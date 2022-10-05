Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 77, Philadelphia 76ers 73 (Q3 07:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Feelin’ it beyond the arc 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Z2XNTlCuiI – 8:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Cavs backcourt preseason debut:
Spida —
16 PTS
5 AST
6-9 FG
19 MIN
Garland —
12 PTS
4 AST
4-7 FG
15 MIN pic.twitter.com/PBN2LlnL8f – 8:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey is showing out in preseason:
20 PTS | 6-8 FG | 14 MIN
21 PTS | 9-11 FG | 15 MIN
Picking up right where he left off. pic.twitter.com/0jNohPQ1v3 – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey is averaging 20.5 points on 15-for-19 shooting while only playing in the first halves on the Sixers’ two preseason games. Tonight he had 21 points, on 9-for-11 shooting (3-3 on 3s) to go with 2 assists in 15 minutes. – 8:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs start Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez to start the second half. – 8:20 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The Cavaliers starters will sit for the rest of the second half.
Donovan Mitchell finishes with 16 points (6-9) with 5 assists in 19 minutes. – 8:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs starters are done for the night. Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez to start the second half. – 8:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Through two preseason first halves, @Philadelphia 76ers @Tyrese Maxey has totaled 41 points on 15-19 shooting (.789) across 29 minutes of action. – 8:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey through 2 halves of preseason basketball:
41 points
92.84% TS
92.11% eFG – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead 64-60 at the half. Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 16 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds. He’s shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3.
Darius Garland also has 12 points and 4 assists. – 8:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Cleveland 64-60 at half. Would imagine that’s it for the starters.
Kind of a blah effort as Cleveland’s offense had a ton of success, but it’s preseason. Tyrese Maxey had 21 points on 9-11 FG, that was pretty good though. – 8:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Through one half of preseason hoops, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have combined for 28 points and 9 assists on 10-16 shooting and 4-5 from 3-point range. – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey has 21 points on 9-11 shooting, including making all three of his threes. – 8:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey in the first half tonight:
21 PTS
9-11 fg
3-3 3fg
2 AST
1 STL
15 mins
…read that again – 8:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Cavs up 64-60 at the half. We’ll see how much the starters play after the break.
Tyrese Maxey has 21 on 9-11 shooting. I, too, am surprised he missed those 2 shots.
Embiid has 12, 6 rebounds and 13 falls. Harden and Harris with 9 each. Cavs are shooting 50% (10-20) from deep. – 8:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dude dang near falls on Harden, but no foul. The Sixers fans chant “Ref you suck!” pic.twitter.com/JjtPevODBG – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Cavs 64, Sixers 60. Maxey is on one again tonight, scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Embiid with 12-6-3 in preseason debut. Harden is 3-of-9 for 9 points (and 5 assists) but just sent Wade to the floor in the final seconds. – 8:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Donovan Mitchell debuts with the Cavs in the DON 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/j21b7hOC3E – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell ends his first half as a Cav with 16 points and five assists on 6-9 shooting, including 3-4 from 3, in 19 minutes. Assuming his night is over, a very solid performance to kick off his Cleveland career. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If Maxey can keep this up in the regular season, it’s going to be hard to not have a democracy. #Sixers – 8:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey has been on first through the first two preseason games, and is now up to 21 points on 9-11 shooting tonight. He’s got a chance to have an absolutely monster season for Philly this year, and the continued development of his jumper is a massive reason why. – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
It’s honestly hard to believe how good of a shooter Maxey is compared to like…the beginning of last season – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
We don’t talk enough about the way Tyrese Maxey just keeps getting better and better at basketball – 7:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruh. We might all end up owing @JoshEberley an apology about Tyrese Maxey 😂 – 7:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey is 13-17 from the field in the preseason. Continuing his post-ASB form from last year, when it was legitimately shocking when he missed from the corner. – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey learning how to shoot after coming to Philadelphia is a plot twist even M. Night Shyamalan couldn’t have come up with. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid (10 points, 5 rebounds) has found a bit of offensive rhythm by knocking down a couple jumpers, but Maxey has a team-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Yeah I am realllly liking #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt together. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
So far this preseason, Maxey is shooting 12-for-16, including going 3-for-5 on threes. #Sixers – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Missed this duo.
@Darius Garland ➡️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/pS1ULt1TrN – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Garland and Mitchell are a combined 7-for-11 from the floor for 20 points and 7 assists. Nice start for the new starting backcourt pairing. – 7:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Yeah, I think the Garland-Mitchell pairing will work out just fine. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think one of the things that has been sort of overlooked with Donovan Mitchell is just how good he is from beyond the arc. Finished tied for seventh with 232 makes from deep last season, already has a pair in his first preseason run with the #Cavs. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade’s turn at small forward alongside the other four starters (from tonight) – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs 33, Sixers 28 at the end of the first quarter. Harris was terrific in his first seven minutes, with 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 3 rebounds. Maxey also had 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid, Harden and Tucker were a combined 3-of-11 from the floor. – 7:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead 33-28 at the end of the first quarter, scoring seven 3s in the opening 12 minutes. Darius Garland and Kevin Love each have 9 points. – 7:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caught ‘em flyin’ by.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/T5BYWIqxdf – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed gets first crack at backup center minutes here tonight #👀 – 7:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang are the first subs tonight, for James Harden and Tobias Harris. Read into that as much as you would like.
I think the starter stagger is what it will be, fwiw. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With a full roster available, we’re getting an initial glimpse at the Sixers’ rotation. Melton and Niang were the first players off the bench, replacing Harden and Harris (who started 4-for-4 from the floor). – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade, one of six players competing to be the starting small forward, is the first sub. He replaces tonight’s starting power forward Kevin Love. – 7:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ (@Tobias Harris) first 6 mins (!) tonight:
9 PTS / 4 REB / 4-4 fg / 1-1 3fg – 7:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
things we missed this offseason:
@James Harden ➡️ @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/CI9UxYbsQp – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First bucket in the Wine & Gold 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WdGPXJXY89 – 7:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Cleveland Cavaliers made 5 threes and had 5 assists in the first 5 minutes. #Cavs – 7:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Ladies and gentlemen –
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt.
👀 pic.twitter.com/vA1SZsLcP9 – 7:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Three early threes 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/duSNPurfpt – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The way Maxey was balling Monday & so far tonight, one would think he was the headliner of the #Sixers. He has 7 points on 3-5 shooting. Harris with 4 of 2-2. Joel Embiid, James Harden and PJ Tucker have zero on a combine 0-4. #Cavs lead 15-11 w/ 7:09 left in 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are 5-of-6 from the 3 here in the first quarter -Kevin Love with 3 and Donovan Mitchell with 2. – 7:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his first 5 minutes as a Cavalier, Donovan Mitchell counted 6 points, 2-2 3P and 2 assists. Good start #LetemKnow #Cavs – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid, Harden and Tucker are a combined 0-for-4 from the floor, while Harris and Maxey are a combined 5-for-7 and have all 11 of the Sixers’ points. – 7:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell makes his first shot as a Cav – a 3 from the right wing. Up and down start here in Philly so far for both teams, who look like guys mostly playing in their first preseason game. – 7:14 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching live tonight on @RocketsWatch:
– James Harden and the Sixers
– Donovan Mitchell’s Cleveland debut
– Christian Wood’s first game in Dallas
Come on in…
getplayback.com/room/rocketswa… – 7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
📍 @PennMedicine Court at The Center. pic.twitter.com/5BMd4LIT5W – 6:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/MhemgsV3ZH – 6:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, and Harden are tonight’s starters #Sixers – 6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PJ heard it was Red October. 👟
#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2fxkvrNkkH – 5:58 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs Philly: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, and Jarrett Allen – 5:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will be without Dylan Windler (right ankle injury), Evan Mobley (right ankle sprain), Jamorko Pickett (back spasms) and Ricky Rubio (left knee ACL recovery) tonight vs. 76ers. – 5:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert to get the first crack at starting at small forward
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/c… – 5:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
first 🖐️ of the season!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/z3F14qVgO4 – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff says the competition to start at small forward this season will be about fit, and determining who is going to be the player who can do the most to accentuate what works for Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 5:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dave Joerger on @Joel Embiid:
“I’m very partial, but I think he should’ve won [MVP] the last two years.
I’ve coached against him as well, and he’s a problem. He’s a big problem.” – 5:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New season, new sweatsuits. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RrObcmyTfB – 5:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dave Joerger says Tyrese Maxey is among the fastest players he’s ever worked with, including De’Aaron Fox, who Joerger has also coached.
“Tyrese is on that level. Gotta say he’s one of the top three or four speed guys in the league.” – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dave Joerger says Tyrese Maxey reminds him, from a speed perspective, of De’Aaron Fox, his former point guard in Sacramento, and that he believes Maxey is one of the three or four fastest players in the league. – 5:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dave Joerger says he expects Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all to play tonight. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As of right now, James Harden and Joel Embiid are on pace to play, per Dave Joerger #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Browns safety Grant Delpit says mistake-prone defense needs ‘killer mentality’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say that coach Doc Rivers is ill and will not coach tonight’s preseason game vs. Cleveland. Lead assistant Dave Joerger will be the head coach tonight. – 4:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The games begin in 3 hours!
📲 #WallpaperWednesday presented by @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/rROAXJE7uv – 4:03 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Who is ready for a CRAZY sports weekend in Cleveland?! #Cavs – 3:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid does not sound like someone who is going to be campaigning for awards this season.
On the Sixers getting a (scary amount of) preseason buzz: https://t.co/S8emlRclKo pic.twitter.com/uGhLhJdXVS – 2:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers says he wants Harden to be ‘a scoring Magic Johnson’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/doc… – 1:07 PM
