Bulls exercise fourth-year option for Patrick Williams

Keith Smith: The Chicago Bulls have picked up Patrick Williams’ fourth-year rookie scale team option, a league source tells @spotrac.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Chicago Bulls have picked up Patrick Williams’ fourth-year rookie scale team option, a league source tells @spotrac. – 8:24 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill just hit a three … stop the game and give him the damn ball!!! – 11:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On the @NBCSChicago broadcast with @adamamin and @Stacey21King, Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said Patrick Williams strong offseason workout regimen is getting good test in matchup with Zion Williamson. – 11:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The “new and improved” Patrick Williams has 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting. – 11:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill having Zion nightmares tonight. pic.twitter.com/GI3mmhY4Gw – 10:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams has taken some improved moves to the rim tonight but he’s just getting outmuscled by the Pelicans trying to finish down low. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is Bulls’ first sub, spelling Patrick Williams at 6:41 – 9:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
By the time Patrick Williams took two steps to get back into defending position, Zion Williamson was already flushing the ball through the rim for an easy dunk.
Mr. Impressive is definitely back. – 9:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls with a decent reaction from their young guys. Patrick Williams takes the ball full court and gets two points off a goal tend by Zion. Ayo Dosunmu drains a catch-and-shoot three on the following play. – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams will start tonight’s preseason game for the Bulls.
Billy Donovan said to expect a variety of rotations with shorter stints as players build into regular season shape. – 7:59 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls starters tonight vs Pelicans:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic – 7:59 PM
