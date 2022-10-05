Raptors vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (1-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022
Toronto Raptors 39, Boston Celtics 52 (Q2 03:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t know if this is an adjustment or just a reaction, but Jayson Tatum has been driving and bring the ball up and over after the gather rather than low hunting for fouls. – 8:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ half-court O is in midseason form. That’s the problem. – 8:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is hardly news, but the Celtics defense is outstanding, as per usual. And this is without Robert Williams, which is kind of a scary thought for the rest of the league. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Less than a week into the preseason and rookie Christian Koloko leads the NBA in bloody noses. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
These Toronto defenders are tough for Tatum to get separation from, but C’s leaning into layers of ball movement and creating great shot after great shot. Can live with the turnovers through this process. – 8:21 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
There are a whole lot of players in the NBA who would be significantly better in an instant if they had @Fred VanVleet‘s toughness and competitive edge. – 8:20 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
COAST ➡️ COAST
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon is in full control as the second unit point. Creates driving lanes. Paces with a tight dribble. Turnovers not a worry at all. pic.twitter.com/O2YRwW3aBV – 8:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
If Hauser demands a defender, then that completely opens up the #Celtics offense. BOS learned lesson from letting Max Strus walk. – 8:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brogdon to Hauser for the third time tonight… and almost a fourth. The crowd REALLY wanted the fourth one – 8:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The team that invested in a veteran point guard to help 2nd unit (Boston; Brogdon) is dominating the 2Q vs the team that didn’t. – 8:11 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Hey @celticsvoice just wanted to let you know the Raptors played #nbacanadaseries in Edmonton, Alberta last week NOT Saskatchewan. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams just made the crowd “ooooh” with the hesi at the right break. Don’t remember Grant every making the crowd ooh like that – 8:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
By the time this preseason is over, we might just be wondering why Sam Hauser wasn’t playing in the NBA Finals. – 8:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Brogdon’s up to 4 assists in 6 minutes. Hauser being a sniper has helped, but seems like Brogdon is going to fit right in. – 8:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams showing some improved off the dribble moves this preseason. Welcome addition to his game. – 8:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams fast break hesitation drive and layup. Bench enjoyed. – 8:09 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
My strongest preseason take is the Celtics logo at center court being transparent rather than on a white background is a hard pass. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Celtics by 5 after a quarter
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is exactly what the Celtics were missing in the Finals. – 8:05 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Cracking an egg open and preparing to apply it directly to my face for my “Matt Ryan > Sam Hauser” takes if this continues – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Garden rose to its feet when Hauser shot that. Everyone knew it was going in. He’s a really exciting potential development for this team, as is Brogdon who fed him at the buzzer.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon made that Hauser 3 happen not just by assisting on it, but by directing him on the play to make sure he was in the right spot. Not bad for the new guy here – 8:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sam Hauser up to 83 percent shooting from 3-point range this preseason. – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa is strong, make no mistake about it, but knocking down Marcus Smart like he was a bowling pin says more about Smart than Achiuwa – 8:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two first quarter preseason charges taken for the Celtics (White, Smart) – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Less than two minutes left in the 1Q, #Celtics and #Raptors are tied at 20. Jaylen Brown (12 pts) carrying the load for Boston. P. Siakam (6 pts, 3 rebounds) leading the way for the Raptors. – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Al Horford is going to be seeing big Raptors wings in his dreams … – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We may need to officially change his name to First Quarter Jaylen Brown. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If #celtics‘ passing is humming and Brown keeps getting these efficient looks as a finisher, he’s going to score a million points this year. – 7:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum made a lot of progress on speeding up his high post game so he can quickly jab step and get into his drive. We’ve seen him blow defenders away a few times in the preseason so far with it. – 7:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is red-hot in the first quarter for the second straight game. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was the most preseason possession we’ve see from the Celtics. Was Smart going off the backboard thinking Derrick White was going to catch that?? – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart has been an adventure so far tonight. And not a fun one. – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Enjoying Horford playing high and Tatum playing low in the offense. Finds Brown for 3 on a post-up then barrels through OG for the score on the next trip down. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Let me about the 90th person to note that the Raptors 45.5 over/under feels low. – 7:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A lot of questions about how the Raps’ undersized starting unit (which they clearly intend to stick with) will match up vs opposing bigs (and that’s fair). The other side of it: One of Siakam/Barnes/OG will almost always have a C on them. Pascal already making Horford pay tonight – 7:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Barnes with a perfect rotation vs. a Smart-Horford P&R to pick up a block. – 7:50 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Trying to score on the Anunoby-Barnes-Siakam trio looks like nasty business. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Crisp 7-of-25 combined shooting for the Celtics and Raptors tonight. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors 8-6 at first timeout, teams a combined 7-for-25 from the floor – 7:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Blake Griffin’s first interaction with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was 15 years in the making.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics open up 3-11 from the field and 0-6 from 3. A lot of 1-pass/shoot possessions instead of the ball movement from the first game. Have to get back to drive and kicks. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Both teams running into crowds at the rim. Tatum tries to break the wall down and gets stopped by O.G., Horford follows. 8-6 TOR early. – 7:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Apparently Marcus Smart thought 17 turnovers in the first half against Charlotte wasn’t enough. – 7:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
First points of the game scored by @Jaylen Brown who is doing Jaylen Brown-things with this drive and finish. pic.twitter.com/4Dzg2Z8ZYE – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another stellar start for the #celtics defensively, and they’re largely holding it down on the boards too. White’s activity on that end is a nice addition to the starting unit. – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The “6” in the paint in a nice touch in Boston
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown’s patience is so good now. He’s very rarely in a rush anymore. – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
First Quarter Jaylen Brown will continue to be a thing this season – 7:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics bench was all standing up before the first basket, as it tends to do, and the ref came over and made everyone sit down. Not sure if this is a new point of emphasis. – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
So the Celtics bench always stands until their first basket, but the refs just held up play to tell all of them to sit down and get out of the way lol – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looked like #Celtics bench just got warned about standing up too close to the court. – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We’re underway in Boston. White stays with Trent and gets a quick stop. – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin is rocking a white #Celtics sweatsuit, meaning he’s not playing tonight. But he’s on the bench. – 7:40 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics stick with Derrick White in the starting lineup for game 2 of the preseason. Tipoff moments away @NBCSBoston! – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight for preseason Game 2:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Raptors at Celtics – Oct. 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, OG Aunonby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam
OUT: Boston: Kornet, Gallinari, R Williams Toronto: Flynn, Champagne, Porter Jr.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent start vs. Boston. Out are: Porter Jr. (hamstring); Flynn (cheek bone); Champagnie (hip strain). – 7:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight’s starters presented by @DraftKings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zUtFpmHxU4 – 7:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s Jr. Celtics Academy Night 🏀☘️
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And for something completely (not) different, it’ll be VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam to start
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain), Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) and Malachi Flynn (left cheekbone) for tonight’s preseason game in Boston. – 6:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors listing Otto Porter, Justin Champagnie and Malachi Flynn as out for tonight’s exhibition in Boston – 6:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Been in the Cs locker room for 5 mins and seems like Blake Griffin has been here 5 years. Engaging everyone and roasting Grant lol. – 6:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
For anyone who wanted to see Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic….here’s Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic…. pic.twitter.com/y8AncQA0dm – 5:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain, while Blake Griffin may get a little time tonight depending on how he feels as he ramps up. – 5:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Blake Griffin is available tonight, but Joe Mazzulla says he’ll play it by ear whether he uses Griffin gets in – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin still getting acclimated, per Mazzulla, and will either debut tonight or Friday. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin may play tonight depending on how the game goes per Joe Mazzulla, but Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain. He is listed as day to day. – 5:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There is a chance Blake Griffin could make his debut tonight according to Joe Mazzulla – 5:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Pregame #Hornets notes:
• Same starters as in Boston
• Starters should play about same no. of minutes
• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
‣ Cody Martin is also out
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A couple of ex-@Boston Celtics chatted with @Steve Bulpett about the @Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges situation:
“You know, that’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports …
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heading into Boston for #raptors #Celtics on the beautiful new orange line. Any pregame questions? – 5:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Every time we walked out the room, somebody saw me and said, ‘Oh, man, we wish you would’ve … ’ ‘Good luck next year.’ And that’s even said to this day,” #Celtics star @Jayson Tatum told @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD #nba – 4:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jayson Tatum entering this NBA season with a new sense of stardom. After his first Finals appearance, #Celtics star is learning the spotlight has been magnified for better and for worse. #nba @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD – 3:10 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We weren’t lying when we said we had the best fans in the league😏 pic.twitter.com/2ZPUVW67Ne – 2:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama seems impossibly tall, even for the NBA. Here he is last night next to Tremont Waters, his teammate and former Celtics PG.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Robert Woodard II is wearing the number 42 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, last worn by Al Horford. – 2:21 PM
