Pistons vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Detroit Pistons have not won any games while the New York Knickshave not won any games
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: 950 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
