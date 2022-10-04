Royce O'Neale on Jazz team getting dismantled: I was definitely shocked

Michael Scotto: Coming from a playoff Utah team that was dismantled, were you shocked, and what did you think of Danny Ainge’s recent comments? Royce O’Neale: I was definitely shocked. I had been there for five years. The team we had for a couple of years fell short. I thought we were going to build on it. Things happened, so keep it moving.
Royce O’Neale checks in for Joe Harris as Steve Nash’s first off the bench. Ben Simmons immediately rifles a pass out the post to the opposite corner to find O’Neale for a three. – 7:47 PM
Michael Scotto: When you were traded to the Nets and the Kevin Durant stuff was going on, what was your view of the Nets from the outside, and how is it now being here? Royce O’Neale: That was the summer. Nobody cares about it now. We’re all here, and we’re going to make it work. We have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to go. That’s what we’re focusing on. -via HoopsHype / October 4, 2022
Kyrie Irving on Royce O’Neale: Royce is one of those players that you want on your team because he’s had a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of battles. He understands the nuances of the game and what it takes to win. He didn’t necessarily get over the hump in Utah, but he was a part of a lot of those teams that led the league in offensive efficiency. I think he brings intangibles to our team really well, and we can utilize him on that wing to be the defensive stopper we know that he naturally is and also add some dimensions on offense for us by being a space out shooter. He moves and plays the game well. -via HoopsHype / October 4, 2022
Clutch Points: “I watched it a lot, and then I was getting tagged in it everyday. I actually did like the pose for it.” @Royce O’Neale on the Brian Windhorst meme that took the internet by storm 😂 pic.twitter.com/ggYvAYPEwV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 26, 2022
