Victor Wembanyama scores 37 points and the NBA world goes crazy

In a showcase game against another contender for the 2023 NBA Draft’s top pick, Wembanyama and Paris, France’s Metropolitan 92s took on Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite. The latter squad got the win, and Henderson went off for 28 points and nine assists. But Wembanyama’s performance was the one that captivated NBA Twitter, and presumably any NBA scout and executive paying attention. Even with Zion’s return from a season-long absence happening live on TNT, Wembanyama’s 37 points on 20 shot attempts stole the night. Merely reading those numbers doesn’t do them justice Source: Andy Bailey @ Bleacher Report