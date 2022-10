Corey Kispert out at least a month

Ava Wallace: New PG Monte Morris came to watch the Wizards scrimmage the Heat today in Vegas. Corey Kispert’s been around getting some work in as well over the past couple days -via Twitter @avarwallace / July 7, 2022

Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors. #DCAboveAll

