Pistons vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (0-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Detroit Pistons 44, New York Knicks 57 (Q2 02:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seeing more good than bad from Ivey so far. Has a team-high seven points and is Detroit’s only guard who hasn’t committed a turnover yet – 7:55 PM
Seeing more good than bad from Ivey so far. Has a team-high seven points and is Detroit’s only guard who hasn’t committed a turnover yet – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thibs leading a young Jalen Brunson through defensive drills: pic.twitter.com/4Eb1iN7b9e – 7:55 PM
Thibs leading a young Jalen Brunson through defensive drills: pic.twitter.com/4Eb1iN7b9e – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett might be happier about this – https://t.co/hWmqzZXwTC has him among the favorites for NBA Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/2LmGIX5SHg – 7:55 PM
RJ Barrett might be happier about this – https://t.co/hWmqzZXwTC has him among the favorites for NBA Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/2LmGIX5SHg – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are cutting well tonight. However, the passes have been off or a player isn’t getting deep enough before making the dish. – 7:53 PM
The Pistons are cutting well tonight. However, the passes have been off or a player isn’t getting deep enough before making the dish. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham is being posted-up more. It hasn’t generated anything yet. Brunson just drew a charge on him – 7:53 PM
Cunningham is being posted-up more. It hasn’t generated anything yet. Brunson just drew a charge on him – 7:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson takes another offensive foul – this one from Cunningham – and Thibodeau no doubt loves that more than the three he just. hit. – 7:52 PM
Brunson takes another offensive foul – this one from Cunningham – and Thibodeau no doubt loves that more than the three he just. hit. – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade is called for an offensive foul after being a little too aggressive in backing Brunson down. – 7:52 PM
Cade is called for an offensive foul after being a little too aggressive in backing Brunson down. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a really nice pass from Ivey to get Cunningham his first bucket – 7:51 PM
That was a really nice pass from Ivey to get Cunningham his first bucket – 7:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
feels like an appropriate time to remind everyone that Alec Burks played the 43rd most total minutes in the NBA last season. – 7:51 PM
feels like an appropriate time to remind everyone that Alec Burks played the 43rd most total minutes in the NBA last season. – 7:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey finds Cade for an easy layup and those are Cunningham’s first points of the night. – 7:50 PM
Ivey finds Cade for an easy layup and those are Cunningham’s first points of the night. – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes has looked solid so far. He’s running with most of the starters now. Cunningham, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart subbed in – 7:49 PM
Hayes has looked solid so far. He’s running with most of the starters now. Cunningham, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart subbed in – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The two-big lineup isn’t rebounding particularly great, either, so far. I think Detroit will be better than we think in that department. But that hasn’t been the case tonight. – 7:47 PM
The two-big lineup isn’t rebounding particularly great, either, so far. I think Detroit will be better than we think in that department. But that hasn’t been the case tonight. – 7:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Knicks have made a couple shots tonight and Twitter is atwitter. – 7:45 PM
The Knicks have made a couple shots tonight and Twitter is atwitter. – 7:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
THIS MAN WENT FLYING.
@Miles McBride x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/N7jdeXdmcP – 7:44 PM
THIS MAN WENT FLYING.
@Miles McBride x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/N7jdeXdmcP – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are having a lot of trouble taking care of the ball tonight. Eight turnovers in 17 minutes of play thus far – 7:43 PM
Pistons are having a lot of trouble taking care of the ball tonight. Eight turnovers in 17 minutes of play thus far – 7:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons have seven turnovers. The Knicks have scored 11 fast break points. – 7:42 PM
The Pistons have seven turnovers. The Knicks have scored 11 fast break points. – 7:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
McBride, IQ, Reddish, Obi, Hartenstein five-man unit on the floor for the Knicks right now – 7:41 PM
McBride, IQ, Reddish, Obi, Hartenstein five-man unit on the floor for the Knicks right now – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Miles McBride enters the game for Rose and immediately picks up a steal in traffic. – 7:39 PM
Miles McBride enters the game for Rose and immediately picks up a steal in traffic. – 7:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson ready to help Knicks get past last season’s struggles newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:38 PM
Jalen Brunson ready to help Knicks get past last season’s struggles newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks have made three straight 3s in like a minute so apparently they’ve brought some shooters into this season. – 7:38 PM
Knicks have made three straight 3s in like a minute so apparently they’ve brought some shooters into this season. – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New guy looking good with the step back👀 @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/5JQZvCifuQ – 7:38 PM
New guy looking good with the step back👀 @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/5JQZvCifuQ – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey calls timeout after the Knicks answer Killian’s 3 with a 9-0 run. Pistons are down 36-27 with 9:27 to play until halftime – 7:37 PM
Casey calls timeout after the Knicks answer Killian’s 3 with a 9-0 run. Pistons are down 36-27 with 9:27 to play until halftime – 7:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose hits a 3 and then finds Isaiah Hartenstein for a 3 on back-to-back possessions and all is good in the world of preseason Knicks basketball. – 7:36 PM
Derrick Rose hits a 3 and then finds Isaiah Hartenstein for a 3 on back-to-back possessions and all is good in the world of preseason Knicks basketball. – 7:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish just came down awkwardly and limping — but looks like he’ll try to stay in the game. – 7:32 PM
Cam Reddish just came down awkwardly and limping — but looks like he’ll try to stay in the game. – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 1st Quarter 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 5 PTS pic.twitter.com/NcwAIPtjVW – 7:30 PM
📊 1st Quarter 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 5 PTS pic.twitter.com/NcwAIPtjVW – 7:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 5 pts, 1 blk
Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 7:29 PM
End of the 1st quarter: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 5 pts, 1 blk
Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Earth is falling because the young Pistons trail the vet Knicks by one after the first 12 minutes of basketball either team has played in 6 months.
— Bogey shotmaking good, defense not so good
— Stew 3
— Ivey fast
— Cade and Saddiq struggling a little – 7:28 PM
The Earth is falling because the young Pistons trail the vet Knicks by one after the first 12 minutes of basketball either team has played in 6 months.
— Bogey shotmaking good, defense not so good
— Stew 3
— Ivey fast
— Cade and Saddiq struggling a little – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.
Bogdanovic: 6 points
Stewart: 5 points, 1 block
Ivey: 5 points
Pistons shot 7-21 overall and 5-11 from 3. Knicks shot 10-27 and 3-13, respectively – 7:28 PM
End of 1: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.
Bogdanovic: 6 points
Stewart: 5 points, 1 block
Ivey: 5 points
Pistons shot 7-21 overall and 5-11 from 3. Knicks shot 10-27 and 3-13, respectively – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley just took, and missed, a 3 while playing alongside Duren. Casey said Bagley and Stewart will spend time at the 4 this season and will have to space the floor. – 7:25 PM
Bagley just took, and missed, a 3 while playing alongside Duren. Casey said Bagley and Stewart will spend time at the 4 this season and will have to space the floor. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
All-bench unit to end the first: Hayes, CoJo, Livers, Bagley III and Duren – 7:25 PM
All-bench unit to end the first: Hayes, CoJo, Livers, Bagley III and Duren – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
TNT reports (which has been reported locally) that Troy Weaver has said the Pistons and Kemba have agreed to find a way for the vet guard to play elsewhere – 7:24 PM
TNT reports (which has been reported locally) that Troy Weaver has said the Pistons and Kemba have agreed to find a way for the vet guard to play elsewhere – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and Jalen Duren in to close the 1st – 7:24 PM
Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and Jalen Duren in to close the 1st – 7:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren and Bagley are in together. Interested to see how this goes. – 7:23 PM
Duren and Bagley are in together. Interested to see how this goes. – 7:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We havin’ FUN tonight
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NiMi038SZd – 7:23 PM
We havin’ FUN tonight
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NiMi038SZd – 7:23 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jalen Brunson to RJ Barrett for 3. Get used to this. pic.twitter.com/PdrVEfd83N – 7:23 PM
Jalen Brunson to RJ Barrett for 3. Get used to this. pic.twitter.com/PdrVEfd83N – 7:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like former Piston Derrick Rose is about to check in. Today is the former MVP’s birthday, too. – 7:22 PM
Looks like former Piston Derrick Rose is about to check in. Today is the former MVP’s birthday, too. – 7:22 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Firing on all cylinders 🔥
@Jalen Brunson x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/4Dpmmm6Cdf – 7:21 PM
Firing on all cylinders 🔥
@Jalen Brunson x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/4Dpmmm6Cdf – 7:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The best thing about the Knicks (and I discussed this on @Nate Duncan‘s season preview) is their depth. They basically have 12 guys who can be in an NBA rotation. Pretty confident the all-bench unit is gonna be really, really good. – 7:21 PM
The best thing about the Knicks (and I discussed this on @Nate Duncan‘s season preview) is their depth. They basically have 12 guys who can be in an NBA rotation. Pretty confident the all-bench unit is gonna be really, really good. – 7:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A+ first quarter for Jalen Brunson.
Derrick Rose checking in for his first NBA action in over nine months. – 7:20 PM
A+ first quarter for Jalen Brunson.
Derrick Rose checking in for his first NBA action in over nine months. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 23, Pistons 19 with 2:58 on the clock. Isaiah Stewart knocked down a 3 during Detroit’s last possession. He has the green light – 7:20 PM
Knicks 23, Pistons 19 with 2:58 on the clock. Isaiah Stewart knocked down a 3 during Detroit’s last possession. He has the green light – 7:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Shot doesn’t drop but this was a very encouraging sequence.
RJ drives right – with his head up! doesn’t force up a shot – and finds Randle behind the arc. Randle unselfishnessly passes up a good shot for a great shot – wide open Fournier pic.twitter.com/TUBUbxKtey – 7:20 PM
Shot doesn’t drop but this was a very encouraging sequence.
RJ drives right – with his head up! doesn’t force up a shot – and finds Randle behind the arc. Randle unselfishnessly passes up a good shot for a great shot – wide open Fournier pic.twitter.com/TUBUbxKtey – 7:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson has had a fantastic start to his first (preseason) game as a Knick. Already has six points, three assists, and just made a perfect strip on Cade Cunningham in the post for a fastbreak layup. – 7:18 PM
Jalen Brunson has had a fantastic start to his first (preseason) game as a Knick. Already has six points, three assists, and just made a perfect strip on Cade Cunningham in the post for a fastbreak layup. – 7:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein are first reserves in for New York. – 7:17 PM
Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein are first reserves in for New York. – 7:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I know it’s the preseason but the Knicks only have 3 lefties on the floor right now. They’ll need to work on that before the season begins. – 7:16 PM
I know it’s the preseason but the Knicks only have 3 lefties on the floor right now. They’ll need to work on that before the season begins. – 7:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
POV: You’re watching JB swishing and dishing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kwc59fr7GE – 7:15 PM
POV: You’re watching JB swishing and dishing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kwc59fr7GE – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson takes a charge and you can actually see Thibodeau’s heart grow. – 7:13 PM
Jalen Brunson takes a charge and you can actually see Thibodeau’s heart grow. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 13, Pistons 8 with 7:11 to play in the 1st. Pistons have committed three turnovers, have been blocked at the rim twice and are 2-7 from the floor – 7:12 PM
Knicks 13, Pistons 8 with 7:11 to play in the 1st. Pistons have committed three turnovers, have been blocked at the rim twice and are 2-7 from the floor – 7:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Mitchell Robinson just erased Jaden Ivey’s shot, which led to a breakaway dunk by Julius Randle. – 7:11 PM
Mitchell Robinson just erased Jaden Ivey’s shot, which led to a breakaway dunk by Julius Randle. – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
ahhh … another year, more Randle 18-footers off the glass. – 7:10 PM
ahhh … another year, more Randle 18-footers off the glass. – 7:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade tried to use his strength to back Brunson down and had the edge, but couldn’t finish at the rim that time. – 7:10 PM
Cade tried to use his strength to back Brunson down and had the edge, but couldn’t finish at the rim that time. – 7:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Good-looking 3 by Ivey there. Pistons came out of the gate sloppy, but are only down 9-8 – 7:09 PM
Good-looking 3 by Ivey there. Pistons came out of the gate sloppy, but are only down 9-8 – 7:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
a Knicks point guard who can create his own offense. is this heaven? – 7:09 PM
a Knicks point guard who can create his own offense. is this heaven? – 7:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey looked comfortable stepping into that 3-pointer. An encouraging sign if you’re Detroit. – 7:08 PM
Ivey looked comfortable stepping into that 3-pointer. An encouraging sign if you’re Detroit. – 7:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First points as Knick in the Hall of Fame career of Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/wKM1zSMgeX – 7:06 PM
First points as Knick in the Hall of Fame career of Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/wKM1zSMgeX – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pistons beat writers are going through it right now with a bunch of confused fans that Detroit is starting the five guys who make the most sense to start. – 7:04 PM
Pistons beat writers are going through it right now with a bunch of confused fans that Detroit is starting the five guys who make the most sense to start. – 7:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Twenty seconds into the game, Jalen Brunson drives on Jaden Ivey and hits a floater for his first Knicks points. – 7:04 PM
Twenty seconds into the game, Jalen Brunson drives on Jaden Ivey and hits a floater for his first Knicks points. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s still long lines at concession stands but not much of a reaction to Jalen Brunson in lineup announcements — which was pretty much the same for all (although maybe a big French contingent for Fournier). – 7:01 PM
It’s still long lines at concession stands but not much of a reaction to Jalen Brunson in lineup announcements — which was pretty much the same for all (although maybe a big French contingent for Fournier). – 7:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Knicks are a good measuring stick for where the Pistons are, I think. They won 37 games and missed the play-in, should be slightly better this year. – 6:56 PM
The Knicks are a good measuring stick for where the Pistons are, I think. They won 37 games and missed the play-in, should be slightly better this year. – 6:56 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
I’ll never get tired of this iconic view. First steps in the building for the new season — my 16th covering the #Knicks, 25th covering sports here — and I always look up. Always look up. #WorldsMostFamousArena @TheGarden @KnicksMSGN @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/8CooxcwS4K – 6:50 PM
I’ll never get tired of this iconic view. First steps in the building for the new season — my 16th covering the #Knicks, 25th covering sports here — and I always look up. Always look up. #WorldsMostFamousArena @TheGarden @KnicksMSGN @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/8CooxcwS4K – 6:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:39 PM
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starters for tonight’s game:
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 6:29 PM
Starters for tonight’s game:
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 6:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters listed as Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.
Tonight’s the preseason opener at #Knicks. – 6:28 PM
#Pistons starters listed as Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.
Tonight’s the preseason opener at #Knicks. – 6:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and ‘more comfortable’: bit.ly/3SCYcfA – 6:11 PM
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and ‘more comfortable’: bit.ly/3SCYcfA – 6:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pistons coach said the goal for the season is to take “a step forward” both in terms of growth and play. When asked what that meant, in terms of specific goals, he smiled and said he wouldn’t be getting into that. – 5:43 PM
Pistons coach said the goal for the season is to take “a step forward” both in terms of growth and play. When asked what that meant, in terms of specific goals, he smiled and said he wouldn’t be getting into that. – 5:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says getting Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last month was “a godsend” for Detroit, and said he’s already making an impact lending his advice to the team’s young players. – 5:38 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says getting Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last month was “a godsend” for Detroit, and said he’s already making an impact lending his advice to the team’s young players. – 5:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey says he expects Bojan Bogdanovic to provide experience and shooting for the #Pistons. “He gives us spacing, which is going to help Cade, Ivey and Saddiq grow.” – 5:38 PM
Casey says he expects Bojan Bogdanovic to provide experience and shooting for the #Pistons. “He gives us spacing, which is going to help Cade, Ivey and Saddiq grow.” – 5:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau — in midseason form — would not reveal his starting lineup for today. Assuming it’s Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson, but asked about it and Thibodeau said, “It might be.” – 5:33 PM
Thibodeau — in midseason form — would not reveal his starting lineup for today. Assuming it’s Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson, but asked about it and Thibodeau said, “It might be.” – 5:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes remains day to day with a sore left foot and is doing more each day. His status for Friday’s game is TBD. – 5:23 PM
Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes remains day to day with a sore left foot and is doing more each day. His status for Friday’s game is TBD. – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Take it with a grain of salt, but #Pistons‘ LISTED probable starters are Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.
That could change ahead of tipoff, but that’s what’s in the game notes. – 5:21 PM
Take it with a grain of salt, but #Pistons‘ LISTED probable starters are Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.
That could change ahead of tipoff, but that’s what’s in the game notes. – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting vs DET tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Jericho Sims (groin), Quentin Grimes (foot) and DaQuan Jeffries (concussion protocol) are out. – 5:19 PM
Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting vs DET tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Jericho Sims (groin), Quentin Grimes (foot) and DaQuan Jeffries (concussion protocol) are out. – 5:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson tonight against the Pistons in their preseason opener here at Madison Square Garden. Quentin Grimes will not play, as he’s been dealing with an injury for the past week. – 5:19 PM
The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson tonight against the Pistons in their preseason opener here at Madison Square Garden. Quentin Grimes will not play, as he’s been dealing with an injury for the past week. – 5:19 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I pick our easiest + toughest NBA win total over/under calls — i.e. another way to preview the season. Bits on Raps, Nuggets, Magic, Pistons, Nets, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CxTSsu
Apple: apple.co/3M6Hvqh – 5:06 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I pick our easiest + toughest NBA win total over/under calls — i.e. another way to preview the season. Bits on Raps, Nuggets, Magic, Pistons, Nets, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CxTSsu
Apple: apple.co/3M6Hvqh – 5:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons Isaiah Livers and Rodney McGruder getting some early work in ahead of tonight’s preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/WGsUL243MB – 5:02 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Livers and Rodney McGruder getting some early work in ahead of tonight’s preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/WGsUL243MB – 5:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s Detroit vs. Preseason 😤
🆚 @New York Knicks
📍@TheGarden
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/C4RNMO6u5L – 3:50 PM
It’s Detroit vs. Preseason 😤
🆚 @New York Knicks
📍@TheGarden
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/C4RNMO6u5L – 3:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Basketball Standout, 16, Is Shot and Killed in New Jersey – The New York Times nytimes.com/2022/10/04/nyr… – 3:22 PM
Basketball Standout, 16, Is Shot and Killed in New Jersey – The New York Times nytimes.com/2022/10/04/nyr… – 3:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I’ve only visited New York City three times before this week, and they were all during the summer. Over the past two days, it’s been cold, rainy and gray, and people are still everywhere walking to their respective destinations. I guess this is the real NYC experience 😅 – 2:57 PM
I’ve only visited New York City three times before this week, and they were all during the summer. Over the past two days, it’s been cold, rainy and gray, and people are still everywhere walking to their respective destinations. I guess this is the real NYC experience 😅 – 2:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons’ probable starters for tonight, per the game notes: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart – 2:37 PM
The Pistons’ probable starters for tonight, per the game notes: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart – 2:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
McGruder on what Ivey brings to the #Pistons: “That speed. That’s something you can’t teach. You can teach somebody to shoot the ball, to finish and stuff like that but his speed and how unselfish he is, getting in the paint and making the right plays, you can’t teach that.” – 1:43 PM
McGruder on what Ivey brings to the #Pistons: “That speed. That’s something you can’t teach. You can teach somebody to shoot the ball, to finish and stuff like that but his speed and how unselfish he is, getting in the paint and making the right plays, you can’t teach that.” – 1:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett came strong before the preseason opener:
“. ….there’s a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads.”
More here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:42 PM
RJ Barrett came strong before the preseason opener:
“. ….there’s a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads.”
More here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Rodney McGruder’s message to DET’s rookies ahead of first preseason game:
“Just have fun with it, man. It’s the same game that we’ve been playing our whole lives since we were kids. Just have that same fun and that same joy that you always had playing the game.” – 1:39 PM
#Pistons guard Rodney McGruder’s message to DET’s rookies ahead of first preseason game:
“Just have fun with it, man. It’s the same game that we’ve been playing our whole lives since we were kids. Just have that same fun and that same joy that you always had playing the game.” – 1:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes ahead of Knicks’ preseason opener, including a Cam Reddish-RJ Barrett lineup that’s been on the floor during training camp and an Isaiah Hartenstein passing target. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:09 PM
A few notes ahead of Knicks’ preseason opener, including a Cam Reddish-RJ Barrett lineup that’s been on the floor during training camp and an Isaiah Hartenstein passing target. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: Spoke to Cade Cunningham today and the #Pistons guard is looking forward to this season, mainly because he’s healthy and more comfortable.
“Night and day…I don’t have those jitters or feeling like I’m going through everything for the first time.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 1:04 PM
New: Spoke to Cade Cunningham today and the #Pistons guard is looking forward to this season, mainly because he’s healthy and more comfortable.
“Night and day…I don’t have those jitters or feeling like I’m going through everything for the first time.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 1:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.