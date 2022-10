Bulls exercise fourth-year option for Patrick Williams

Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams will start tonight’s preseason game for the Bulls.Billy Donovan said to expect a variety of rotations with shorter stints as players build into regular season shape. – 7:59 PM

Bulls with a decent reaction from their young guys. Patrick Williams takes the ball full court and gets two points off a goal tend by Zion. Ayo Dosunmu drains a catch-and-shoot three on the following play. – 9:48 PM

By the time Patrick Williams took two steps to get back into defending position, Zion Williamson was already flushing the ball through the rim for an easy dunk.Mr. Impressive is definitely back. – 9:50 PM

Patrick Williams has taken some improved moves to the rim tonight but he’s just getting outmuscled by the Pelicans trying to finish down low. – 10:24 PM

On the @NBCSChicago broadcast with @adamamin and @Stacey21King , Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said Patrick Williams strong offseason workout regimen is getting good test in matchup with Zion Williamson. – 11:04 PM

