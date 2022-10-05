Pacers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022

Indiana Pacers 59, Charlotte Hornets 43 (Half)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 🕺 if you missed Melo’s dimes 🪙 pic.twitter.com/l9LhpsSmh98:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s turn it up a notch ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/S0Qf6CNB398:23 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
buddy ➡️ chris ➡️ jalen
SLAM.😤 pic.twitter.com/pPpGBFoMZm8:22 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Defensive Breakdown analysis
– Why does Plumlee step up to double? Situation is under control, Rozier was forcing Hali baseline
– PJ must step up quicker to disrupt Turner’s catch/turn
– LaMelo must have a head on a swivel and be aware of potential need to help. pic.twitter.com/xRq5QsNPfF8:21 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up 16 points at halftime – 59-43. They defended well and forced 11 turnvoers against a Charlotte group that looks broken.
Turner and Duarte are the only Pacers in double figures so far. Pacers went 20/20 (!) from the foul line that half. – 8:19 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Thought Kelly Oubre was Charlotte’s best player by some margin in that half. Rebounded the ball well, competed on defense, forced turnovers and actually made some shots – 8:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers controlled the first half, held the Hornets to 33% shooting recorded 16asts on 19 FGs. Even better, they made all 20 FTAs.
They’re leading 59-43, getting 12-3-3-2 from Turner, 10/4 from Duarte. – 8:17 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers have had a bunch of nice interior passes this half. – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
3️⃣J Washington 😤🉑 pic.twitter.com/ugJSOr8j4g8:10 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton —> Smith
No look. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WUEgXoGF478:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are 7 for 26 from the field (26.9%) and have made 1 of 11 attempts from 3-point range (9.1%). I minored in math and if memory serves those numbers aren’t good. Preseason or regular season. Pacers lead 36-19. – 7:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin (7pts)and T.J. McConnell have been really good to start the 2Q.
TJM good defensively, then knocks down a jumper and forces a travel by pressuring full court.
Will opponents ever learn? – 7:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Apparently Marcus Smart thought 17 turnovers in the first half against Charlotte wasn’t enough. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Defense was the focus for the first week of camp and the Pacers kept the Hornets to 17pts on 7 of 22 (31.8%) shooting in the 1st.
Neither team shooting the deep ball well. Pacers up 10.
Carlisle has played the first two units. Isaiah Jackson picked up 2 fouls in his first 2mins – 7:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Aaron Nesmith has my attention. – 7:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers have been working on defense for much of camp and have conceded just 14 points so far. Athleticism showing on that end. – 7:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte have been caught in transition defensively x3 times already. Offense has continued to look stagnant and they have only got one transition basket off the Oubre steal – 7:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: James Bouknight. – 7:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner doing a little bit of everything on offense early. 2 makes, 1 assist in just over 4 minutes. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s about that time…🏀 pic.twitter.com/KaMFMcPaqI7:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here they come!!!
📍- Buzz City
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/F4fLGln1Cn7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five to start the preseason.👏
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
3⃣ – @Chris Duarte
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
3⃣3⃣ – @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/MCD9d7hHTx6:58 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tipoff is approaching in Charlotte. There’s eight newcomers, including three rookies.
Pacers fans, what are you most looking forward to seeing? – 6:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo warming up pregame. pic.twitter.com/WUkFAIPiSq6:54 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers starters for the preseason opener, per the team: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner. Same group it’s been in camp. – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
none. pic.twitter.com/PjJKQatEkf6:43 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Pacers coach Rick Carlise discussed former Maverick lottery pick @Dennis Smith during his pre-game media availability pic.twitter.com/7Hac7wzwPS6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five on the floor!🐝 pic.twitter.com/vGlXixkJxO6:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Pregame #Hornets notes:
• Same starters as in Boston
• Starters should play about same no. of minutes
• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
‣ Cody Martin is also out
‣ Dennis Smith Jr. (personal reasons) is out – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth5:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford pre-game on Kai Jones
“Listen, he has a chance to be a really good player, he just hasn’t played as much basketball as these other guys. He needs minutes, with our group here it could happen you never know, things change quickly in this league.” pic.twitter.com/hQdXMsrvTn5:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE with Coach Cliff! 🎙️ twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say Smith Jr (personal reasons) has been listed as out. Hayward and Martin have been downgraded to out – 5:19 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A couple of ex-@Boston Celtics chatted with @Steve Bulpett about the @Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges situation:
“You know, that’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/boston-…5:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re wanting to follow an Indiana Pacers account ahead of this evenings Hornets – Pacers pre-season game I highly recommend following @C2_Cooper. One of the best Xs & Os analysts out there. – 5:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did an updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections. This is with option, waiver and 2023 draft pick projections. I project 9 teams to have cap space:
1. HOU $67.8M
2. DET $66.8M
3. IND $49.8M
4. SAS $48.9M
5. UTA $39.8M
6. LAL $31.9M
7. ORL $31.3M
8. OKC $28.2M
9. CHA $19.9M – 5:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija (left groin strain) is doubtful for Monday’s preseason game in Charlotte, Wes Unseld Jr. said today. Avdija was again a partial participant in practice. – 1:59 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:54 PM

