Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's load management: 'We have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season'

Steve Kerr: Well, I think a player extends his his own prime by keeping himself in amazing shape, like Steph does. And then we try to provide the resources that he needs in order to do so we have an incredible performance team with Rick Celebrini and his group and Steph works closely with them to build his routine all year long. And in the summer, I think as a staff, the more we can do to limit Steph’s minutes at key times… You know, he should not be playing 38 minutes every night. But in the playoffs, you got to do what you got to do. So we have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season with the staff and help him lengthen that time of his of his prime Source: Apple Podcasts