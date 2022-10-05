Draymond Green, Jordan Poole have physical altercation, Warriors considering disciplinary action towards Green

There was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice Wednesday morning that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Athletic. When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.
Source: Marcus Thompson II, Anthony Slater, Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Dave Joerger:
-Figuring out rotation a “work in progress” overall. Sixers have plenty more they’d like to evaluate.
-Paul Reed’s work ethic “wears out coaching staffs.” Sixers wants him focusing on being quick, decisive offensively (compared to Draymond Green’s style). – 9:47 PM
From Dave Joerger:
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
That’s wild. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
The Warriors stopped practice and tried to settle nerves in the team’s locker room area, but it appears that internal discipline is imminent. Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed. -via The Athletic / October 5, 2022
Draymond Green: You do realize your success is dependent up on us right? Slow down, it can get ugly fast! -via Twitter @Ronnie2K / October 4, 2022
NBA Central: “Me…Draymond and probably Giannis, three guys who can literally guard 1-through-5 and be effective.” – Bam Adebayo (Via https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH) pic.twitter.com/vPpIgwX494 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 1, 2022
Poole busted out in the middle of his second season and rolled that momentum over enough into a third season that had some league insiders posing a popular behind-the-scenes question: Herro or Poole — who would you rather have moving forward? If you answered Poole, that once would’ve placed you in the ambitious minority. After this past season — when Poole led the NBA in 3s the final two months and then averaged 17 points per game on 50/39/91 shooting splits in the playoffs — you’d probably be in the majority. “Better creator, stronger going to the rim, should hold up more defensively if he just tries because he plays a little bit bigger,” one league executive said this week. -via The Athletic / October 5, 2022
He can talk all day about Moody and Kuminga and Poole. He’s already taken a liking to DiVincenzo. “He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.” -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
