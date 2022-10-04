Pistons vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Detroit Pistons have not won any games while the New York Knickshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: BSDET Extra

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 950 AM

