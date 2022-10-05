Victor Wembanyama scores 37 points and the NBA world goes crazy

In a showcase game against another contender for the 2023 NBA Draft’s top pick, Wembanyama and Paris, France’s Metropolitan 92s took on Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite. The latter squad got the win, and Henderson went off for 28 points and nine assists. But Wembanyama’s performance was the one that captivated NBA Twitter, and presumably any NBA scout and executive paying attention. Even with Zion’s return from a season-long absence happening live on TNT, Wembanyama’s 37 points on 20 shot attempts stole the night. Merely reading those numbers doesn’t do them justice.
Source: Andy Bailey @ Bleacher Report
Source: Andy Bailey @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama dazzled NBA scouts and executives in his first USA appearance
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:31 AM
Victor Wembanyama dazzled NBA scouts and executives in his first USA appearance
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Scoot Henderson decided to test Victor Wembanyama at the rim and it didn’t end well 😬✋
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/JArujelp2q – 4:13 AM
Scoot Henderson decided to test Victor Wembanyama at the rim and it didn’t end well 😬✋
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/JArujelp2q – 4:13 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama show in Las Vegas
sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
Victor Wembanyama show in Las Vegas
sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The best international player NOT in the NBA according to the NBA GM survey:
1. 🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama – 45%
2. 🇪🇸 Nikola Mirotic – 28%
3. 🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic – 21%
👀 pic.twitter.com/Zvpx8g4zdu – 2:48 AM
The best international player NOT in the NBA according to the NBA GM survey:
1. 🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama – 45%
2. 🇪🇸 Nikola Mirotic – 28%
3. 🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic – 21%
👀 pic.twitter.com/Zvpx8g4zdu – 2:48 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown https://t.co/oxa7AUJUdg pic.twitter.com/2lFCSD30eX – 2:18 AM
Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown https://t.co/oxa7AUJUdg pic.twitter.com/2lFCSD30eX – 2:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson left NBA analytics and basketball fans stunned this morning.
From early predictions to comparisons with all-time greats, the basketball world reacted to the first match between the two top NBA Draft prospects 👇
basketnews.com/news-178849-ba… – 1:56 AM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson left NBA analytics and basketball fans stunned this morning.
From early predictions to comparisons with all-time greats, the basketball world reacted to the first match between the two top NBA Draft prospects 👇
basketnews.com/news-178849-ba… – 1:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama was just UNFAIR against G League Ignite 😳
37 PTS
7-11 3PT
5 BLK
4 REB pic.twitter.com/BODlceWcPY – 1:40 AM
Victor Wembanyama was just UNFAIR against G League Ignite 😳
37 PTS
7-11 3PT
5 BLK
4 REB pic.twitter.com/BODlceWcPY – 1:40 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
No player in NBA history has ever had 30 points, 7 made 3s and 5 blocks in a game.
Victor Wembanyama just did that in his U.S. debut against legitimate NBA talent.
A talent the likes of which the NBA has never seen just did something the NBA has literally never seen. – 1:20 AM
No player in NBA history has ever had 30 points, 7 made 3s and 5 blocks in a game.
Victor Wembanyama just did that in his U.S. debut against legitimate NBA talent.
A talent the likes of which the NBA has never seen just did something the NBA has literally never seen. – 1:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama in his pointguard element 😲🕺
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/EWNE0EbpvB – 1:09 AM
Victor Wembanyama in his pointguard element 😲🕺
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/EWNE0EbpvB – 1:09 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The only player with seven 3’s and five blocks in an NBA game: Danny Green, in 2014.
Victor Wembanyama did that tonight. – 1:06 AM
The only player with seven 3’s and five blocks in an NBA game: Danny Green, in 2014.
Victor Wembanyama did that tonight. – 1:06 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I love, and hate, how the futures of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will be decided by DNP-rests, “going in a younger direction” lineups and the order of how a bunch of ping-pong balls in a secret room inside a Chicago hotel next spring just happen to fall. – 12:59 AM
I love, and hate, how the futures of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will be decided by DNP-rests, “going in a younger direction” lineups and the order of how a bunch of ping-pong balls in a secret room inside a Chicago hotel next spring just happen to fall. – 12:59 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Interesting nugget from Victor Wembanyama tonight: This was his first 48-minute game. – 12:46 AM
Interesting nugget from Victor Wembanyama tonight: This was his first 48-minute game. – 12:46 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Thunder should be allowed to let a team rent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s services for a year so that he doesn’t have to be subjected to the level of tanking that’d necessary to pair Victor Wembanyama with Chet Holmgren – 12:46 AM
The Thunder should be allowed to let a team rent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s services for a year so that he doesn’t have to be subjected to the level of tanking that’d necessary to pair Victor Wembanyama with Chet Holmgren – 12:46 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
“Three’s more than two.”
— Victor Wembanyama, explaining his shot selection. – 12:45 AM
“Three’s more than two.”
— Victor Wembanyama, explaining his shot selection. – 12:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson met against each other for the first time, and it was a show! 🤯
Tons of impressive moments and a clear message that tanking will be worth it this year:
basketnews.com/news-178846-vi… – 12:41 AM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson met against each other for the first time, and it was a show! 🤯
Tons of impressive moments and a clear message that tanking will be worth it this year:
basketnews.com/news-178846-vi… – 12:41 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Victor Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 threes and 5 blocks. Wanted to see if that had ever been done in an NBA game. It has not.🦄 – 12:41 AM
Victor Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 threes and 5 blocks. Wanted to see if that had ever been done in an NBA game. It has not.🦄 – 12:41 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: a where were you basketball moment pic.twitter.com/kSKxFKhlbK – 12:34 AM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: a where were you basketball moment pic.twitter.com/kSKxFKhlbK – 12:34 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Six players in NBA history, listed at 7-foot-3 or taller, have more than seven 3’s in their entire careers.
Victor Wembanyama had seven 3’s tonight. – 12:33 AM
Six players in NBA history, listed at 7-foot-3 or taller, have more than seven 3’s in their entire careers.
Victor Wembanyama had seven 3’s tonight. – 12:33 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This was the best clash of future top two picks of all-time. And possibly the best national tv debut of a future #1 prospect in Victor Wembanyama, since LeBron James pic.twitter.com/2cxZef2RBH – 12:27 AM
This was the best clash of future top two picks of all-time. And possibly the best national tv debut of a future #1 prospect in Victor Wembanyama, since LeBron James pic.twitter.com/2cxZef2RBH – 12:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
G-League Ignite beats France’s Metropolitans 92, 122-115, in riveting exhibition.
– Victor Wembanyama: 37 points, 11-20 shooting, 7-11 on threes, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks
– Scoot Henderson: 28 points, 11-21 shooting, 2-3 on threes, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals pic.twitter.com/jKxjmJAlvg – 12:27 AM
G-League Ignite beats France’s Metropolitans 92, 122-115, in riveting exhibition.
– Victor Wembanyama: 37 points, 11-20 shooting, 7-11 on threes, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks
– Scoot Henderson: 28 points, 11-21 shooting, 2-3 on threes, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals pic.twitter.com/jKxjmJAlvg – 12:27 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
2023-24 opening night for the Thunder is gonna be wild with the debuts of Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama – 12:27 AM
2023-24 opening night for the Thunder is gonna be wild with the debuts of Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama – 12:27 AM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Projected top pick, Victor Wembanyama scored 37 points, shooting 7-11 from deep to go along with 5 blocks versus the G League Ignite tonight.
Just a 7-foot-3 pick and pop big with an 8-foot wingspan. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/4rtRkV1svV – 12:26 AM
Projected top pick, Victor Wembanyama scored 37 points, shooting 7-11 from deep to go along with 5 blocks versus the G League Ignite tonight.
Just a 7-foot-3 pick and pop big with an 8-foot wingspan. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/4rtRkV1svV – 12:26 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Victor Wembanyama recorded 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks against G League Ignite (and 37 points).
Got curious… the only player to record 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks in a NBA game is… Danny Green!
He had exactly 7 3s and 5 blocks in a 3 OT game in 2014. – 12:25 AM
Victor Wembanyama recorded 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks against G League Ignite (and 37 points).
Got curious… the only player to record 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks in a NBA game is… Danny Green!
He had exactly 7 3s and 5 blocks in a 3 OT game in 2014. – 12:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Victor Wembanyama tonight:
37 PTS
7 3P
5 BLK
Let the tank wars begin. pic.twitter.com/GHy6t5dqIw – 12:25 AM
Victor Wembanyama tonight:
37 PTS
7 3P
5 BLK
Let the tank wars begin. pic.twitter.com/GHy6t5dqIw – 12:25 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live now with @SBN_Ricky to break down one of the best prospect games we’ve ever seen, Scoot Henderson vs. Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas.
Just an absolute all-time fun NBA Draft scouting game.
youtube.com/watch?v=O08rCY… – 12:24 AM
Going live now with @SBN_Ricky to break down one of the best prospect games we’ve ever seen, Scoot Henderson vs. Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas.
Just an absolute all-time fun NBA Draft scouting game.
youtube.com/watch?v=O08rCY… – 12:24 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
In essence, French sensation Victor Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks in a G League game at 18 years old. Read more about Wembanyama in @andscape. bit.ly/3SSbTqC – 12:23 AM
In essence, French sensation Victor Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 3-pointers and 5 blocks in a G League game at 18 years old. Read more about Wembanyama in @andscape. bit.ly/3SSbTqC – 12:23 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This entire Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson showcase is pic.twitter.com/vcKYcoIE2e – 12:21 AM
This entire Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson showcase is pic.twitter.com/vcKYcoIE2e – 12:21 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This game has been absolutely ridiculous. He’s at 37 points, 7-10 from three, while blocking five shots. Victor Wembanyama is one of the most unique prospects I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7CgzcXCSYX – 12:19 AM
This game has been absolutely ridiculous. He’s at 37 points, 7-10 from three, while blocking five shots. Victor Wembanyama is one of the most unique prospects I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7CgzcXCSYX – 12:19 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Yeah, I’m fully on board with Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick in 2023. No brainer. – 12:18 AM
Yeah, I’m fully on board with Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick in 2023. No brainer. – 12:18 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Victor Wembanyama: 37 PTS 4 REB 5 BLK 11/19 FG 7/10 3PT 8/12 FT at seven foot four. – 12:18 AM
Victor Wembanyama: 37 PTS 4 REB 5 BLK 11/19 FG 7/10 3PT 8/12 FT at seven foot four. – 12:18 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Every once in a while in sports you attend an event that you remember for the rest of your life. This Victor Wembanyama game is one of those memorable moments. – 12:16 AM
Every once in a while in sports you attend an event that you remember for the rest of your life. This Victor Wembanyama game is one of those memorable moments. – 12:16 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have more than surpassed the hype. I’m PUMPED and JACKED – 12:14 AM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have more than surpassed the hype. I’m PUMPED and JACKED – 12:14 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Scoot Henderson vs. Victor Wembanyama tonight pic.twitter.com/CP9G56swY4 – 12:13 AM
Scoot Henderson vs. Victor Wembanyama tonight pic.twitter.com/CP9G56swY4 – 12:13 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Save the drama for Victor Wembanyama…Better win nada for Wembanyama…Wear some 🦄 pajamas for Wembanyama…Pray for the squad, mama. Gotta have Wembanyama… pic.twitter.com/56Uy6umjNv – 11:49 PM
Save the drama for Victor Wembanyama…Better win nada for Wembanyama…Wear some 🦄 pajamas for Wembanyama…Pray for the squad, mama. Gotta have Wembanyama… pic.twitter.com/56Uy6umjNv – 11:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Every team in the NBA trying to go 0-82 for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/P1j8mCaMD6 – 11:46 PM
Every team in the NBA trying to go 0-82 for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/P1j8mCaMD6 – 11:46 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
me watching every single thing that scoot henderson and victor wembanyama do in this game pic.twitter.com/VWG11uoSv0 – 11:44 PM
me watching every single thing that scoot henderson and victor wembanyama do in this game pic.twitter.com/VWG11uoSv0 – 11:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Doesn’t matter how good Scoot Henderson shows out this season. There’s no way you can ever shift from taking Victor Wembanyama #1. Even if his leg falls off tomorrow, get down the prosthetics lab and make a new one, because he’s the one. – 11:42 PM
Doesn’t matter how good Scoot Henderson shows out this season. There’s no way you can ever shift from taking Victor Wembanyama #1. Even if his leg falls off tomorrow, get down the prosthetics lab and make a new one, because he’s the one. – 11:42 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I don’t think I’ve ever felt compelled to curse in my scouting notes before watching Victor Wembanyama. – 11:40 PM
I don’t think I’ve ever felt compelled to curse in my scouting notes before watching Victor Wembanyama. – 11:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Imaging Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama together pic.twitter.com/1JGbGYzeiL – 11:40 PM
Imaging Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama together pic.twitter.com/1JGbGYzeiL – 11:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hey @Bill Simmons where would Victor Wembanyama be on your trade value rankings right now? – 11:36 PM
Hey @Bill Simmons where would Victor Wembanyama be on your trade value rankings right now? – 11:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This is some nasty stuff from Victor Wembanyama in this game. The body control and some of the step back stuff is unbelievable. The release point is just so high, it’s so hard to bother him. This is an awesome game. – 11:34 PM
This is some nasty stuff from Victor Wembanyama in this game. The body control and some of the step back stuff is unbelievable. The release point is just so high, it’s so hard to bother him. This is an awesome game. – 11:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A block, a steal, a stepback 3 try while getting fouled: 15 seconds in the life of Victor Wembanyama. – 11:32 PM
A block, a steal, a stepback 3 try while getting fouled: 15 seconds in the life of Victor Wembanyama. – 11:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Victor Wembanyama with back-to-back 3s coming out of the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/EFTKLQ5arU – 11:30 PM
Victor Wembanyama with back-to-back 3s coming out of the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/EFTKLQ5arU – 11:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are in attendance for Scoot Henderson and G League Ignite vs. Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in Las Vegas tonight. I’m sure all 30 teams have someone at the game. – 11:22 PM
Knicks are in attendance for Scoot Henderson and G League Ignite vs. Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in Las Vegas tonight. I’m sure all 30 teams have someone at the game. – 11:22 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
The year is 2024…
OKC enters the offseason with:
• Victor Wembanyama entering Y2
• Chet Holmgren entering Y3
• Josh Giddey entering Y4
• A backcourt duo of SGA & Lu Dort
• And enough $ to add a Max Player
The rebuild is finally over. – 11:09 PM
The year is 2024…
OKC enters the offseason with:
• Victor Wembanyama entering Y2
• Chet Holmgren entering Y3
• Josh Giddey entering Y4
• A backcourt duo of SGA & Lu Dort
• And enough $ to add a Max Player
The rebuild is finally over. – 11:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
People aren’t talking about the fact that the 2023 NBA draft will be an all-time great name draft.
Victor Wembanyama. Scoot Henderson. Amen Thompson. Ausar Thompson. Kel’el Ware. Dariq Whitehead. Gradey Dick. Terquavion Smith. Sidy Cissoko. Great NBA name-generator names. – 10:58 PM
People aren’t talking about the fact that the 2023 NBA draft will be an all-time great name draft.
Victor Wembanyama. Scoot Henderson. Amen Thompson. Ausar Thompson. Kel’el Ware. Dariq Whitehead. Gradey Dick. Terquavion Smith. Sidy Cissoko. Great NBA name-generator names. – 10:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aside from looking like franchise-altering NBA talents, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson also have phenomenal basketball names. Can’t wait to see them in the league soon – 10:54 PM
Aside from looking like franchise-altering NBA talents, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson also have phenomenal basketball names. Can’t wait to see them in the league soon – 10:54 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Sure, Victor Wembanyama looks fluid, smooth and skilled as hell, but I remember back when yada yada yada yada yada Tskitishvili – 10:49 PM
Sure, Victor Wembanyama looks fluid, smooth and skilled as hell, but I remember back when yada yada yada yada yada Tskitishvili – 10:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Filthy finish by Scoot Henderson around Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/lg7zorHwBO – 10:46 PM
Filthy finish by Scoot Henderson around Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/lg7zorHwBO – 10:46 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Watching Victor Wembanyama on the Four-Letter…yes, I see what the fuss is all about. You’ve gotta take him number one next year.
But @thereal013 tho 👀👀 – 10:39 PM
Watching Victor Wembanyama on the Four-Letter…yes, I see what the fuss is all about. You’ve gotta take him number one next year.
But @thereal013 tho 👀👀 – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are courtside for the Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson show pic.twitter.com/4BtOVkFQD8 – 10:39 PM
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are courtside for the Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson show pic.twitter.com/4BtOVkFQD8 – 10:39 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM
Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you created Victor Wembanyama in 2K you’d be accused of cheating.
99 height
99 wingspan
99 shooting
99 driving
99 handles
99 rim protection
99 awareness
99 sweet name
13 year old me is in heaven right now. – 10:23 PM
If you created Victor Wembanyama in 2K you’d be accused of cheating.
99 height
99 wingspan
99 shooting
99 driving
99 handles
99 rim protection
99 awareness
99 sweet name
13 year old me is in heaven right now. – 10:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Amazing moment for Leonard Miller, the 🇨🇦2023 1st-round NBA prospect playing for G-League ignite w/ Scoot Henderson & against French star Victor Wembanyama in showcase of potential No.1 picks on NBA TV right now. Incredible talents & great chance for Miller to improve his stock. – 10:20 PM
Amazing moment for Leonard Miller, the 🇨🇦2023 1st-round NBA prospect playing for G-League ignite w/ Scoot Henderson & against French star Victor Wembanyama in showcase of potential No.1 picks on NBA TV right now. Incredible talents & great chance for Miller to improve his stock. – 10:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tune into ESPN2 now and you can catch the Victor Wembanyama vs. John Jenkins duel. – 10:19 PM
Tune into ESPN2 now and you can catch the Victor Wembanyama vs. John Jenkins duel. – 10:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
you know what thought folks, victor wembanyama is doing it right now in a half-full las vegas arena. but you have to wonder if he could do it on a wednesday in january in champaign. – 10:17 PM
you know what thought folks, victor wembanyama is doing it right now in a half-full las vegas arena. but you have to wonder if he could do it on a wednesday in january in champaign. – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s going to be incredibly stupid in about 8 months when someone says Victor Wembanyama can’t be the first pick because he didn’t drop 20 points on Northeast Directional State in a non-conference matchup in early-December. – 10:17 PM
It’s going to be incredibly stupid in about 8 months when someone says Victor Wembanyama can’t be the first pick because he didn’t drop 20 points on Northeast Directional State in a non-conference matchup in early-December. – 10:17 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Victor Wembanyama is what happens if Ralph Sampson was allowed to be what he wanted to be. – 10:16 PM
Victor Wembanyama is what happens if Ralph Sampson was allowed to be what he wanted to be. – 10:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Scoot Henderson gives zeros fucks that everyone is head over heels for Victor Wembanyama.
Wemby is outrageous but that’s some serious swag from Scoot. – 10:14 PM
Scoot Henderson gives zeros fucks that everyone is head over heels for Victor Wembanyama.
Wemby is outrageous but that’s some serious swag from Scoot. – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve seen all I need to see.
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Scoot Henderson
3-14: You should have tanked harder and/or hoped for better lottery luck. – 10:12 PM
I’ve seen all I need to see.
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Scoot Henderson
3-14: You should have tanked harder and/or hoped for better lottery luck. – 10:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
You just really can’t emphasize enough how much Victor Wembanyama’s length changes the angles and geometry of the game when he’s on the court. – 10:09 PM
You just really can’t emphasize enough how much Victor Wembanyama’s length changes the angles and geometry of the game when he’s on the court. – 10:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Proof that aliens are real: Victor Wembanyama
This is wild to watch. So tall, so long, so fluid – 10:09 PM
Proof that aliens are real: Victor Wembanyama
This is wild to watch. So tall, so long, so fluid – 10:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson tipping off on ESPN2 right now – 10:05 PM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson tipping off on ESPN2 right now – 10:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama is about to take center stage on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/cTNsPRHUai – 10:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama is about to take center stage on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/cTNsPRHUai – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Victor Wembanyama is lacing up the Nike GT Run tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MvFZsbI6nL – 10:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama is lacing up the Nike GT Run tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MvFZsbI6nL – 10:03 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama warming up for showdown vs. G-League Ignite pic.twitter.com/LqNJxoh6mT – 9:37 PM
Victor Wembanyama warming up for showdown vs. G-League Ignite pic.twitter.com/LqNJxoh6mT – 9:37 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama low post warmup pic.twitter.com/wzuT00hC98 – 9:20 PM
Victor Wembanyama low post warmup pic.twitter.com/wzuT00hC98 – 9:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from Henderson, Nevada. Here to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/yiAtL8tRZx – 8:55 PM
Greetings from Henderson, Nevada. Here to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/yiAtL8tRZx – 8:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Possible 2023 No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama has to duck to get through the metal detector before showdown vs. Scoot Henderson and G-League Ignite pic.twitter.com/gEL2gMZQTW – 8:39 PM
Possible 2023 No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama has to duck to get through the metal detector before showdown vs. Scoot Henderson and G-League Ignite pic.twitter.com/gEL2gMZQTW – 8:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re watching projected #1 pick Victor Wembanyama go up against Scoot Henderson, who some believe should be the top selection, at 9:00 pm Central tonight in the @RocketsWatch room. This will be a fascinating matchup.
https://t.co/O6ZXlJCf3O pic.twitter.com/2PFIiAndly – 8:19 PM
We’re watching projected #1 pick Victor Wembanyama go up against Scoot Henderson, who some believe should be the top selection, at 9:00 pm Central tonight in the @RocketsWatch room. This will be a fascinating matchup.
https://t.co/O6ZXlJCf3O pic.twitter.com/2PFIiAndly – 8:19 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Two hours until tip-off between Met 92 and G League Ignite here in Vegas. Projected top pick Victor Wembanyama and projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson going head to head tonight for the first time. Most of the NBA filtering in and out of Vegas this week as a result. Basketball! pic.twitter.com/sbdqupg6Cd – 8:06 PM
Two hours until tip-off between Met 92 and G League Ignite here in Vegas. Projected top pick Victor Wembanyama and projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson going head to head tonight for the first time. Most of the NBA filtering in and out of Vegas this week as a result. Basketball! pic.twitter.com/sbdqupg6Cd – 8:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton expected to attend the game between @gleagueignite and Paris Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, tonight to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, a source said. Lakers and Suns play an exhibition game in Las Vegas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JV3bf4vmkz – 8:01 PM
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton expected to attend the game between @gleagueignite and Paris Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, tonight to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, a source said. Lakers and Suns play an exhibition game in Las Vegas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JV3bf4vmkz – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton expected to attend the game between @gleagueignite and Paris Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, tonight to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, a source said. Lakers and Suns play an exhibition game in Las Vegas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8C1F4pHsSc – 7:50 PM
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton expected to attend the game between @gleagueignite and Paris Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, tonight to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, a source said. Lakers and Suns play an exhibition game in Las Vegas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8C1F4pHsSc – 7:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I asked Scoot Henderson why he should go first in the 2023 NBA draft and if there’s extra motivation playing Victor Wembanyama.
Scoot: “I feel like I don’t need any extra motivation…I’m trying to dominate and demoralize whoever I’m in front of.”
Full interview out this week. pic.twitter.com/XJklS1LIrH – 7:36 PM
I asked Scoot Henderson why he should go first in the 2023 NBA draft and if there’s extra motivation playing Victor Wembanyama.
Scoot: “I feel like I don’t need any extra motivation…I’m trying to dominate and demoralize whoever I’m in front of.”
Full interview out this week. pic.twitter.com/XJklS1LIrH – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tonight, Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next June, plays the first of two games on national TV this week.
Here’s what Kristaps Porzingis thinks about the next unicorn: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 6:22 PM
Tonight, Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next June, plays the first of two games on national TV this week.
Here’s what Kristaps Porzingis thinks about the next unicorn: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 6:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hey America, welcome to the Victor Wembanyama show. Tonight the most heralded international import since Yao Ming will showcase his all-around skills in Las Vegas. Learn the entire story about the 7-2 French teen projected to be #1 #NBA pick in @andscape. bit.ly/3SSbTqC – 1:19 PM
Hey America, welcome to the Victor Wembanyama show. Tonight the most heralded international import since Yao Ming will showcase his all-around skills in Las Vegas. Learn the entire story about the 7-2 French teen projected to be #1 #NBA pick in @andscape. bit.ly/3SSbTqC – 1:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
A massive number of NBA executives are in Las Vegas today to watch Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face off.
The exhibition matchup between the projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 at 10 ET/7 PT. pic.twitter.com/8SMJoNRBmM – 1:09 PM
A massive number of NBA executives are in Las Vegas today to watch Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face off.
The exhibition matchup between the projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 at 10 ET/7 PT. pic.twitter.com/8SMJoNRBmM – 1:09 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top-rated prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft. They face off tonight and Thursday in Las Vegas, and I’m excited to be able to attend, which will be a perfect way to kick off the scouting season! Let’s go! 🏀 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VPKmhZiHZz – 12:57 PM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top-rated prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft. They face off tonight and Thursday in Las Vegas, and I’m excited to be able to attend, which will be a perfect way to kick off the scouting season! Let’s go! 🏀 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VPKmhZiHZz – 12:57 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
How to watch top NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face each other this week https://t.co/OqSNqnX3fe pic.twitter.com/yZfPE81O7O – 11:51 AM
How to watch top NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face each other this week https://t.co/OqSNqnX3fe pic.twitter.com/yZfPE81O7O – 11:51 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson: “I feel like I’m the No. 1 player.” Henderson sits down with @Stadium to discuss facing off against fellow top 2023 Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, his NBA idols, unique family business and more: pic.twitter.com/1HVoDSPF8n – 10:55 AM
NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson: “I feel like I’m the No. 1 player.” Henderson sits down with @Stadium to discuss facing off against fellow top 2023 Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, his NBA idols, unique family business and more: pic.twitter.com/1HVoDSPF8n – 10:55 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic is picked by NBA GMs to win 2023 NBA MVP
Victor Wembanyama is voted as the best international player outside the NBA by 45 percent of the general managers, surpassing reigning EuroLeague MVP Nikola Mirotic & Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:39 AM
Luka Doncic is picked by NBA GMs to win 2023 NBA MVP
Victor Wembanyama is voted as the best international player outside the NBA by 45 percent of the general managers, surpassing reigning EuroLeague MVP Nikola Mirotic & Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:39 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama (from @AP) apnews.com/article/6f4ac3… – 9:15 AM
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama (from @AP) apnews.com/article/6f4ac3… – 9:15 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t wait to get a real measurement on Victor Wembanyama. I’ve seen anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5 as his listed height. Looking at him, I’d guess he’s around 7-foot-3 or 7-foot-4, but I’d like to know the actual height.
These exhibition games are gonna be fun! – 9:09 AM
I can’t wait to get a real measurement on Victor Wembanyama. I’ve seen anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5 as his listed height. Looking at him, I’d guess he’s around 7-foot-3 or 7-foot-4, but I’d like to know the actual height.
These exhibition games are gonna be fun! – 9:09 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama: If I was never born, I think he [Scoot Henderson] would deserve the first spot
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:28 AM
Victor Wembanyama: If I was never born, I think he [Scoot Henderson] would deserve the first spot
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama compared to normal human beings 👀
🎥@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/ewduORCJlX – 5:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama compared to normal human beings 👀
🎥@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/ewduORCJlX – 5:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama: My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen, unique sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
Victor Wembanyama: My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen, unique sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: “We haven’t seen it. There is nothing you can compare it to,” Ignite head coach Jason Hart said about Victor Wembanyama. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 5, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Victor Wembanyama told @MedcalfByESPN that he is 7-foot-3. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 5, 2022
Jonathan Wasserman: Wembanyama finishes with 7 three-pointers and 5 blocks, something that’s only happened once in NBA history -via Twitter @NBADraftWass / October 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.