Victor Wembanyama: 'My goal is to be like something you've never seen'

The path he wants to take, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, will be all his own. “I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve always tried to do [something] different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word.” “My goal,” he said, “is to be like something you’ve never seen.” Source: Associated Press @ ESPN