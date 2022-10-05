Pacers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022
Indiana Pacers 59, Charlotte Hornets 43 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 🕺 if you missed Melo’s dimes 🪙 pic.twitter.com/l9LhpsSmh9 – 8:28 PM
Drop a 🕺 if you missed Melo’s dimes 🪙 pic.twitter.com/l9LhpsSmh9 – 8:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Defensive Breakdown analysis
– Why does Plumlee step up to double? Situation is under control, Rozier was forcing Hali baseline
– PJ must step up quicker to disrupt Turner’s catch/turn
– LaMelo must have a head on a swivel and be aware of potential need to help. pic.twitter.com/xRq5QsNPfF – 8:21 PM
Defensive Breakdown analysis
– Why does Plumlee step up to double? Situation is under control, Rozier was forcing Hali baseline
– PJ must step up quicker to disrupt Turner’s catch/turn
– LaMelo must have a head on a swivel and be aware of potential need to help. pic.twitter.com/xRq5QsNPfF – 8:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Thought Kelly Oubre was Charlotte’s best player by some margin in that half. Rebounded the ball well, competed on defense, forced turnovers and actually made some shots – 8:19 PM
Thought Kelly Oubre was Charlotte’s best player by some margin in that half. Rebounded the ball well, competed on defense, forced turnovers and actually made some shots – 8:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers controlled the first half, held the Hornets to 33% shooting recorded 16asts on 19 FGs. Even better, they made all 20 FTAs.
They’re leading 59-43, getting 12-3-3-2 from Turner, 10/4 from Duarte. – 8:17 PM
Pacers controlled the first half, held the Hornets to 33% shooting recorded 16asts on 19 FGs. Even better, they made all 20 FTAs.
They’re leading 59-43, getting 12-3-3-2 from Turner, 10/4 from Duarte. – 8:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first bucket for the rook, @Bennedict Mathurin. pic.twitter.com/Fmr0QW7EYT – 7:56 PM
first bucket for the rook, @Bennedict Mathurin. pic.twitter.com/Fmr0QW7EYT – 7:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin (7pts)and T.J. McConnell have been really good to start the 2Q.
TJM good defensively, then knocks down a jumper and forces a travel by pressuring full court.
Will opponents ever learn? – 7:49 PM
Bennedict Mathurin (7pts)and T.J. McConnell have been really good to start the 2Q.
TJM good defensively, then knocks down a jumper and forces a travel by pressuring full court.
Will opponents ever learn? – 7:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Apparently Marcus Smart thought 17 turnovers in the first half against Charlotte wasn’t enough. – 7:46 PM
Apparently Marcus Smart thought 17 turnovers in the first half against Charlotte wasn’t enough. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Defense was the focus for the first week of camp and the Pacers kept the Hornets to 17pts on 7 of 22 (31.8%) shooting in the 1st.
Neither team shooting the deep ball well. Pacers up 10.
Carlisle has played the first two units. Isaiah Jackson picked up 2 fouls in his first 2mins – 7:41 PM
Defense was the focus for the first week of camp and the Pacers kept the Hornets to 17pts on 7 of 22 (31.8%) shooting in the 1st.
Neither team shooting the deep ball well. Pacers up 10.
Carlisle has played the first two units. Isaiah Jackson picked up 2 fouls in his first 2mins – 7:41 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte have been caught in transition defensively x3 times already. Offense has continued to look stagnant and they have only got one transition basket off the Oubre steal – 7:30 PM
Charlotte have been caught in transition defensively x3 times already. Offense has continued to look stagnant and they have only got one transition basket off the Oubre steal – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here they come!!!
📍- Buzz City
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/F4fLGln1Cn – 7:02 PM
Here they come!!!
📍- Buzz City
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/F4fLGln1Cn – 7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five to start the preseason.👏
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
3⃣ – @Chris Duarte
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
3⃣3⃣ – @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/MCD9d7hHTx – 6:58 PM
first five to start the preseason.👏
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
3⃣ – @Chris Duarte
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
3⃣3⃣ – @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/MCD9d7hHTx – 6:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tipoff is approaching in Charlotte. There’s eight newcomers, including three rookies.
Pacers fans, what are you most looking forward to seeing? – 6:57 PM
Tipoff is approaching in Charlotte. There’s eight newcomers, including three rookies.
Pacers fans, what are you most looking forward to seeing? – 6:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
none. pic.twitter.com/PjJKQatEkf – 6:43 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
none. pic.twitter.com/PjJKQatEkf – 6:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Pacers coach Rick Carlise discussed former Maverick lottery pick @Dennis Smith during his pre-game media availability pic.twitter.com/7Hac7wzwPS – 6:40 PM
Pacers coach Rick Carlise discussed former Maverick lottery pick @Dennis Smith during his pre-game media availability pic.twitter.com/7Hac7wzwPS – 6:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Pregame #Hornets notes:
• Same starters as in Boston
• Starters should play about same no. of minutes
• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
‣ Cody Martin is also out
‣ Dennis Smith Jr. (personal reasons) is out – 5:46 PM
Pregame #Hornets notes:
• Same starters as in Boston
• Starters should play about same no. of minutes
• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
‣ Cody Martin is also out
‣ Dennis Smith Jr. (personal reasons) is out – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 5:40 PM
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 5:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford pre-game on Kai Jones
“Listen, he has a chance to be a really good player, he just hasn’t played as much basketball as these other guys. He needs minutes, with our group here it could happen you never know, things change quickly in this league.” pic.twitter.com/hQdXMsrvTn – 5:34 PM
Clifford pre-game on Kai Jones
“Listen, he has a chance to be a really good player, he just hasn’t played as much basketball as these other guys. He needs minutes, with our group here it could happen you never know, things change quickly in this league.” pic.twitter.com/hQdXMsrvTn – 5:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say Smith Jr (personal reasons) has been listed as out. Hayward and Martin have been downgraded to out – 5:19 PM
Hornets say Smith Jr (personal reasons) has been listed as out. Hayward and Martin have been downgraded to out – 5:19 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A couple of ex-@Boston Celtics chatted with @Steve Bulpett about the @Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges situation:
“You know, that’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:18 PM
A couple of ex-@Boston Celtics chatted with @Steve Bulpett about the @Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges situation:
“You know, that’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re wanting to follow an Indiana Pacers account ahead of this evenings Hornets – Pacers pre-season game I highly recommend following @C2_Cooper. One of the best Xs & Os analysts out there. – 5:15 PM
If you’re wanting to follow an Indiana Pacers account ahead of this evenings Hornets – Pacers pre-season game I highly recommend following @C2_Cooper. One of the best Xs & Os analysts out there. – 5:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did an updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections. This is with option, waiver and 2023 draft pick projections. I project 9 teams to have cap space:
1. HOU $67.8M
2. DET $66.8M
3. IND $49.8M
4. SAS $48.9M
5. UTA $39.8M
6. LAL $31.9M
7. ORL $31.3M
8. OKC $28.2M
9. CHA $19.9M – 5:09 PM
Did an updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections. This is with option, waiver and 2023 draft pick projections. I project 9 teams to have cap space:
1. HOU $67.8M
2. DET $66.8M
3. IND $49.8M
4. SAS $48.9M
5. UTA $39.8M
6. LAL $31.9M
7. ORL $31.3M
8. OKC $28.2M
9. CHA $19.9M – 5:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija (left groin strain) is doubtful for Monday’s preseason game in Charlotte, Wes Unseld Jr. said today. Avdija was again a partial participant in practice. – 1:59 PM
Deni Avdija (left groin strain) is doubtful for Monday’s preseason game in Charlotte, Wes Unseld Jr. said today. Avdija was again a partial participant in practice. – 1:59 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.