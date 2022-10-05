Donte DiVincenzo thought he was going to Boston for Dennis Schroder?

“So when the trade deadline came, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I’d heard a ton of rumors. I was in a place where, you know, I loved playing with those guys, but mentally I did wonder if a change of scenery would help. Because I was going into free agency as well. I was still focused on both sides of things. So when I got traded, I was all over the place. Is this great? Is this bad? I thought I was going to Boston.” Wait, the Celtics? In what trade? “Dennis Schröder,” he said. “I think I was supposed to go for Dennis Schröder to Boston. I don’t know what happened. Somebody might’ve wanted too much. But that was my impression, that I was going to Boston. The Sacramento one came out of nowhere.”
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Reading Anthony Slater’s newest article. Donte DiVincenzo speaks openly about his short time with the Sacramento Kings. Great read!
theathletic.com/3653919/2022/1… – 1:54 PM
Reading Anthony Slater’s newest article. Donte DiVincenzo speaks openly about his short time with the Sacramento Kings. Great read!
theathletic.com/3653919/2022/1… – 1:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics made a number of deals at last year’s trade deadline and were very close to another one according to Donte DiVincenzo masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:21 PM
New: The #Celtics made a number of deals at last year’s trade deadline and were very close to another one according to Donte DiVincenzo masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:21 PM
More on this storyline
He can talk all day about Moody and Kuminga and Poole. He’s already taken a liking to DiVincenzo. “He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.” -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
Mark Haynes: Donte DiVincenzo explained why he signed with the Golden State Warriors. “I wanted to get back to that winning culture. The joy of playing simple winning basketball. I think I thrive in that.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / September 24, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Asked Donte DiVincenzo about being on the court with Draymond today. He raved about how Draymond controls the room and called his energy and leadership “contagious.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 24, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Dennis Schroeder, Donte DiVincenzo, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.