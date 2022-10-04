Timberwolves vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 4, 2022- by

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not won any games while the Miami Heathave not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM
Away Radio: N/A

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized with throat infection, lost around 7kg sportando.basketball/en/karl-anthon…4:06 AM
Chuck Cooperstein
@coopmavs
So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM

