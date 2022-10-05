DeMarcus Cousins: 'It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA'

“It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA,” DeMarcus Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I know I belong in this league. I feel like I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. I’ve hit some bumps in the road with injuries and I’ve always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy. I’ve worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I’ve put in and continue to put in. I also just want an opportunity to also earn my keep and that’s all I really want. I have a lot left in the tank. A whole lot. I feel like I’ve actually become an even better player, just sharpening all my skills. I’ve had nothing but time in the gym. I’ve gotten better in all aspects of my game.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In an @YahooSports exclusive interview with free agent DeMarcus Cousins, he admits his mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: ‘Just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and player’ sports.yahoo.com/demarcus-cousi… – 12:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is sitting courtside at the Ignite-Met 92 game and appears to be in very great shape. – 11:35 PM
More on this storyline
But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room. In a phone interview with Yahoo Sports from his home in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-10 center sought to provide answers to those questions. “Have I made mistakes? Absolutely,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked. And obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.” -via Yahoo! Sports / October 5, 2022
Cousins said he’s working out every day from basketball drill sessions, conditioning, weight lifting and body maintenance. He’s doing it all without a guarantee of ever touching an NBA court again. But that’s his motivation. “I’m just trying to control what I can control,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “This process can get repetitive and get to the point where it can kind of drive you crazy, but you just have to fall in love with the process. Every day I’m working out to make sure I’m better than I was the previous day. So whenever the opportunity does come about and my name is called upon, I’ll be prepared.” -via Yahoo! Sports / October 5, 2022
