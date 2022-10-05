Corey Kispert out at least a month

Christos Tsaltas: Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors. #DCAboveAll
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tough break for Corey Kispert, who’ll miss (4-6) weeks with an ankle injury; Kyle Kuzma said in camp that Corey was making strides and looked like a “Year 3 player.” – 12:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards announce Corey Kispert will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a sprained left ankle. – 12:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks with a left ankle injury he suffered in the Wizards’ second preseason game, the team announced. The Wizards are calling Kispert’s injury a sprain. – 12:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards say Corey Kispert is out 4-6 weeks due to the left ankle sprain from their second preseason game in Japan. – 12:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert will miss an estimated 4-6 weeks due to his left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. He injured his ankle in a preseason game against the Warriors. – 12:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wizards guard/forward Corey Kispert will miss approximately 4-6 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Kispert suffered the injury after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan vs. the Golden State Warriors. #DCAboveAll – 12:37 PM
Josh Robbins: Reporting with @Shams Charania: As expected, the Wizards have exercised their 2023-24 rookie-scale team options for Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. The 2023-24 season will be Avdija’s fourth in the NBA and Kispert’s third. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / September 22, 2022
Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Wirth are living a real-life Love & Basketball romance! The 23-year-old athletes, who met playing basketball at Gonzaga University, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday night. -via People / September 7, 2022
Ava Wallace: New PG Monte Morris came to watch the Wizards scrimmage the Heat today in Vegas. Corey Kispert’s been around getting some work in as well over the past couple days -via Twitter @avarwallace / July 7, 2022
