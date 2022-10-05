Dylan Windler won’t play in preseason opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ongoing battle for the starting small forward spot will be one player short in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com Dylan Windler did not make the trip for the preseason opener against the 76ers because of an injured right ankle suffered near the end of practice Tuesday. Windler stayed back in Cleveland for treatment. A source says the right ankle injury is considered “minor.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
#Cavs swingman Dylan Windler will not play in tonight’s preseason opener — and didn’t make the trip to Philly — because of a minor right ankle injury suffered at the end of yesterday’s practice, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
#Cavs are set to be without Evan Mobley for the next week or two, putting his status for the start of the season in jeopardy. More on that, plus Dylan Windler feeling the best he’s been in awhile and breaking Isaac Okoro out of the box. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/oct/… – 8:38 PM
Dylan Windler said the last time he felt this good physically was probably early in his senior year in college.
J.B. Bickerstaff says Windler’s renewed confidence is on display in camp.
“He’s becoming much more of a hunter than a guy who’s passively looking for shots.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ftBuXSWYk5 – 2:47 PM
In his own words, there are “a lot of players” in the running for the starting gig and there isn’t a frontrunner. According to Bickerstaff, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler are the contenders. That’s almost half the roster. Windler? The 2019 first-round pick whose career has never taken off because of injury, lack of confidence and inconsistency? The guy who is averaging 3.3 points during his frustrating career? How? Why? -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 28, 2022
“He’s been phenomenal since he’s been back here starting after Labor Day,” Bickerstaff said. “You watch the work he’s put in, but you watch the guys that play pickup, and he’s brought himself and his game to another level. What we’ve seen so far, and again, we want to give people an opportunity, that’s what this is about. That competition is gonna push everybody else to be better. I know we have certain guys who have just earned it, but they’re competing too, and they’re being pushed and they’re pushing each other. It’s gonna raise the whole level of the team. Imagine what your practices are like. Now you’re moving into games and everybody’s taking a step up. Everybody’s gonna have an opportunity to earn it.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 28, 2022
In his own words, there are “a lot of players” in the running for the starting gig and there isn’t a frontrunner. According to Bickerstaff, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler are the contenders. That’s almost half the roster. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 27, 2022
