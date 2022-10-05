Mavericks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) at BOK Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 17, Oklahoma City Thunder 11 (Q1 05:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey has a quick eight points and three steals. He never had more than four steals in a game last season. – 8:23 PM
Josh Giddey has a quick eight points and three steals. He never had more than four steals in a game last season. – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Smooth J for Giddey 🧈
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/M7ob74M81g – 8:22 PM
Smooth J for Giddey 🧈
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/M7ob74M81g – 8:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pretty intense Aussie on Aussie matchup between Josh Giddey and Josh Green. – 8:21 PM
Pretty intense Aussie on Aussie matchup between Josh Giddey and Josh Green. – 8:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey hitting the Dirk vs the Mavs.
Must’ve been on purpose cause he was wide open and had no reason to go one leg. – 8:17 PM
Josh Giddey hitting the Dirk vs the Mavs.
Must’ve been on purpose cause he was wide open and had no reason to go one leg. – 8:17 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Looks like I’m the only website, newspaper or TV guy from the DFW area covering the Mavs-OKC preseason game. OK. I got this. Follow me. – 8:13 PM
Looks like I’m the only website, newspaper or TV guy from the DFW area covering the Mavs-OKC preseason game. OK. I got this. Follow me. – 8:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. OKC in Tulsa: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell.
I can’t believe I tweeted this with only four guys the first time, and I can’t believe that I’m actually tweeting about this again. – 8:11 PM
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. OKC in Tulsa: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell.
I can’t believe I tweeted this with only four guys the first time, and I can’t believe that I’m actually tweeting about this again. – 8:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tonight’s starters ⬇️
Spencer Dinwiddie
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
#MFFL – 8:10 PM
Tonight’s starters ⬇️
Spencer Dinwiddie
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
#MFFL – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Mavericks
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Aaron Wiggins
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:00 PM
Thunder starters vs. Mavericks
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Aaron Wiggins
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Mavs
Giddey
Mann
Wiggins
Poku
JRE
Like seeing Wiggins get the start… he’s earned it with his play in Summer League and on Monday night.
Watch the game here:
nba.com/thunder/live – 7:57 PM
Thunder starters vs Mavs
Giddey
Mann
Wiggins
Poku
JRE
Like seeing Wiggins get the start… he’s earned it with his play in Summer League and on Monday night.
Watch the game here:
nba.com/thunder/live – 7:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nearing the endgame for my Platinum Nuzlocke. Thunder Punch or Fire Punch for my Lucario?
I have a Raichu for STAB thunderbolts. No fire types, but Altaria knows flamethrower. Fire Punch helps with gyms 6/7. Thunder Punch helps more with Team Galactic and Cynthia’s Milotic. – 7:47 PM
Nearing the endgame for my Platinum Nuzlocke. Thunder Punch or Fire Punch for my Lucario?
I have a Raichu for STAB thunderbolts. No fire types, but Altaria knows flamethrower. Fire Punch helps with gyms 6/7. Thunder Punch helps more with Team Galactic and Cynthia’s Milotic. – 7:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Green, Dinwiddie
OKC starters: Wiggins, Pokusevki, Robinson-Earl, Mann, Giddey.
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:42 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Green, Dinwiddie
OKC starters: Wiggins, Pokusevki, Robinson-Earl, Mann, Giddey.
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Adelaide 36ers are here in Tulsa to watch the Thunder-Mavericks game. The Thunder hosts the 36ers tomorrow night in OKC. – 7:38 PM
The Adelaide 36ers are here in Tulsa to watch the Thunder-Mavericks game. The Thunder hosts the 36ers tomorrow night in OKC. – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
And a little more from Shai. He’s looking pretty comfortable. Should get an update on his status in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/a7dkb5vWZ6 – 7:11 PM
And a little more from Shai. He’s looking pretty comfortable. Should get an update on his status in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/a7dkb5vWZ6 – 7:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching live tonight on @RocketsWatch:
– James Harden and the Sixers
– Donovan Mitchell’s Cleveland debut
– Christian Wood’s first game in Dallas
Come on in…
getplayback.com/room/rocketswa… – 7:10 PM
Watching live tonight on @RocketsWatch:
– James Harden and the Sixers
– Donovan Mitchell’s Cleveland debut
– Christian Wood’s first game in Dallas
Come on in…
getplayback.com/room/rocketswa… – 7:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In a pregame one-on-one, @LindyWatersIII speaks with @NickAGallo on his thoughts for the team headed into tonight’s preseason game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/s8Tco0MwGX – 7:09 PM
In a pregame one-on-one, @LindyWatersIII speaks with @NickAGallo on his thoughts for the team headed into tonight’s preseason game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/s8Tco0MwGX – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA putting in some pregame work pic.twitter.com/pyMVdqW2JA – 7:05 PM
SGA putting in some pregame work pic.twitter.com/pyMVdqW2JA – 7:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
one hour until tip…bring the noise 918! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/brFUw94PD1 – 7:00 PM
one hour until tip…bring the noise 918! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/brFUw94PD1 – 7:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai has been doing a little bit of work pregame pic.twitter.com/6IKZHoWfrJ – 6:47 PM
Shai has been doing a little bit of work pregame pic.twitter.com/6IKZHoWfrJ – 6:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like SGA made the trip to Tulsa pic.twitter.com/WjscCL1zOP – 6:45 PM
Looks like SGA made the trip to Tulsa pic.twitter.com/WjscCL1zOP – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “Tre is one of the slipperiest players out there and really hard to bottle up.” – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “Tre is one of the slipperiest players out there and really hard to bottle up.” – 6:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Here at the BOK Center for tonight’s Mavs vs Thunder preseason game pic.twitter.com/Np4H7waXla – 5:55 PM
Here at the BOK Center for tonight’s Mavs vs Thunder preseason game pic.twitter.com/Np4H7waXla – 5:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did an updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections. This is with option, waiver and 2023 draft pick projections. I project 9 teams to have cap space:
1. HOU $67.8M
2. DET $66.8M
3. IND $49.8M
4. SAS $48.9M
5. UTA $39.8M
6. LAL $31.9M
7. ORL $31.3M
8. OKC $28.2M
9. CHA $19.9M – 5:09 PM
Did an updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections. This is with option, waiver and 2023 draft pick projections. I project 9 teams to have cap space:
1. HOU $67.8M
2. DET $66.8M
3. IND $49.8M
4. SAS $48.9M
5. UTA $39.8M
6. LAL $31.9M
7. ORL $31.3M
8. OKC $28.2M
9. CHA $19.9M – 5:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready for Year 3️⃣ Let’s get it, @Josh Green.
@chime // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tjNJMqFs5e – 3:57 PM
Ready for Year 3️⃣ Let’s get it, @Josh Green.
@chime // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tjNJMqFs5e – 3:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
After 132 days away, the Mavericks are BACK!!. Hope you’ll join Brad Davis and me all season long for what we hope will be another long run to late May and beyond. Mavs-OKC in Tulsa. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip at 7:10 @971TheFreak – 3:27 PM
After 132 days away, the Mavericks are BACK!!. Hope you’ll join Brad Davis and me all season long for what we hope will be another long run to late May and beyond. Mavs-OKC in Tulsa. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip at 7:10 @971TheFreak – 3:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama
🏀 2023 NBA Draft class is why you tank
🏀 Roster projection 3.0
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/OXFjfbfiHW – 3:09 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama
🏀 2023 NBA Draft class is why you tank
🏀 Roster projection 3.0
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/OXFjfbfiHW – 3:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Heading into today’s match up against the Mavericks, the Thunder will look to carry over the defensive intensity established on Monday night in Denver. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/3NGHTu1wLU – 2:39 PM
Heading into today’s match up against the Mavericks, the Thunder will look to carry over the defensive intensity established on Monday night in Denver. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/3NGHTu1wLU – 2:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Robert Woodard II is wearing the number 42 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, last worn by Al Horford. – 2:21 PM
Robert Woodard II is wearing the number 42 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, last worn by Al Horford. – 2:21 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
“I sometimes have to remind people that the Thunder just finished the second season of its rebuild.”
– Me
nondoc.com/2022/10/03/jon… – 2:00 PM
“I sometimes have to remind people that the Thunder just finished the second season of its rebuild.”
– Me
nondoc.com/2022/10/03/jon… – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.