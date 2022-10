Donte DiVincenzo thought he was going to Boston for Dennis Schroder?

“So when the trade deadline came, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I’d heard a ton of rumors. I was in a place where, you know, I loved playing with those guys, but mentally I did wonder if a change of scenery would help. Because I was going into free agency as well. I was still focused on both sides of things. So when I got traded, I was all over the place. Is this great? Is this bad? I thought I was going to Boston.” Wait, the Celtics? In what trade? “Dennis Schröder,” he said. “I think I was supposed to go for Dennis Schröder to Boston. I don’t know what happened. Somebody might’ve wanted too much. But that was my impression, that I was going to Boston. The Sacramento one came out of nowhere.”Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic