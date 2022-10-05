Warriors not sure if Klay Thompson will be ready for season opener

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s readiness for opener: “We’re 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it’s not something we can say yes or no on.” Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday.
Steve Kerr said nothing has been determined yet on whether Klay Thompson will be ready at the start of the season. “My guess is he’ll be ready. but you know, it’s not something we can just automatically say yes or no.“ – 4:18 PM
Kerr in Klay: unlikely to play Sunday but ‘my guess is he’ll be ready’ for opening night Oct 18. – 4:18 PM
Important notes from Kerr presser
•Klay likely won’t scrimmage on Thursday meaning he won’t play on Sunday.
•Warriors developed his preseason plan once team docs evaluated him in the beginning of camp.
•PBJ likely starts in the GLeague. Kerr said he needs game reps. – 4:17 PM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s readiness for opener: “We’re 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it’s not something we can say yes or no on.” Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday. – 4:17 PM
Warriors had a full, live practice today. Klay Thompson participated but not likely to participate in scrimmage tomorrow, per Steve Kerr – 4:04 PM
It’s still unlikely that Klay Thompson will play in tomorrow’s scrimmage, coach Steve Kerr said. – 4:04 PM
Warriors went through controlled live contact work during a heavier practice today. Klay Thompson went through it. Still unlikely to scrimmage tomorrow as the Warriors inch him along with still two weeks before the opener. – 4:03 PM
Klay Thompson participated in a controlled, live portion of practice today. He’s still unlikely to scrimmage on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. – 4:03 PM
Klay Thompson unlikely to play in Warriors’ next preseason game vs. Lakers mercurynews.com/2022/10/04/kla… via @ShaynaRubin – 9:26 PM
Thompson participated in Tuesday’s light practice but most likely will not play in the team scrimmage on Thursday. If he doesn’t scrimmage, there’s a good chance Thompson will sit out for Sunday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors’ training staff is taking a “really cautious and conservative” approach to integrating Thompson back into action a year after his long recovery from back-to-back ACL and Achilles tears, Kerr said. -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 4, 2022
