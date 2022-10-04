The path he wants to take, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, will be all his own. “I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve always tried to do [something] different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word.” “My goal,” he said, “is to be like something you’ve never seen.”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama compared to normal human beings 👀
🎥@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/ewduORCJlX – 5:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama compared to normal human beings 👀
🎥@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/ewduORCJlX – 5:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama: My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen, unique sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
Victor Wembanyama: My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen, unique sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder without SGA, Lu Dort, Moose or Chet Holmgren beat the full strength Nuggets 112-101.
Pouring one out for Victor Wembanyama to OKC. pic.twitter.com/BwtErutx8L – 11:26 PM
Thunder without SGA, Lu Dort, Moose or Chet Holmgren beat the full strength Nuggets 112-101.
Pouring one out for Victor Wembanyama to OKC. pic.twitter.com/BwtErutx8L – 11:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hoop sensation Victor Wembanyama said if he wasn’t born Scoot Henderson would be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and he is his favorite prospect of this class. Scoot’s G League Ignite host Victor’s France Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nev. with at least 120 NBA folks expected – 7:16 PM
Hoop sensation Victor Wembanyama said if he wasn’t born Scoot Henderson would be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and he is his favorite prospect of this class. Scoot’s G League Ignite host Victor’s France Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nev. with at least 120 NBA folks expected – 7:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP story — French star Victor Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life with games against G League Ignite. apnews.com/article/7cd6f8… – 6:56 PM
AP story — French star Victor Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life with games against G League Ignite. apnews.com/article/7cd6f8… – 6:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
America, say hello to Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ENHQXxwyoo – 6:06 PM
America, say hello to Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ENHQXxwyoo – 6:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Victor Wembanyama, the likely No. 1 pick in 2023, is about to become a lot more widely known this week when he plays two games on national TV.
He plays like Kristaps Porzingis, so what does the Unicorn think of the next unicorn? I asked him.🦄 nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:46 PM
Victor Wembanyama, the likely No. 1 pick in 2023, is about to become a lot more widely known this week when he plays two games on national TV.
He plays like Kristaps Porzingis, so what does the Unicorn think of the next unicorn? I asked him.🦄 nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Everything you need to know for the Metropolitans 92-G League Ignite matchup between the projected top two 2023 NBA draft picks.
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/uRJVag8iNk pic.twitter.com/00gtLv5VOR – 1:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Everything you need to know for the Metropolitans 92-G League Ignite matchup between the projected top two 2023 NBA draft picks.
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/uRJVag8iNk pic.twitter.com/00gtLv5VOR – 1:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
London Johnson has joined the G League Ignite and is expected to play in the two preseason games this week against Victor Wembanyama and France Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nevada. Johnson is ranked by ESPN as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2023. – 12:18 PM
London Johnson has joined the G League Ignite and is expected to play in the two preseason games this week against Victor Wembanyama and France Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nevada. Johnson is ranked by ESPN as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2023. – 12:18 PM
More on this storyline
“I think I’m really a complex person, but people are gonna discover more and more about me through the years. But I like to keep the mystery alive. I don’t want to give too much of myself, that’s what makes things rare, you know? Exclusive.” -via SLAM / October 4, 2022
“The whole NBA will be in the arena,’’ says one NBA executive. “They want to see the unicorn.” Another executive jokes, “Everybody is so ready to tank.” But there’s a grain of truth in this joke. Victor arrives in the US after already posting huge numbers with his new team. In his first friendly games with The Mets in September, Wembanyama went into Super Saiyan mode, scoring 34 points against the Turkish team Darussafaka and another 34 points just 48 hours later against the Israeli champ Hapoel Holon. He then went on to post 23 points, 10 boards and 3 blocks in his first Betclic Elite Game of the 2022-23 season. -via SLAM / October 4, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: “He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / October 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.