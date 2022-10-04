Timberwolves vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 102, Miami Heat 89 (Q4 08:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro in a starting role tonight:
22 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
In 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1zCrecWJTn – 9:32 PM
Tyler Herro in a starting role tonight:
22 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
In 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1zCrecWJTn – 9:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
24 PTS
9-15 FG
In less than 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/qIrMEqpoo1 – 9:30 PM
Anthony Edwards tonight:
24 PTS
9-15 FG
In less than 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/qIrMEqpoo1 – 9:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
If Bam Adebayo can consistently shoot from deep, then it will make the Heat’s entire season better #HEATCulture – 9:29 PM
If Bam Adebayo can consistently shoot from deep, then it will make the Heat’s entire season better #HEATCulture – 9:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All starters except for Yurtseven now out. Dru Smith enters for Heat. Still no Jovic. – 9:26 PM
All starters except for Yurtseven now out. Dru Smith enters for Heat. Still no Jovic. – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo 3-pointers:
0 — Last season
1 — Tonight
Stretch Bam? pic.twitter.com/LAa4c7MrdA – 9:25 PM
Bam Adebayo 3-pointers:
0 — Last season
1 — Tonight
Stretch Bam? pic.twitter.com/LAa4c7MrdA – 9:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 93-83.
Edwards leads all with 24 points on 9-15 shooting. Prince has 15 points in 17:40 off the bench, including 8 points in the third quarter.
Minnesota is shooting 51.6% (33-64) from the field. – 9:25 PM
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 93-83.
Edwards leads all with 24 points on 9-15 shooting. Prince has 15 points in 17:40 off the bench, including 8 points in the third quarter.
Minnesota is shooting 51.6% (33-64) from the field. – 9:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bam Adebayo is the first Heat’s preseason game
22 points / 9-17 FG / 1-1 3P / 6 rebounds / 2 assists / 2 steals
Great effort. Really good sign he took the shot from deep (and made it). He can play his best basketball this season. #HeatCulture – 9:25 PM
Bam Adebayo is the first Heat’s preseason game
22 points / 9-17 FG / 1-1 3P / 6 rebounds / 2 assists / 2 steals
Great effort. Really good sign he took the shot from deep (and made it). He can play his best basketball this season. #HeatCulture – 9:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Timberwolves 93, Heat 83. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 22 points. – 9:23 PM
End of third quarter: Timberwolves 93, Heat 83. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 22 points. – 9:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves 93, Heat 83 heading into fourth. Herro and Adebayo each with 22. – 9:23 PM
Timberwolves 93, Heat 83 heading into fourth. Herro and Adebayo each with 22. – 9:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sinking some tough ones tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2qj7XEBw5 – 9:22 PM
sinking some tough ones tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2qj7XEBw5 – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo has more threes than Max Strus and Duncan Robinson combined – 9:22 PM
Bam Adebayo has more threes than Max Strus and Duncan Robinson combined – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That was a good sequence by Bam Adebayo. In 35 seconds he…
-stole a ball
-scored a 3-point shot
-secured a rebound
-dunk over the Timberwolves defense
He’s versatility on both ends is ridiculous. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM
That was a good sequence by Bam Adebayo. In 35 seconds he…
-stole a ball
-scored a 3-point shot
-secured a rebound
-dunk over the Timberwolves defense
He’s versatility on both ends is ridiculous. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo heads to the bench with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. – 9:20 PM
Bam Adebayo heads to the bench with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. – 9:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo from 3
Herro and Bam out there hands up
Place goes crazy – 9:19 PM
Bam Adebayo from 3
Herro and Bam out there hands up
Place goes crazy – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro up to 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Bam Adebayo with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Caleb Martin with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. – 9:18 PM
Tyler Herro up to 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Bam Adebayo with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Caleb Martin with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. – 9:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards vs Miami Heat
24 points / 9-15 FG / 3 rebounds / 3 assists
He’s HIM! Year 3 will be special. #RaisedByWolves
pic.twitter.com/4GZOcXLyyv – 9:17 PM
Anthony Edwards vs Miami Heat
24 points / 9-15 FG / 3 rebounds / 3 assists
He’s HIM! Year 3 will be special. #RaisedByWolves
pic.twitter.com/4GZOcXLyyv – 9:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro really doing a good job defensively tonight
Yes I know it’s preseason
Yes I know the starters are out for Minnesota
Did I cover it all? lol – 9:14 PM
Tyler Herro really doing a good job defensively tonight
Yes I know it’s preseason
Yes I know the starters are out for Minnesota
Did I cover it all? lol – 9:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels shaken up after that last sequence guarding Tyler Herro. Herro was also shaken up and was on the floor afterward. McDaniels was a little gimpy as he went back to the bench. – 9:05 PM
Jaden McDaniels shaken up after that last sequence guarding Tyler Herro. Herro was also shaken up and was on the floor afterward. McDaniels was a little gimpy as he went back to the bench. – 9:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK. pic.twitter.com/4tELTLBxKf – 9:05 PM
Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK. pic.twitter.com/4tELTLBxKf – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro down holding his right knee, but limps off without needing much help. He looks to be shaking it off after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Jaden McDaniels. – 9:04 PM
Tyler Herro down holding his right knee, but limps off without needing much help. He looks to be shaking it off after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Jaden McDaniels. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro with knee to knee contact and is helped off court, but appears to be moving well. – 9:04 PM
Herro with knee to knee contact and is helped off court, but appears to be moving well. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro opens second half for Heat at point guard, and looks quite comfortable in the role. Lowry’s night seeming over after 16:18 of action. – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro opens second half for Heat at point guard, and looks quite comfortable in the role. Lowry’s night seeming over after 16:18 of action. – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Kyle Lowry to start second half
Tyler Herro pull-up three to kick things off – 8:59 PM
No Kyle Lowry to start second half
Tyler Herro pull-up three to kick things off – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters to open the second half: Strus, Martin, Herro, Yurtseven, Adebayo.
Looks like Lowry is done for the night. – 8:59 PM
Heat starters to open the second half: Strus, Martin, Herro, Yurtseven, Adebayo.
Looks like Lowry is done for the night. – 8:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
takeaway from the 20 min they played together is Jalen’s mere presence makes RJ’s life so much easier. doesnt have to take on the most difficult defensive assignment AND run the offense AND get his own shot every time anymore. only one of those. addition by subtraction. progress? – 8:55 PM
takeaway from the 20 min they played together is Jalen’s mere presence makes RJ’s life so much easier. doesnt have to take on the most difficult defensive assignment AND run the offense AND get his own shot every time anymore. only one of those. addition by subtraction. progress? – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first half of the preseason ✅ pic.twitter.com/BIs2n2bz4p – 8:52 PM
first half of the preseason ✅ pic.twitter.com/BIs2n2bz4p – 8:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime in Miami, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Heat 64-52 after outscoring Miami in the second quarter 38-28.
Edwards and Nowell pace the Wolves with 14 points apiece. – 8:47 PM
Halftime in Miami, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Heat 64-52 after outscoring Miami in the second quarter 38-28.
Edwards and Nowell pace the Wolves with 14 points apiece. – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Timberwolves 64, Heat 52. Bam Adebayo with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds. Tyler Herro with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:44 PM
Halftime: Timberwolves 64, Heat 52. Bam Adebayo with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds. Tyler Herro with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam to Yurtseven in the corner for a 3 right before the half. Probably the most promising part of the first half for the Heat. That and Herro getting to the rim and Bam making 5 of 11 shots. – 8:44 PM
Bam to Yurtseven in the corner for a 3 right before the half. Probably the most promising part of the first half for the Heat. That and Herro getting to the rim and Bam making 5 of 11 shots. – 8:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What NBA general managers said about the Heat, who trail Wolves by 12 at half of preseason opener: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:44 PM
What NBA general managers said about the Heat, who trail Wolves by 12 at half of preseason opener: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yurtseven with the corner 3
Like I said, quick trigger
Caleb Martin definitely shaken up in obvious discomfort going into the half
Now that’s something that’ll be tough to look past – 8:44 PM
Yurtseven with the corner 3
Like I said, quick trigger
Caleb Martin definitely shaken up in obvious discomfort going into the half
Now that’s something that’ll be tough to look past – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo 11 attempts, none of them threes. Only starter without an attempt. Heat down 64-52 to Wolves at half. – 8:43 PM
Bam Adebayo 11 attempts, none of them threes. Only starter without an attempt. Heat down 64-52 to Wolves at half. – 8:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro has had three nice takes to the basket, including that one where he stayed on his line and finished through contact. – 8:35 PM
Tyler Herro has had three nice takes to the basket, including that one where he stayed on his line and finished through contact. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already up to nine shot attempts in 11 minutes. – 8:34 PM
Bam Adebayo already up to nine shot attempts in 11 minutes. – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this man is a certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/4YNu05AMb2 – 8:30 PM
this man is a certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/4YNu05AMb2 – 8:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Forbes seems like, should he play, he might make sense to play rotation minutes when Gobert is on the floor. (Defense not great, Gobert can help clean up but can shoot, space the floor).
Thoughts? – 8:26 PM
Forbes seems like, should he play, he might make sense to play rotation minutes when Gobert is on the floor. (Defense not great, Gobert can help clean up but can shoot, space the floor).
Thoughts? – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s offense doesn’t look especially sharp tonight: 1 of 9 from three-point range and nine turnovers with 7:16 to play in the first half. – 8:26 PM
Heat’s offense doesn’t look especially sharp tonight: 1 of 9 from three-point range and nine turnovers with 7:16 to play in the first half. – 8:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones discusses play of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and team offense (5 min 📺) youtu.be/PmHVF6LSZM0 – 8:21 PM
Tre Jones discusses play of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and team offense (5 min 📺) youtu.be/PmHVF6LSZM0 – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tough shot to beat the clock ⏰ pic.twitter.com/4cdTLmb4H6 – 8:17 PM
tough shot to beat the clock ⏰ pic.twitter.com/4cdTLmb4H6 – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
McLaughlin at the buzzer!
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 26-24.
McDaniels leads the way with 7 points to go along with his 3 rebounds.
Knight grabbed 4 rebounds in 4:22 of action in the first. – 8:14 PM
McLaughlin at the buzzer!
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 26-24.
McDaniels leads the way with 7 points to go along with his 3 rebounds.
Knight grabbed 4 rebounds in 4:22 of action in the first. – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves 26, Heat 24 at end of one. Adebayo seven points, Herro 6. – 8:12 PM
Timberwolves 26, Heat 24 at end of one. Adebayo seven points, Herro 6. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Marcus Garrett showcasing what we saw in Summer League
High level on-ball/perimeter defense
Really good stuff – 8:12 PM
Marcus Garrett showcasing what we saw in Summer League
High level on-ball/perimeter defense
Really good stuff – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 26, Heat 24. Bam Adebayo with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line. – 8:12 PM
End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 26, Heat 24. Bam Adebayo with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line. – 8:12 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Imagine watching Aaron Judge over hyped-up Jaden McDaniels in the preseason. – 8:12 PM
Imagine watching Aaron Judge over hyped-up Jaden McDaniels in the preseason. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now with a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett. That comes with Butler, Vincent and Oladipo not available. – 8:08 PM
Heat now with a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett. That comes with Butler, Vincent and Oladipo not available. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Strus, Dedmon, Highsmith and Robinson the first four off the bench tonight. – 8:07 PM
Strus, Dedmon, Highsmith and Robinson the first four off the bench tonight. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro and Bam trying to force stuff early, which makes sense in opening preseason game
They will settle down
Tyler showing off the finishing, and some good defensive possessions – 8:04 PM
Herro and Bam trying to force stuff early, which makes sense in opening preseason game
They will settle down
Tyler showing off the finishing, and some good defensive possessions – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some rust being shown by the Heat. Already five turnovers in the first nine minutes. – 8:03 PM
Some rust being shown by the Heat. Already five turnovers in the first nine minutes. – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
First 6:36 of the Bam-Yurt frontcourt: Miami trails 17-13, tied MIN with 7 rebounds, Bam and Yurt combine for 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting.
Sooooo not great. But it’s also preseason and now is the time to work through things. – 7:59 PM
First 6:36 of the Bam-Yurt frontcourt: Miami trails 17-13, tied MIN with 7 rebounds, Bam and Yurt combine for 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting.
Sooooo not great. But it’s also preseason and now is the time to work through things. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s big lineup outscored 16-13 in first 6:36. Strus now enters the game for Yurtseven. – 7:58 PM
Heat’s big lineup outscored 16-13 in first 6:36. Strus now enters the game for Yurtseven. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo has attempted four shots in the first six minutes. No 3s, but several long 2s. Not popping out to 3-point range as willingly as he did in last night’s informal scrimmage. – 7:55 PM
Bam Adebayo has attempted four shots in the first six minutes. No 3s, but several long 2s. Not popping out to 3-point range as willingly as he did in last night’s informal scrimmage. – 7:55 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Miami Heat Lookahead w/ @AllanaTachauer
—Tyler Herro (4:55)
—The 4 (14:09)
—Bam (31:32)
—Concerns, rotation, W-L, more (39:07)
🎧 https://t.co/1dQf41nl2z
🍎 https://t.co/t1xoGlpihP
✳️ https://t.co/ZnowdxCTvd
📺 https://t.co/WK6CzLXSbm
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Y4FUVkUcF – 7:51 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Miami Heat Lookahead w/ @AllanaTachauer
—Tyler Herro (4:55)
—The 4 (14:09)
—Bam (31:32)
—Concerns, rotation, W-L, more (39:07)
🎧 https://t.co/1dQf41nl2z
🍎 https://t.co/t1xoGlpihP
✳️ https://t.co/ZnowdxCTvd
📺 https://t.co/WK6CzLXSbm
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Y4FUVkUcF – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat was just issued a sideline warning. New rule the NBA is looking to enforce this season.
Second warning will result in a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Heat was just issued a sideline warning. New rule the NBA is looking to enforce this season.
Second warning will result in a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bench given a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Heat bench given a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro saw the DPOY incentive
Charge on first defensive possession – 7:44 PM
Herro saw the DPOY incentive
Charge on first defensive possession – 7:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Without Gobert, Towns and Russell, there is still a lot worth watching tonight for the Wolves.
-Edwards in more of a playmaking role.
-McDaniels’ improvement in transition.
-Nowell getting the start – 7:41 PM
Without Gobert, Towns and Russell, there is still a lot worth watching tonight for the Wolves.
-Edwards in more of a playmaking role.
-McDaniels’ improvement in transition.
-Nowell getting the start – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Adebayo, Yurtseven, Martin, Herro and Lowry, with Butler being given the night off. – 7:23 PM
Heat opening with Adebayo, Yurtseven, Martin, Herro and Lowry, with Butler being given the night off. – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Heat’s starting lineup for the preseason opener will be Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo.
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for rest. – 7:23 PM
Looks like the Heat’s starting lineup for the preseason opener will be Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo.
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for rest. – 7:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So what might the starting lineup look like tonight?
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
That’s my guess – 7:17 PM
So what might the starting lineup look like tonight?
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
That’s my guess – 7:17 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @Miami Heat (pregame show) is on the radio. Live on our new (old) home @560WQAM! Find us on the @Audacy app, HEAT app or ch 895 on @SIRIUSXM! – 7:10 PM
The @Miami Heat (pregame show) is on the radio. Live on our new (old) home @560WQAM! Find us on the @Audacy app, HEAT app or ch 895 on @SIRIUSXM! – 7:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves’ starters tonight at Heat (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun):
Jaylen Nowell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Naz Reid – 7:06 PM
Timberwolves’ starters tonight at Heat (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun):
Jaylen Nowell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Naz Reid – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo not playing tonight, but getting some shots up in warmups pic.twitter.com/6JzOzrezNx – 6:35 PM
Victor Oladipo not playing tonight, but getting some shots up in warmups pic.twitter.com/6JzOzrezNx – 6:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves announce D’Angelo Russell won’t play tonight, in addition to the previously announced Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 6:11 PM
Timberwolves announce D’Angelo Russell won’t play tonight, in addition to the previously announced Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 6:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves say D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Miami – 6:08 PM
Wolves say D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Miami – 6:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro warming up for Miami’s first preseason game of the year pic.twitter.com/Sjau3IkP24 – 6:05 PM
Tyler Herro warming up for Miami’s first preseason game of the year pic.twitter.com/Sjau3IkP24 – 6:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MINvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will all miss tonight’s game vs the Wolves (rest). – 5:50 PM
#MINvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will all miss tonight’s game vs the Wolves (rest). – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says the goal is a bit more rest for Oladipo before his preseason debut, but also said no setbacks. – 5:49 PM
Spoelstra says the goal is a bit more rest for Oladipo before his preseason debut, but also said no setbacks. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is out tonight. Also no Oladipo or Vincent. – 5:48 PM
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is out tonight. Also no Oladipo or Vincent. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are not going to play in tonight’s preseason opener for rest purposes. – 5:48 PM
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are not going to play in tonight’s preseason opener for rest purposes. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo are not playing tonight for rest – 5:48 PM
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo are not playing tonight for rest – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin, Max Strus discuss Heat goals during preseason. – 5:28 PM
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin, Max Strus discuss Heat goals during preseason. – 5:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Tyler Herro’s extension impact future Heat spending? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Tyler Herro’s extension impact future Heat spending? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: NBA GMs think a lot more highly of Spo than they do of Heat’s chances of top four seed: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:10 PM
From AM: NBA GMs think a lot more highly of Spo than they do of Heat’s chances of top four seed: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat players largely overlooked in annual survey. – 1:46 PM
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat players largely overlooked in annual survey. – 1:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Dunks, dancing and everything in between. Thanks to everyone who came out to last night’s Red, White & Pink 💓 game benefiting the @BaptistHealthSF Miami Cancer Institute pic.twitter.com/sOx3uxxygz – 1:39 PM
Dunks, dancing and everything in between. Thanks to everyone who came out to last night’s Red, White & Pink 💓 game benefiting the @BaptistHealthSF Miami Cancer Institute pic.twitter.com/sOx3uxxygz – 1:39 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.