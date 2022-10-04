Pelicans vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) play against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 76, Chicago Bulls 63 (Q3 08:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
me falling for jonas valanciunas pump-fakes from home pic.twitter.com/yoNpqZJMHY – 11:03 PM
me falling for jonas valanciunas pump-fakes from home pic.twitter.com/yoNpqZJMHY – 11:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The “new and improved” Patrick Williams has 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting. – 11:03 PM
The “new and improved” Patrick Williams has 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting. – 11:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Herb Jones (rib contusion) is out for the rest of the night – 11:02 PM
Pelicans say Herb Jones (rib contusion) is out for the rest of the night – 11:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson impressing the TNT broadcast crew with his Matrix-like putback abilities 💯 – 11:00 PM
Zion Williamson impressing the TNT broadcast crew with his Matrix-like putback abilities 💯 – 11:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is out to start the second half. Caruso gets his spot. – 10:57 PM
Zach LaVine is out to start the second half. Caruso gets his spot. – 10:57 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Caruso starts the second half in place of LaVine. Other four starters remain the same. – 10:57 PM
Caruso starts the second half in place of LaVine. Other four starters remain the same. – 10:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Looks like Coby White could come back into this one. He’s moving around decently during half time warmups.
Also absolutely no reason to push him for preseason minutes if he’s feeling any discomfort. – 10:57 PM
Looks like Coby White could come back into this one. He’s moving around decently during half time warmups.
Also absolutely no reason to push him for preseason minutes if he’s feeling any discomfort. – 10:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White looks like he is running at full strength … put him back in! – 10:53 PM
Coby White looks like he is running at full strength … put him back in! – 10:53 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Took precisely one quarter for the Bulls to injure another guard 👍 – 10:53 PM
Took precisely one quarter for the Bulls to injure another guard 👍 – 10:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White is jogging on the court and testing his left knee contusion with his left leg in a sleeve. – 10:53 PM
Coby White is jogging on the court and testing his left knee contusion with his left leg in a sleeve. – 10:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Recapping the first half for the Bulls … pic.twitter.com/rvQxzlblFB – 10:53 PM
Recapping the first half for the Bulls … pic.twitter.com/rvQxzlblFB – 10:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham 16 pts in 1H in 14 mins. Three #Pelicans reserves netted double-digit scoring before halftime pic.twitter.com/AVAZly0eUF – 10:52 PM
Devonte’ Graham 16 pts in 1H in 14 mins. Three #Pelicans reserves netted double-digit scoring before halftime pic.twitter.com/AVAZly0eUF – 10:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It took just 3 minutes of playing time for the #Bulls to suffer their first injury of 2022-23. Coby White with a left knee contusion, questionable to return. – 10:49 PM
It took just 3 minutes of playing time for the #Bulls to suffer their first injury of 2022-23. Coby White with a left knee contusion, questionable to return. – 10:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White is questionable to return with a left knee contusion, the Bulls announce. – 10:49 PM
Coby White is questionable to return with a left knee contusion, the Bulls announce. – 10:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White (left knee contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/iHy2QrApvW – 10:49 PM
Coby White (left knee contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/iHy2QrApvW – 10:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Cody White has a left knee contusion and he’s questionable to return – 10:48 PM
Bulls say Cody White has a left knee contusion and he’s questionable to return – 10:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say that Coby White left the game with a left knee contusion and is questionable to return – 10:48 PM
Bulls say that Coby White left the game with a left knee contusion and is questionable to return – 10:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White came out of the game with a left knee contusion, per Bulls PR. He is questionable to return tonight. – 10:48 PM
Coby White came out of the game with a left knee contusion, per Bulls PR. He is questionable to return tonight. – 10:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White is out with a knee contusion. Questionable to return. – 10:48 PM
Coby White is out with a knee contusion. Questionable to return. – 10:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez each came into camp knowing they’d have to fight for playing time this year.
They combined to score 38 points on 14-19 from the field in the 1st half.
Willie Green’s job just keeps getting tougher. – 10:47 PM
Devonte’ Graham, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez each came into camp knowing they’d have to fight for playing time this year.
They combined to score 38 points on 14-19 from the field in the 1st half.
Willie Green’s job just keeps getting tougher. – 10:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime at the UC.
DeMar DeRozan: 13 points pic.twitter.com/UCPqO7lJri – 10:45 PM
Halftime at the UC.
DeMar DeRozan: 13 points pic.twitter.com/UCPqO7lJri – 10:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
So if you’re HYPED about the New Orleans Pelicans right now I’d urge you to subscribe to Locked On Pelicans.
New, FREE, shows Monday-Friday and will have one up shortly after the game tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/EjUmXc3rSD – 10:44 PM
So if you’re HYPED about the New Orleans Pelicans right now I’d urge you to subscribe to Locked On Pelicans.
New, FREE, shows Monday-Friday and will have one up shortly after the game tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/EjUmXc3rSD – 10:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Williamson 9 pts (3-4 FG) & 2 rebs
Graham 16 pts (2-5 on 3s)
Hayes 10 pts & 5 rebs
Hernangomez 12 pts (5-5 FG)
Pels shot 60.5 percent from the field, 8-17 on 3s – 10:43 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Williamson 9 pts (3-4 FG) & 2 rebs
Graham 16 pts (2-5 on 3s)
Hayes 10 pts & 5 rebs
Hernangomez 12 pts (5-5 FG)
Pels shot 60.5 percent from the field, 8-17 on 3s – 10:43 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
With 2-0 run on Dragic score in last 10 seconds Bulls close within 70-53 at halftime.
They’re never going to let us back on TNT! – 10:43 PM
With 2-0 run on Dragic score in last 10 seconds Bulls close within 70-53 at halftime.
They’re never going to let us back on TNT! – 10:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 70, Bulls 53
– Zion: 9p, 2r, 3/4 FG
– Devonte: 16p, 6/6 FT (He only had 5 games last season with 6 FTA)
– Willy: 12p, 5/5 FG
– Jaxson: 10p, 5r, 3a, 5/6 FG – 10:43 PM
HALF: Pels 70, Bulls 53
– Zion: 9p, 2r, 3/4 FG
– Devonte: 16p, 6/6 FT (He only had 5 games last season with 6 FTA)
– Willy: 12p, 5/5 FG
– Jaxson: 10p, 5r, 3a, 5/6 FG – 10:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THE DYSON DIME THOUGH????? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xZp6BZklZU – 10:42 PM
THE DYSON DIME THOUGH????? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xZp6BZklZU – 10:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Pelicans shot 60.5% (8-17 from 3)
Bulls are 4-15 from 3-point range and have 10 assists to 15 turnovers – 10:42 PM
Halftime: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Pelicans shot 60.5% (8-17 from 3)
Bulls are 4-15 from 3-point range and have 10 assists to 15 turnovers – 10:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans lead the Bulls 70-53 at halftime.
Too many positives to list.
Maybe Willie Green should just roll with a 13-man rotation in the regular season. I mean every player has contributed at some point. – 10:42 PM
The Pelicans lead the Bulls 70-53 at halftime.
Too many positives to list.
Maybe Willie Green should just roll with a 13-man rotation in the regular season. I mean every player has contributed at some point. – 10:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, the #Bulls 2023 first-round pick is lottery-protected.
By any measurement, that was an awful first half. Pelicans lead 70-53. – 10:42 PM
Well, the #Bulls 2023 first-round pick is lottery-protected.
By any measurement, that was an awful first half. Pelicans lead 70-53. – 10:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53.
Analysis: The Bulls need shooters and defenders. – 10:42 PM
Halftime: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53.
Analysis: The Bulls need shooters and defenders. – 10:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Pelicans lead 70-53 after a miserable first half for the Bulls.
Coby White notably played only 2:50 of the first quarter, missing two shots before he was benched. Not clear if this move was for performance or an injury. – 10:42 PM
The Pelicans lead 70-53 after a miserable first half for the Bulls.
Coby White notably played only 2:50 of the first quarter, missing two shots before he was benched. Not clear if this move was for performance or an injury. – 10:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion Williamson in his first half back:
9 PTS
3-4 FG
3-3 FT
Only 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1TvC25DU50 – 10:42 PM
Zion Williamson in his first half back:
9 PTS
3-4 FG
3-3 FT
Only 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1TvC25DU50 – 10:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White didn’t play rest of 1st half after missing two shots, including one 3-pointer, in short 1st-quarter stint of 2:50. – 10:40 PM
Coby White didn’t play rest of 1st half after missing two shots, including one 3-pointer, in short 1st-quarter stint of 2:50. – 10:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with the tough bucket
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hajwocWrTO – 10:39 PM
Zach with the tough bucket
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hajwocWrTO – 10:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Willy Hernangomez carries the momentum from his great run with Spanish national team at Eurobasket 2022. Huge raise of his confidence level. #Pelicans – 10:36 PM
Willy Hernangomez carries the momentum from his great run with Spanish national team at Eurobasket 2022. Huge raise of his confidence level. #Pelicans – 10:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation…we will have radio coverage Friday 6:45 against the Nuggets on @670TheScore @Audacy app – 10:33 PM
Bulls Nation…we will have radio coverage Friday 6:45 against the Nuggets on @670TheScore @Audacy app – 10:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans bench just broke out in ‘MVP’ chants when Willy Hernangomez made that bucket. – 10:33 PM
The Pelicans bench just broke out in ‘MVP’ chants when Willy Hernangomez made that bucket. – 10:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels early in his preseason debut recognizing he needs to help on defense, blocks 6-10 Nikola Vucevic at the rim pic.twitter.com/4OLDt9cPUZ – 10:33 PM
Dyson Daniels early in his preseason debut recognizing he needs to help on defense, blocks 6-10 Nikola Vucevic at the rim pic.twitter.com/4OLDt9cPUZ – 10:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
MVP Slams
📺 TNT | @Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/IIoghkBxl0 – 10:32 PM
MVP Slams
📺 TNT | @Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/IIoghkBxl0 – 10:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM
Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No lies told by Greg Anthony. Jaxson Hayes has looked as impressive as any other Pelican on the court.
And now we’re getting blessed with Dyson Daniels’ first appearance in the game. – 10:29 PM
No lies told by Greg Anthony. Jaxson Hayes has looked as impressive as any other Pelican on the court.
And now we’re getting blessed with Dyson Daniels’ first appearance in the game. – 10:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes just made several proper rotations on a Bulls possession, including finding a body to box-out when the shot went up … – 10:26 PM
Jaxson Hayes just made several proper rotations on a Bulls possession, including finding a body to box-out when the shot went up … – 10:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Preseason Game 1 and the bench is in peak form 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/fz7sjxxhjo – 10:26 PM
Preseason Game 1 and the bench is in peak form 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/fz7sjxxhjo – 10:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zion Williamson in the 1st half of the Pelicans first preseason game
8 points / 3-4 FG / 2-2 FT / 2 rebounds / 1 assist in 10 minutes
The most important was he didn’t force anything in the game. He let the game came to him. #Pelicans – 10:25 PM
Zion Williamson in the 1st half of the Pelicans first preseason game
8 points / 3-4 FG / 2-2 FT / 2 rebounds / 1 assist in 10 minutes
The most important was he didn’t force anything in the game. He let the game came to him. #Pelicans – 10:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill having Zion nightmares tonight. pic.twitter.com/GI3mmhY4Gw – 10:24 PM
PWill having Zion nightmares tonight. pic.twitter.com/GI3mmhY4Gw – 10:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams has taken some improved moves to the rim tonight but he’s just getting outmuscled by the Pelicans trying to finish down low. – 10:24 PM
Patrick Williams has taken some improved moves to the rim tonight but he’s just getting outmuscled by the Pelicans trying to finish down low. – 10:24 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Since Ball’s return is so uncertain, leaving the Bulls relatively pointless, the obvious solution is to bring Maurice Cheeks off the bench… – 10:23 PM
Since Ball’s return is so uncertain, leaving the Bulls relatively pointless, the obvious solution is to bring Maurice Cheeks off the bench… – 10:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
we apologize in advance to all NBA backboards and rims pic.twitter.com/jvPyvbv4YF – 10:17 PM
we apologize in advance to all NBA backboards and rims pic.twitter.com/jvPyvbv4YF – 10:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Better get used to Zion Williamson hitting CJ McCollum for a catch-and-shoot triple.
The unselfishness on the Pelicans has been evident on every possession, man. – 10:16 PM
Better get used to Zion Williamson hitting CJ McCollum for a catch-and-shoot triple.
The unselfishness on the Pelicans has been evident on every possession, man. – 10:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ is going to get so many of those open looks playing next to Zion – 10:14 PM
CJ is going to get so many of those open looks playing next to Zion – 10:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
40-point first quarter 😤
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/N1KFQ1hcpe – 10:11 PM
40-point first quarter 😤
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/N1KFQ1hcpe – 10:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The New Orleans Pelicans scored 40 points in the first quarter of their first preseason game. This team is really fun to watch! #Pelicans – 10:08 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans scored 40 points in the first quarter of their first preseason game. This team is really fun to watch! #Pelicans – 10:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans lead the Bulls 40-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. They hit 5 of 7 from deep (71.4%) and 16 of 22 overall (72.7%). Devonte Graham (9 points) & Jaxson Hayes (8 points) are your leading scorers.
The offense and roster depth already highlighted 12 minutes into preseason. – 10:07 PM
Pelicans lead the Bulls 40-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. They hit 5 of 7 from deep (71.4%) and 16 of 22 overall (72.7%). Devonte Graham (9 points) & Jaxson Hayes (8 points) are your leading scorers.
The offense and roster depth already highlighted 12 minutes into preseason. – 10:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
1Q into the preseason
Javonte Green: 6 points
DeRozan/LaVine: 5 pts each pic.twitter.com/wafHenjUMw – 10:07 PM
1Q into the preseason
Javonte Green: 6 points
DeRozan/LaVine: 5 pts each pic.twitter.com/wafHenjUMw – 10:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
40 points allowed in the first quarter … Bulls have 8 turnovers and allowed NOLA to shoot 72% from the field. We call that mid-season form. – 10:06 PM
40 points allowed in the first quarter … Bulls have 8 turnovers and allowed NOLA to shoot 72% from the field. We call that mid-season form. – 10:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Scoring 40 in the first quarter of the first preseason game is not going to dial back unrealistic expectations for this Pelicans team – 10:06 PM
Scoring 40 in the first quarter of the first preseason game is not going to dial back unrealistic expectations for this Pelicans team – 10:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
A casual 40 points in the first quarter of the preseason will not be slowing down the Pelicans hype train. – 10:06 PM
A casual 40 points in the first quarter of the preseason will not be slowing down the Pelicans hype train. – 10:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Preseason or not, surrendering the ol’ 40-point 1st quarter is not ideal. Pelicans shot 69.6%. – 10:05 PM
Preseason or not, surrendering the ol’ 40-point 1st quarter is not ideal. Pelicans shot 69.6%. – 10:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Pelicans lead 40-25 after one. The Bulls are giving up way too many easy baskets, and not generating many for themselves.
New Orleans shot 16 of 22 (72.7 percent) in the first quarter. Bulls offensive movement and balance looks better. Their defense does not. – 10:05 PM
The Pelicans lead 40-25 after one. The Bulls are giving up way too many easy baskets, and not generating many for themselves.
New Orleans shot 16 of 22 (72.7 percent) in the first quarter. Bulls offensive movement and balance looks better. Their defense does not. – 10:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Giving up 40 points on 72.7% shooting in the first quarter? Not the best start to preseason by #Bulls – 10:05 PM
Giving up 40 points on 72.7% shooting in the first quarter? Not the best start to preseason by #Bulls – 10:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Pelicans 40 Bulls 25 at the end of 1. Bulls go with 10 players in the opening period. – 10:05 PM
Pelicans 40 Bulls 25 at the end of 1. Bulls go with 10 players in the opening period. – 10:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Pelicans scored 40 points in the first quarter. Not ideal. Interior defense seemed non-existent despite three early blocks from Vooch. – 10:05 PM
The Pelicans scored 40 points in the first quarter. Not ideal. Interior defense seemed non-existent despite three early blocks from Vooch. – 10:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That pass from Jose Alvarado was just as impressive as that finish by Jaxson Hayes. – 10:04 PM
That pass from Jose Alvarado was just as impressive as that finish by Jaxson Hayes. – 10:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Will ask Donovan about Coby White’s quick hook postgame. Was it something White did? Didn’t like the pairing with Dragic and Caruso? Wanted to get DeRozan in for final stretch? – 10:04 PM
Will ask Donovan about Coby White’s quick hook postgame. Was it something White did? Didn’t like the pairing with Dragic and Caruso? Wanted to get DeRozan in for final stretch? – 10:04 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Pelicans with 35 points, but there is just 1:46 left in the first quarter. Yes, it’s Showtime! Going big with the exclamation points to start preseason as one of my early goals. – 10:00 PM
Pelicans with 35 points, but there is just 1:46 left in the first quarter. Yes, it’s Showtime! Going big with the exclamation points to start preseason as one of my early goals. – 10:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan said pregame that he’d probably play 10 in 1st quarter and indeed he has.
Starters: Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic
Bench: Dragic, White, Caruso, Green, Drummond – 9:57 PM
Donovan said pregame that he’d probably play 10 in 1st quarter and indeed he has.
Starters: Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic
Bench: Dragic, White, Caruso, Green, Drummond – 9:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GREEN energy 🔋
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/VPQlvR6G0M – 9:57 PM
GREEN energy 🔋
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/VPQlvR6G0M – 9:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green tips a pass for a breakaway and logs his first big dunk of the (pre)season – 9:54 PM
Javonte Green tips a pass for a breakaway and logs his first big dunk of the (pre)season – 9:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
You can tell how much Herb Jones’ confidence has improved on the offensive end. – 9:53 PM
You can tell how much Herb Jones’ confidence has improved on the offensive end. – 9:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones worked day and night all summer long.
Don’t be surprised if the improvement is noticeable in his catch-and-shoot stats. – 9:52 PM
Herb Jones worked day and night all summer long.
Don’t be surprised if the improvement is noticeable in his catch-and-shoot stats. – 9:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Goran Dragic checks in for Bulls debut. Enters with Alex Caruso at 5:32 mark of 1st. – 9:52 PM
Goran Dragic checks in for Bulls debut. Enters with Alex Caruso at 5:32 mark of 1st. – 9:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ALLOW Z TO REINTRODUCE HIMSELF. pic.twitter.com/QWH0SnOVSo – 9:51 PM
ALLOW Z TO REINTRODUCE HIMSELF. pic.twitter.com/QWH0SnOVSo – 9:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
5 points, 2-3 FG, 2 rebounds for Zion Williamson in the first 5 minutes. Good stretch on both ends. #Pelicans – 9:51 PM
5 points, 2-3 FG, 2 rebounds for Zion Williamson in the first 5 minutes. Good stretch on both ends. #Pelicans – 9:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is Bulls’ first sub, spelling Patrick Williams at 6:41 – 9:50 PM
Javonte Green is Bulls’ first sub, spelling Patrick Williams at 6:41 – 9:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
By the time Patrick Williams took two steps to get back into defending position, Zion Williamson was already flushing the ball through the rim for an easy dunk.
Mr. Impressive is definitely back. – 9:50 PM
By the time Patrick Williams took two steps to get back into defending position, Zion Williamson was already flushing the ball through the rim for an easy dunk.
Mr. Impressive is definitely back. – 9:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo letting it fly 🏹
@AyoDos_11 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/T1gHxTjQHg – 9:50 PM
Ayo letting it fly 🏹
@AyoDos_11 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/T1gHxTjQHg – 9:50 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Zion looks so much healthier and happier than anytime I’ve seen him in a Pelicans uniform.
We’ll see how it all plays out, but it’s a striking difference. It resembles the Zion we saw at Duke a whole lot more than the first three years as a pro. – 9:49 PM
Zion looks so much healthier and happier than anytime I’ve seen him in a Pelicans uniform.
We’ll see how it all plays out, but it’s a striking difference. It resembles the Zion we saw at Duke a whole lot more than the first three years as a pro. – 9:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Yep, Zion is already reminding everyone how much fun watching him play can be – 9:49 PM
Yep, Zion is already reminding everyone how much fun watching him play can be – 9:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Death, taxes and DeMar DeRozan driving his opponent to insanity by drawing a foul on a mid-range jumper – 9:49 PM
Death, taxes and DeMar DeRozan driving his opponent to insanity by drawing a foul on a mid-range jumper – 9:49 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Vooch with his second block unleashes fast break and score; that No. 6 jersey patch apparently is inspiration.; 15-11 Pels. Hey, I’m keeping preseason score! Somebody stop me! – 9:48 PM
Vooch with his second block unleashes fast break and score; that No. 6 jersey patch apparently is inspiration.; 15-11 Pels. Hey, I’m keeping preseason score! Somebody stop me! – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson DARN NEAR had a highlight block from behind. Goaltending was ruled, however. – 9:48 PM
Zion Williamson DARN NEAR had a highlight block from behind. Goaltending was ruled, however. – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls with a decent reaction from their young guys. Patrick Williams takes the ball full court and gets two points off a goal tend by Zion. Ayo Dosunmu drains a catch-and-shoot three on the following play. – 9:48 PM
Bulls with a decent reaction from their young guys. Patrick Williams takes the ball full court and gets two points off a goal tend by Zion. Ayo Dosunmu drains a catch-and-shoot three on the following play. – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson’s first bucket is an And-1 putback, and after an easy Valanciunas lay-in, the Pelicans lead the Bulls by a 13-4 score.
The offense is showing no issues (different story for the Bulls D), even without Brandon Ingram, in less than 3 minutes of action. – 9:45 PM
Zion Williamson’s first bucket is an And-1 putback, and after an easy Valanciunas lay-in, the Pelicans lead the Bulls by a 13-4 score.
The offense is showing no issues (different story for the Bulls D), even without Brandon Ingram, in less than 3 minutes of action. – 9:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion starting to look like his old self with that rebound and push in transition that ended with the layup by JV. – 9:45 PM
Zion starting to look like his old self with that rebound and push in transition that ended with the layup by JV. – 9:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Not a great start for the Bulls. New Orleans lead 13-4. Offense showing some rust and struggling to finish in the paint. – 9:44 PM
Not a great start for the Bulls. New Orleans lead 13-4. Offense showing some rust and struggling to finish in the paint. – 9:44 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Donovan with the “what the heck’s going on out there!” timeout with 9:15 left in first after wide open driving lane for layup. Pelicans 13-4. Hey, Judge hit 63 yet? – 9:43 PM
Donovan with the “what the heck’s going on out there!” timeout with 9:15 left in first after wide open driving lane for layup. Pelicans 13-4. Hey, Judge hit 63 yet? – 9:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan with the first timeout … Bulls down 13-4 … seen this game before … or actually about 25 times last season against elite teams. – 9:43 PM
Billy Donovan with the first timeout … Bulls down 13-4 … seen this game before … or actually about 25 times last season against elite teams. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watching Zion play makes me smile a big smile. It’s so good to have him back. – 9:43 PM
Watching Zion play makes me smile a big smile. It’s so good to have him back. – 9:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan calls for first timeout at 9:15, Q1. Pelicans lead 13-4. Bulls shooting 1-5, Pels 5-7 – 9:43 PM
Billy Donovan calls for first timeout at 9:15, Q1. Pelicans lead 13-4. Bulls shooting 1-5, Pels 5-7 – 9:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Someone gotta tell CJ McCollum not to sell fouls that hard in preseason lol – 9:42 PM
Someone gotta tell CJ McCollum not to sell fouls that hard in preseason lol – 9:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch scores our first bucket of the preseason!
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TplDL9rdl7 – 9:41 PM
Vooch scores our first bucket of the preseason!
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TplDL9rdl7 – 9:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic scored the Bulls’ first points on a spinning post move, then blocked Zion Williamson at the rim a few possessions later – 9:41 PM
Nikola Vucevic scored the Bulls’ first points on a spinning post move, then blocked Zion Williamson at the rim a few possessions later – 9:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Steady start for Vooch, who scores the first Bulls points of the night off PnR action with Zach LaVine, then picks up a block several plays later. – 9:39 PM
Steady start for Vooch, who scores the first Bulls points of the night off PnR action with Zach LaVine, then picks up a block several plays later. – 9:39 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Vooch in the post for first Bulls score of preseason. Looking a lot like Olajuwon? – 9:39 PM
Vooch in the post for first Bulls score of preseason. Looking a lot like Olajuwon? – 9:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones kicks off the preseason for the Pelicans with a catch-and-shoot 3. 😊 – 9:39 PM
Herb Jones kicks off the preseason for the Pelicans with a catch-and-shoot 3. 😊 – 9:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu gets the biggest cheer of the starting lineup as the Bulls are introduced.
Healthy crowd out here at the UC for the first game of the preseason. – 9:35 PM
Ayo Dosunmu gets the biggest cheer of the starting lineup as the Bulls are introduced.
Healthy crowd out here at the UC for the first game of the preseason. – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Zion Williamson is about to play his first game since 5/4/21 👀 – 9:35 PM
Zion Williamson is about to play his first game since 5/4/21 👀 – 9:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t think i’ve ever been more excited about the preseason? kawhi, ben simmons, jamal murray, now zion. this is fun! – 9:35 PM
i don’t think i’ve ever been more excited about the preseason? kawhi, ben simmons, jamal murray, now zion. this is fun! – 9:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nice little set of cheers here in Chicago for Zion Williamson as he was introduced in starting lineups. – 9:33 PM
Nice little set of cheers here in Chicago for Zion Williamson as he was introduced in starting lineups. – 9:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
From Chicago.
@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/55DJE2s9Bp – 9:32 PM
From Chicago.
@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/55DJE2s9Bp – 9:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for the preseason.
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7hs4oRPIus – 9:27 PM
Ready for the preseason.
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7hs4oRPIus – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Judge hit 62.
Zion back.
Wemby and Scoot.
Pretty pretty pretty good. pic.twitter.com/wSW7VdKqH6 – 9:26 PM
Judge hit 62.
Zion back.
Wemby and Scoot.
Pretty pretty pretty good. pic.twitter.com/wSW7VdKqH6 – 9:26 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Here’s the @Will Guillory story on Zion Williamson’s offseason that TNT just referenced on air. theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 9:23 PM
Here’s the @Will Guillory story on Zion Williamson’s offseason that TNT just referenced on air. theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Knicks 117, Pistons 96
Jaden Ivey: 16 points and 0 turnovers (story coming tonight)
Killian Hayes: 11p and 5a
Isaiah Livers: 13 points
Jalen Duren: 14 rebounds
Detroit had 21 turnovers (13 in the first half)
Pelicans on Friday – 9:14 PM
FINAL: Knicks 117, Pistons 96
Jaden Ivey: 16 points and 0 turnovers (story coming tonight)
Killian Hayes: 11p and 5a
Isaiah Livers: 13 points
Jalen Duren: 14 rebounds
Detroit had 21 turnovers (13 in the first half)
Pelicans on Friday – 9:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the Kobe III SLs to open preseason.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jXr4QGqlRs – 9:13 PM
DeMar in the Kobe III SLs to open preseason.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jXr4QGqlRs – 9:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram (toe soreness) and Trey Murphy (foot soreness) out.
CJ McCollum in.
Naji Marshall gets the start for the Pelicans with Zion, CJ, Herb and JV. – 9:07 PM
Brandon Ingram (toe soreness) and Trey Murphy (foot soreness) out.
CJ McCollum in.
Naji Marshall gets the start for the Pelicans with Zion, CJ, Herb and JV. – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:05 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:04 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s preseason starters against New Orleans.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9IIWw8Nln1 – 9:00 PM
Tonight’s preseason starters against New Orleans.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9IIWw8Nln1 – 9:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu said pregame he was excited to get starting point guard nod for Bulls’ preseason opener:
“Just trying to go out there and build. It’s the first of a long season. I just want to go out there and start out and build great habits.” – 8:59 PM
Ayo Dosunmu said pregame he was excited to get starting point guard nod for Bulls’ preseason opener:
“Just trying to go out there and build. It’s the first of a long season. I just want to go out there and start out and build great habits.” – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Stan Van Gundy on this DET-NYK preseason broadcast:
“You could make a case that New Orleans has the best overall offensive talent in the league. You put Zion Williamson with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, 4 guys who have proven they can average 20+.” – 8:52 PM
Stan Van Gundy on this DET-NYK preseason broadcast:
“You could make a case that New Orleans has the best overall offensive talent in the league. You put Zion Williamson with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, 4 guys who have proven they can average 20+.” – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Big news for the Bulls … team was valued at $3.65 billion before tonight … now $3,650,000,001 with new seating that used to be the media section. – 8:48 PM
Big news for the Bulls … team was valued at $3.65 billion before tonight … now $3,650,000,001 with new seating that used to be the media section. – 8:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“Whatever’s needed, whatever is called for from me for us to win a game, that’s what it’s all about for me.” — DeMar DeRozan
https://t.co/jRj4cLqdOP pic.twitter.com/gwaHuM3gEf – 8:41 PM
“Whatever’s needed, whatever is called for from me for us to win a game, that’s what it’s all about for me.” — DeMar DeRozan
https://t.co/jRj4cLqdOP pic.twitter.com/gwaHuM3gEf – 8:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine footwork, midrange work. pic.twitter.com/XTp0mkIaNq – 8:31 PM
Zach LaVine footwork, midrange work. pic.twitter.com/XTp0mkIaNq – 8:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Nikola Vučević will be used all over the floor and in various ways this season. But this is the shot he has to improve from last season, the 3-ball. pic.twitter.com/nFO4MIKopj – 8:30 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Nikola Vučević will be used all over the floor and in various ways this season. But this is the shot he has to improve from last season, the 3-ball. pic.twitter.com/nFO4MIKopj – 8:30 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
If Javonte Green can do this consistently, from both corners, he could be one of the Bulls’ best two-way options this season. pic.twitter.com/BivyoSjzpJ – 8:18 PM
If Javonte Green can do this consistently, from both corners, he could be one of the Bulls’ best two-way options this season. pic.twitter.com/BivyoSjzpJ – 8:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso will lead the bench unit in the first half tonight. Should be fun watching him alongside Goran Dragić. pic.twitter.com/0sDkwtYxHK – 8:12 PM
Alex Caruso will lead the bench unit in the first half tonight. Should be fun watching him alongside Goran Dragić. pic.twitter.com/0sDkwtYxHK – 8:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (toe), CJ McCollum (ankle) Trey Murphy (foot soreness) are all game-time decisions.
Of the three, sounds like CJ has best chance to play.
Trey went through shootaround but felt some soreness after. – 8:03 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (toe), CJ McCollum (ankle) Trey Murphy (foot soreness) are all game-time decisions.
Of the three, sounds like CJ has best chance to play.
Trey went through shootaround but felt some soreness after. – 8:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight vs. Bulls. He’s hopeful CJ McCollum, who is questionable, will play but nothing official yet – 8:01 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight vs. Bulls. He’s hopeful CJ McCollum, who is questionable, will play but nothing official yet – 8:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams will start tonight’s preseason game for the Bulls.
Billy Donovan said to expect a variety of rotations with shorter stints as players build into regular season shape. – 7:59 PM
Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams will start tonight’s preseason game for the Bulls.
Billy Donovan said to expect a variety of rotations with shorter stints as players build into regular season shape. – 7:59 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls starters tonight vs Pelicans:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic – 7:59 PM
Bulls starters tonight vs Pelicans:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic – 7:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo Dosunmu will start at PG tonight vs. New Orleans in our preseason opener, per Billy Donovan. – 7:57 PM
Ayo Dosunmu will start at PG tonight vs. New Orleans in our preseason opener, per Billy Donovan. – 7:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he wants to play “a lot” of guys tonight. No one out besides Lonzo. Ayo starting at PG. #Bulls – 7:57 PM
Donovan says he wants to play “a lot” of guys tonight. No one out besides Lonzo. Ayo starting at PG. #Bulls – 7:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Ayo Dosunmu is starting at point guard tonight – 7:57 PM
Billy Donovan says Ayo Dosunmu is starting at point guard tonight – 7:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls will ramp up minutes for starters throughout preseason schedule, Billy Donovan says. Expect shorter stints tonight, not guys’ normal rotation. Donovan will check in with players at half and gauge how they’re feeling – 7:56 PM
Bulls will ramp up minutes for starters throughout preseason schedule, Billy Donovan says. Expect shorter stints tonight, not guys’ normal rotation. Donovan will check in with players at half and gauge how they’re feeling – 7:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says pregame that Bulls will try out different guys at point guard spot throughout preseason. Again mentions Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Alex Caruso — but noted he’s comfortable with most anyone bringing ball up – 7:53 PM
Billy Donovan says pregame that Bulls will try out different guys at point guard spot throughout preseason. Again mentions Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Alex Caruso — but noted he’s comfortable with most anyone bringing ball up – 7:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he likes Alex Caruso playing off the ball. #Bulls – 7:49 PM
Donovan says he likes Alex Caruso playing off the ball. #Bulls – 7:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Will Ayo Dosunmu be the starting point guard? We’re about to find out… pic.twitter.com/0qaR8pUYVY – 7:47 PM
Will Ayo Dosunmu be the starting point guard? We’re about to find out… pic.twitter.com/0qaR8pUYVY – 7:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago 1s before Game 1.
@Patrick Williams | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/qKEOo64jKw – 7:38 PM
Chicago 1s before Game 1.
@Patrick Williams | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/qKEOo64jKw – 7:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls media seating if this team ever gets to the second round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/IqSqGw7hpt – 7:38 PM
Bulls media seating if this team ever gets to the second round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/IqSqGw7hpt – 7:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls first-round pick Dalen Terry going through his first pregame routine.
Terry said at the team’s morning shootaround he didn’t feel like he was playing his first NBA game tonight.
“Honestly, it hasn’t even hit me yet,” he said. pic.twitter.com/kVDxlmuBzT – 7:37 PM
Bulls first-round pick Dalen Terry going through his first pregame routine.
Terry said at the team’s morning shootaround he didn’t feel like he was playing his first NBA game tonight.
“Honestly, it hasn’t even hit me yet,” he said. pic.twitter.com/kVDxlmuBzT – 7:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Media dining has been raised from $8 to $11 … because nothing screams old melons, mystery meat and a starch like the Bulls. Hey Bulls, internet still free? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/mYwAV4KSHE – 7:35 PM
Media dining has been raised from $8 to $11 … because nothing screams old melons, mystery meat and a starch like the Bulls. Hey Bulls, internet still free? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/mYwAV4KSHE – 7:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls play their first preseason game tonight. Here’s how they want it to look and why DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are excited about Chicago’s revamped offense.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1… – 7:32 PM
The Bulls play their first preseason game tonight. Here’s how they want it to look and why DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are excited about Chicago’s revamped offense.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1… – 7:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Cowley showing up for Bulls tonight …. pic.twitter.com/s8Yr75eZmE – 7:30 PM
Cowley showing up for Bulls tonight …. pic.twitter.com/s8Yr75eZmE – 7:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not since Bret Hart and the Montreal Screwjob has there been such a blindside. Bulls have finally moved the media seating … the Zach LaVine max deal collateral damage has begun! pic.twitter.com/OWFy8baRrN – 7:26 PM
Not since Bret Hart and the Montreal Screwjob has there been such a blindside. Bulls have finally moved the media seating … the Zach LaVine max deal collateral damage has begun! pic.twitter.com/OWFy8baRrN – 7:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Making their preseason Bulls debuts tonight: pic.twitter.com/rTXjYCFwJ4 – 6:17 PM
Making their preseason Bulls debuts tonight: pic.twitter.com/rTXjYCFwJ4 – 6:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson, all on training camp deals with the Clippers, have been waived, the team announced. – 4:45 PM
Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson, all on training camp deals with the Clippers, have been waived, the team announced. – 4:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. – 4:45 PM
Clippers waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. – 4:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
COMING SOON: 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨
A new podcast on the Pelicans Network devoted to New Orleans food, music, arts, & culture, hosted by Chef Nina Compton and Larry Miller of @BistroBywater! 🎙🎙 pic.twitter.com/M7GUHDhcc6 – 4:32 PM
COMING SOON: 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨
A new podcast on the Pelicans Network devoted to New Orleans food, music, arts, & culture, hosted by Chef Nina Compton and Larry Miller of @BistroBywater! 🎙🎙 pic.twitter.com/M7GUHDhcc6 – 4:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Goran Dragić averaged 15 ppg on 50% shooting in EuroBasket this summer.
He’s ready to show he still has a lot left in the tank 💪
📰 | @Sam Smith – 4:19 PM
Goran Dragić averaged 15 ppg on 50% shooting in EuroBasket this summer.
He’s ready to show he still has a lot left in the tank 💪
📰 | @Sam Smith – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are expected to make transactions at end of roster today.
Sources tell The Athletic that Juwan Morgan, Lucas Williamson, Michael Devoe will be waived.
Two players will be signed: Malik Fitts and Nate Darling. – 4:00 PM
The LA Clippers are expected to make transactions at end of roster today.
Sources tell The Athletic that Juwan Morgan, Lucas Williamson, Michael Devoe will be waived.
Two players will be signed: Malik Fitts and Nate Darling. – 4:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The one strength Bulls rookie Dalen Terry showed throughout training camp? His willingness to do whatever was asked. That will continue, even if it means some G-League stints to get minutes in the regular season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 3:54 PM
The one strength Bulls rookie Dalen Terry showed throughout training camp? His willingness to do whatever was asked. That will continue, even if it means some G-League stints to get minutes in the regular season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 3:54 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.