Corey Kispert out at least a month

Corey Kispert out at least a month

Main Rumors

Corey Kispert out at least a month

October 5, 2022- by

By |

Christos Tsaltas: Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors. #DCAboveAll
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards: Corey Kispert (ankle) out 4-6 weeks sportando.basketball/en/wizards-cor…1:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tough break for Corey Kispert, who’ll miss (4-6) weeks with an ankle injury; Kyle Kuzma said in camp that Corey was making strides and looked like a “Year 3 player.” – 12:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards announce Corey Kispert will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a sprained left ankle. – 12:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks with a left ankle injury he suffered in the Wizards’ second preseason game, the team announced. The Wizards are calling Kispert’s injury a sprain. – 12:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards say Corey Kispert is out 4-6 weeks due to the left ankle sprain from their second preseason game in Japan. – 12:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert will miss an estimated 4-6 weeks due to his left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. He injured his ankle in a preseason game against the Warriors. – 12:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors. #DCAboveAll12:37 PM

More on this storyline

Ava Wallace: New PG Monte Morris came to watch the Wizards scrimmage the Heat today in Vegas. Corey Kispert’s been around getting some work in as well over the past couple days -via Twitter @avarwallace / July 7, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home