iverson — 24.6
3. Trae Young — 23.9
4. Michael Jordan — 23.6
@SwishMuse pic.twitter.com/MXYXSiwfI2 – 6:17 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
In the White team’s 86-85 OT win vs. the Blue team in today’s scrimmage, Luka scored 24 of his 27 pts in the second half and OT, JaVale McGee tallied 18 pts and Josh Green added 10. Tim Hardaway Jr. (20 pts), rookie Jaden Hardy (18 pts) and Wood (17 pts) led the Blue team. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/cQXHW3BT1M – 5:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First time Luka Doncic is getting to sign his signature shoes. That must be cool … if he can hear himself think rn pic.twitter.com/LFg3phElaZ – 2:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tim Hardaway Jr. moved great and shot it great in the Mavs fan jam scrimmage today. Also big showing from JaVale McGee and that dude named Luka. – 2:07 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs win, 86-85, in overtime, on the strength of 3 free throws by Luka.@Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 2:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ Fan Jam scrimmage ended tied at 83, and Luka Doncic went right to Jason Kidd to lobby for a two-minute overtime.
So much for that ~slow start~ to training camp lol pic.twitter.com/Eaq2MatZwf – 2:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
McGee and Wood are dominating inside, Hardaway busy draining a bunch of threes, and Luka is doing Luka things. – 1:46 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
luka doncic is wearing sweatpants at the mavericks’ open scrimmage and has already protested (politely!) one missed call to the team staffers serving as refs. back like he never left! pic.twitter.com/DzjXvNphf8 – 1:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was having a hard time pronouncing the name of his new teammate JaVale McGee 😂
🎥 @HocsBasketball pic.twitter.com/Nhlr5Rp0rN – 1:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, DFS and JaVale McGee starting for Head Coach Shammgod.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Frank Ntilikina, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood starting for Head Coach Dudley.
Actual head coach Jason Kidd wanted to mix starters/second unit. – 1:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka and the Mavericks getting ready to play a Blue and White scrimmage at American Airlines Center
It’s a wild and rowdy and loud crowd up in here.@Dallas Mavericks @NBA #Mavs pic.twitter.com/sMC1Ax8nsR – 1:11 PM
Speaking of the Grizzlies, star Ja Morant was picked as both the league’s most athletic player and the fastest player with the ball, while Curry was — shockingly — tapped as its best shooter, the best at moving without the ball and the player you’d most want to take a shot with the game on the line. Jokic was selected as the league’s best passer, Paul as its best leader and Antetokounmpo as its most versatile player. -via ESPN / October 4, 2022
Rod Beard: From the NBA GM survey, the #Pistons have the third-best promising young core. pic.twitter.com/md2tCnyTku -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 4, 2022
Chris Fedor: In the NBA’s Annual GM Survey, #Cavs are ranked 6th in the East. They topped the list for best offseason & most promising young core. Also Evan Mobley came in 1st for the player most likely to have a breakout season & Donovan Mitchell the acquisition who will make biggest impact -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 4, 2022
