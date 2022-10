Vasilije Micic on the NBA: 'People there are hesitant to give me the role that I want'

Why he is not part of the NBA with the NBA GMs considering him one of the top players outside the League? Micic gave his answer in Istanbul, during the Anadolu Efes media day, giving a really honest perspective about his NBA ambitions and also about everything that happened during the summer. So why he has not yet joined an NBA team yet: “I really don’t have a specific answer. I don’t want to repeat myself, I’ll be honest. I have a desire to go to the NBA, but as you can see, things are not going well. I always prioritize basketball in my decisions. I didn’t even chase after the money I am earning in Europe, which is hard to earn. I never chase money, I never chase individual prizes, but I know that if I put a lot of effort into my game and get good results, something must come in return: rewards and money…” -via EuroHoops.net / October 5, 2022