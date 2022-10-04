Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's load management: 'We have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season'

Steve Kerr: Well, I think a player extends his his own prime by keeping himself in amazing shape, like Steph does. And then we try to provide the resources that he needs in order to do so we have an incredible performance team with Rick Celebrini and his group and Steph works closely with them to build his routine all year long. And in the summer, I think as a staff, the more we can do to limit Steph’s minutes at key times… You know, he should not be playing 38 minutes every night. But in the playoffs, you got to do what you got to do. So we have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season with the staff and help him lengthen that time of his of his prime.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Looks like winning a 4th NBA title finally got Steve Kerr some recognition from NBA GMs
(2021 voting on left; this year’s voting on right) pic.twitter.com/lMPaoJpquB – 10:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
In the NBA’s annual GM survey, the #Nuggets were predicted to finish 4th overall. Re. MVP likelihood, Nikola Jokic didn’t even crack the top four this season. That went to Luka, Giannis, Embiid and Curry. – 10:22 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
NBA just released annual GM survey.
Who is the best point guard in the NBA?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 72%
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 14%
3. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 10%
4. Trae Young, Atlanta – 3% – 10:09 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will be featured as a playable character in the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/03/ste… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will join Peyton and Eli Manning for ManningCast during Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/03/ste… – 7:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry helped lead the Warriors to their second preseason win with 17 first half points against the Wizards in Japan. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/02/war… – 10:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk the Warriors’ games in Japan, highlighting James Wiseman and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Plus, @Kerith Burke has an exclusive interview with Steve Kerr https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/RzmRYaC7m0 – 7:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will join Peyton and Eli Manning for ManningCast during Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/03/ste… – 7:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Absolutely massive talent on the #ManningCast tonight: Jalen Hurts, Stephen Curry and Jon Hamm pic.twitter.com/H69Kumc28e – 2:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will be featured as a playable character in the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/03/ste… – 12:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry isn’t playing tonight because he’s still getting his left ankle right after off-season surgery. But here’s a look at how well he’s moving to give a rough sense of how far out he is from making a return pic.twitter.com/jyazTOSDyR – 11:08 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sunday morning Kings thoughts:
Mike Brown has mentioned twice wanting to get the team to a point where they can coach themselves or correct their own mistakes. Mentioned that’s what Steve Kerr has been able to do in Golden State.
Going to be fun to follow that this season. – 12:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Who’s shot is Scottie trying to emulate? Barnes: “Of course we all want to shoot like Steph Curry. He makes a lot of shots, you know? But everybody can’t be Steph. I’m just trying to get my catch and shoots down, a couple off the dribbles. Just sticking to the basics” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / September 30, 2022
Basketball player. Sumo wrestler. Stephen Curry can do it all. -via Twitter @warriors / September 29, 2022
