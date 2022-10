Most executives would rather have Jordan Poole over Tyler Herro?

Poole busted out in the middle of his second season and rolled that momentum over enough into a third season that had some league insiders posing a popular behind-the-scenes question: Herro or Poole — who would you rather have moving forward? If you answered Poole, that once would’ve placed you in the ambitious minority. After this past season — when Poole led the NBA in 3s the final two months and then averaged 17 points per game on 50/39/91 shooting splits in the playoffs — you’d probably be in the majority. “Better creator, stronger going to the rim, should hold up more defensively if he just tries because he plays a little bit bigger,” one league executive said this week Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic